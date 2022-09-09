Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller blasts NFL over Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made a big play in pass protection on Sunday night that helped Tom Brady complete a deep pass to Julio Jones, but one Pro Bowl player was not impressed. Fournette threw a huge block on Micah Parsons that sent the Dallas Cowboys linebacker...
thecomeback.com
Bears cornerback has blunt Trey Lance comments
When the San Francisco 49ers faced the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, it was the first career start for second-year quarterback Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. Unfortunately for Lance, it didn’t go very well, especially through the air. Lance finished the game just 13-for-28 throwing for 164...
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
2 key reasons Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will bounce back and win Super Bowl in 2022
Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 AFC Championship game to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to bounce back in a major way this season. Granted there will be a period of transition for them as they adjust to the recent departure of their no. 1 wideout in Tyreek Hill, but with Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller they’ll be back to their winning ways in no time.
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro
Tyreek Hill has had a lot of ups and downs throughout his football career. While he has made his mark in the NFL, Tyreek has faced a lot of controversies off the field, including pleading guilty to domestic violence and being accused of child abuse. A four-time All-Pro and 2019 Super Bowl champion, Hill is one of the highest-paid wide receivers in NFL history. For this piece, let’s learn more about Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend, Keeta Vaccaro.
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals get to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL when they battle each other on Sunday night. This feud has a long and rich history, and Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger is well aware of the same. Big Ben recently launched his own podcast, Footbahlin with Ben […] The post ‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to flooded Soldier Field for Bears–Niners game
When the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers open their 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday, it looks like they’ll do it in less-than-ideal field conditions as the Soldier Field turf was nearly underwater during warmups ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game. As Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports, heavy...
John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News
The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo hand surgery, will miss several weeks
Updated: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters following Sunday’s game that Dak Prescott will need surgery for an injury
Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers
Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
ESPN
Here's why a towel cost the Chicago Bears a field goal attempt
CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears rookie punter Trenton Gill was not aware of a bizarre rule that cost his team a chance at a field goal before halftime of its Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. With 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Chicago's kicking unit trotted onto...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Game Day News
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday night against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Brady, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.
ESPN
Dak Prescott won't go on IR, has 'real chance' for quick return to Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones says
FRISCO, Texas -- Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday that quarterback Dak Prescott will not go on injured reserve following surgery on his right thumb Monday. "We want him to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games," Jones said on 105.3 The...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings
The Cardinals got QB Kyler Murray involved as a play-caller during the preseason, and sources tell CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones that it was actually a really good experience for Murray. “You saw a change in him. Keeping him engaged is key. You have to feed him the football,” Jones...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
