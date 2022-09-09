ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Five reasons why Colorado will sneak out of Falcon Stadium with a win

By Tony Cosolo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5n9I_0hoz36Xm00

The Colorado Buffaloes will be in a strange position on Saturday being a Power Five school that is facing a double-digit line against a Group of Five school.

But, Air Force has the ability to compete against any team in the country due to its offensive attack and because the Falcons are so well coached that they rarely ever make mistakes. The Buffs will have to play a disciplined brand of football if they hope to come away with a win.

For the following five reasons, I believe there’s a chance that Colorado can leave the Springs with a win over Air Force:

Colorado's defensive front should be hungry

The big boys up front will need to bring their A-game to beat Air Force. If they play up to their potential and dominate the line of scrimmage, it will go a long way toward upsetting the Falcons and their mighty run game.

CU's linebackers will keep impressing

Quinn Perry was a bright spo t on the defense last week, making a number of tackles and bringing some leadership to a defense in need of it. If the defensive line is able to muddy up the line of scrimmage, then the linebackers could be primed for a big game. The Buffs have a ton of experience and talent at linebacker, they just have to make the plays to limit Air Force.

The offensive line keeps improving

There was a noticeable improvement up front in the season opener, especially in the run game. Colorado could have an advantage when it comes to the line of scrimmage when the Buffs are on offense. Air Force deploys a three-man front with the starting lineman averaging only around 260 pounds. The OL should be licking their chops in preparation for a game plan that should feature the run game.

Colorado has better outside playmakers

Danial Arias leads a talented bunch of pass catchers that have the ability to take advantage of a young group of Air Force defensive backs. Arias was named our offensive player of the game last week and with players like Jordyn Tyson catching his first career touchdown and transfer RJ Sneed getting healthy , Colorado has the playmakers on the outside to get a win.

Pride

"The Pride and Tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes will not be entrusted to the timid or weak." The Buffaloes did not play up to this standard last week and it was noticed by the coaches and captains. Now facing a second straight week of being a big underdog, now is the time for those in leadership positions to say enough is enough.

1

1

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tvnewscheck.com

KCNC Follows Methodical Plan To Top Denver A.M. News Ratings

KCNC, the CBS O&O in Denver, grew its M-F 5-7 a.m. news viewership in one year to outperform its competitors in the time period. “We did a deep dive into what we could do to reboot morning news,” says Tim Wieland, KCNC’s general manager. KCNC, the CBS...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Football
Colorado Springs, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Football
City
Boulder, CO
The Denver Gazette

8,000-seat amphitheater proposed in Colorado Springs brings out supporters and critics

Colorado Springs businessman J.W. Roth has had a lifelong love affair with music. In his north-side office, the founder, chairman and CEO of the Notes Live entertainment company proudly displays his collection of autographed guitars, vintage vinyl album covers and even the grand piano that songwriter and friend Ryan Tedder used when he composed the hit "Apologize" that was covered by his OneRepublic pop rock band. Above all, Roth is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Russell Wilson planes retired from Alaska Airlines fleet

SEATTLE — End of an era. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is no longer CFO — Chief Football Officer — of Alaska Airlines. The Seattle-based airline and Wilson have had a relationship since 2013 following his rookie year. "Russell Wilson has a special place in our hearts...
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Power outage in Colorado Springs impacting over 2,300 people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has crews responding to an outage that is affecting more than 2,300 customers. The outage is impacting traffic lights. CSU reminds drivers to treat stoplights as 4-way stops. CSU says that the outage was an underground line hit by a contractor....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Falcon Stadium#Colorado Buffaloes#Air Force#American Football#College Football#Group Of Five School#Springs#Cu
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Gas tank drilling on the rise in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs resident Stacy Stone woke up one May morning expecting a normal day. After finishing her morning routine, she headed out to her car to drive to work. However, to her surprise, the gas tank she had filled up just the day before was suddenly empty. Unbeknownst to Stone, The post 13 Investigates: Gas tank drilling on the rise in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

56 Best Denver Restaurants in 2022 (Where to Eat, By Locals)

Travel Lemming’s 3 Denver local writers – Nate, Abigail & Laura – collaborated on this absolutely epic guide of the 56 best Denver restaurants. Whether you’re looking for a fancy place to impress a date, or just where to eat out on a budget, you’ll find something on this list of our favorite places to eat around Denver.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
1310kfka.com

University of Northern Colorado struggling with enrollment

While Colorado State University struggles to find housing for an influx of students, another nearby university is grappling with declining enrollment. The Greeley Tribune reports officials at the University of Northern Colorado said enrollment has fallen 25.5% since 2011 and saw a 10% drop this fall. COVID-19 has hit post-secondary schools particularly hard. Now, it’s left UNC officials tasked with developing a strategic enrollment plan that identifies, recruits, enrolls, and retains students who graduate. Last May, UNC in Greeley reported just over 6,300 undergraduate students and just over 2,700 graduate students. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

WATCH: A look back at Colorado's most notable TV commercials and personalities

If you grew up in Denver in the early 2000s, you might remember the face of Shagman, Audra and Officer Odell on your screen. Shagman, played by local actor Ron Vigil, was known for his TV advertisements for the used-car dealership Rocky's Auto, alongside his two companions Audra A. Borden and Odell Stroud who also acted in the commercials. After 40 years of business Rockies Auto complex has closed, Vigil announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday. ...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?

This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Head to Head: Campus preachers cause havoc outside of their message

Two columnists go head to head to debate how the Colorado State University community should go about handling the return of the campus preachers to the Lory Student Center Plaza. One author, Michael Stella, argues the student population should make their best attempt at ignoring the preachers while they yell because if there’s no clergy to preach to, there will ideally be less preaching. Writer Dylan Tusinski, however, argues the way the CSU student community has handled the preachers’ hateful rhetoric through jokes, costumes and dancing has shown just how strong the community is when it comes to standing up to hate speech. As a free speech issue, it can feel difficult to determine the best way to handle these preacher events. Read on, and let us know your stance on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
FORT COLLINS, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy