NBC Sports
What we learned as late homers fuel Giants' win over Cubs
CHICAGO -- While the Cubs and Bears don't often have deep postseason runs, they do always have at least one month of overlap. Until Sunday, though, it had been nine years since the Chicago teams hosted opponents from the same city on the same weekend. The Giants made sure that...
Former MLB pitcher turned cop Varvaro dies in car crash
Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. Varvaro, 37, was an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He played baseball at St. John’s University in New York City before a career in the majors as a relief pitcher with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox from 2010 to 2015. “We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro,” the Braves said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.” The crash happened Sunday morning in New Jersey. Messages seeking details about the crash were left with New Jersey state police.
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
On a Team of Superheroes, Chelsea Gray Is the Scientist Behind the Aces
As Las Vegas aims for its first title in franchise history, Gray’s vision and playmaking ability stand out on a star-studded roster.
NBC Sports
Report: Flores agrees to two-year extension with Giants
When the Giants traded Darin Ruf to the New York Mets at the deadline, there was some surprise around the game that Wilmer Flores was not the right-handed bat to go. But the Giants wanted Flores back, and they didn't wait until the offseason to take care of business. Flores...
NBC Sports
Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss
Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal
The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
NBC Sports
Littell apologized to Kapler for 'disrespectful' actions in win
With the Giants clinging to a three-run lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Oracle Park, Gabe Kapler entrusted Zack Littell with the eighth inning. Unfortunately for Littell, Kapler and the Giants, nothing went right, leading to one of the stranger moments of a...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
NBC Sports
A's fan impressively chugs beer after slick barehanded catch
The play of the day during the Athletics' 10-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum didn't happen on the field. The best moment happened in the stands during the top of the fourth inning. White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada fouled off a pitch towards...
NBC Sports
End-zone angle shows Matt Rhule was right about missed intentional grounding call
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding,...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Warriors' trip to Japan is 'incredible'
Fresh off winning his fourth NBA title as a coach, Steve Kerr is already preparing for the Warriors' title defense in the 2022-23 NBA season. That said, the Warriors are slated to play two preseason games against Rui Hachimura and the Washington Wizards on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, which elicited some mixed feelings from Kerr.
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray: The Chiefs kicked our ass
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray used one sentence at the start of his press conference to sum up his team’s performance in Sunday’s 44-21 loss to the Chiefs:. Kansas City held a 37-7 lead with 3:56 left in the third quarter after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day. Arizona scored a pair of cosmetic touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the team was never really in it.
NBC Sports
Why Flores' deal with Giants was 'no brainer' for both sides
SAN FRANCISCO — At the MLB trade deadline last month, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made it clear that there were no untouchables in the organization, but the Giants certainly had their preferences. Zaidi traded several veterans, including Darin Ruf and Curt Casali, but he viewed Wilmer...
NBC Sports
Why 29 is the number to watch for Ovechkin in 2022-23
As the Capitals prepare for the 2022-23 season, Alex Ovechkin stands on the brink of history once again. With 780 goals, Ovechkin sits just 20 goals away from becoming the third player ever to score 800 goals and 21 goals shy of tying Gordie Howe -- Mr. Hockey himself -- for the second-most of all time. Considering he scored 50 goals last season, reaching 21 to tie and 22 to pass Howe's mark of 801 seems very doable for Ovechkin even as he turns 37 on Sept. 17.
NBC Sports
Suns’ owner Sarver suspended from NBA/WNBA for one year, fined $10 million
After nearly a year-long investigation, the NBA released a statement on Tuesday that detailed their findings in regards to Robert Sarver and both Phoenix professional basketball teams. The investigation, which included interviews with 320 individuals and more than 80,000 documents, yielded a number of findings of Sarver’s inappropriate workplace behavior,...
NBC Sports
Ranking the top five MLB free-agent first basemen
The Boston Red Sox had major issues at first base throughout the 2022 MLB season. It was a revolving door at the position with Bobby Dalbec, Franchy Cordero, Eric Hosmer and Christian Arroyo each getting a turn. Even former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez had to fill in as the first baseman for nine games.
NBC Sports
Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred
Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
NBC Sports
Seahawks troll 49ers, NFC West with tweet after winless start
For at least 24 hours, the Seattle Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West. They should enjoy it while it lasts. Following the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, the 49ers' loss to the Chicago Bears Sunday morning and the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon in Week 1, the Seahawks -- who face off against the Denver Broncos on Monday night in Seattle -- are alone atop the division. The team's Twitter account wasted no time taking a victory lap.
