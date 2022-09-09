ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Surprising Story Behind How Missouri Got Its Name

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEqJW_0hoz2dMB00
Photo: Getty Images

William Shakespeare didn't take much stake into what goes into a name. In "Romeo and Juliet," the famous writer had Juliet say, "What's in a name? That which we call a rose/ By any other name would smell as sweet." However, we would beg to differ with Shakespeare on how much a name matters.

That brings us to the whole purpose of this article: Have you ever wondered how your state got its name? The names of all the 50 states reflect their histories — From the tribes native of the region to the European countries who colonized. While some state names are unconfirmed or disputed, the vast majority of them have definitive etymologies. Insider graciously compiled a list of how each state got its name . Here's what they found out about the great state of Missouri:

"Missouri stems from the Native American word 'wimihsoorita' meaning 'people of the big canoes'."

According to the online etymology dictionary :

Originally a name for a group of native peoples among Chiwere (Siouan) tribes, from an Algonquian word recorded c. 1700, said to mean literally " people of the big canoes ." Formed as a U.S. territory in 1812 (out of the whole of the Louisiana Purchase not admitted that year as the state of Louisiana); admitted as a state 1821.

Comments / 1

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

In the Late 1960s, the USSR Built Stunning Houses at The Bottom of the Black Sea, Where Aquanauts Later Lived For Days

Beginning in 1962, the era of deep-sea exploration took an interesting turn. Inventor Jacques-Yves Cousteau constructed the first underwater house, 'Conshelf I.' This French success inspired Soviet enthusiasts to research the possibility of also building underwater. Several research stations were built at the bottom of the Black Sea within a few years. [i]
Daily Mail

Over the Hill: Mounds located on a Louisiana college campus that were built 11,000 years ago are oldest man-made structures in North America and were created 6,000 years earlier than ancient Egyptian pyramids

A pair of grass covered mounds located on a Louisiana college campus have been deemed the oldest-known structures in North America after carbon data revealed construction on Mound B started 11,000 years ago and Mound A around 7,500 years ago - making them about 6,000 years older than the ancient Egyptian pyramids.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
natureworldnews.com

Experts Find Rare 70 Million-Year-Old Horned Dinosaur in New Mexico

The Bisticeratops froeseorum, which is highly considered as a newfound genus of horned dinosaur, has only been recently unearthed in New Mexico. The particular species was found in Upper Cretaceous strata of New Mexico's San Juan Basin in the year of 1975, which was the first occurrence. Just after scientists discovered a skeleton protruding out of the dirt, that appears to be whereas almost intact and linked to the whole cranium.
WILDLIFE
Rooted Expeditions

What they didn't teach you in school about Mount Rushmore.

Today we are going to look at the truth about Mount Rushmore that no one is talking about. The four presidents faces that have been carved into the side of this mountain, has became one of the world's largest pieces of sculpture as well as one of the most popular places in America to visit. Attracting about 2 to 3 million visitors a year. According to Star Tribune and National Park Services.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: The Real Life Indiana Jones

Thousands if not millions of people have seen the movie Indiana Jones. But I would venture a guess that only a small percentage of those movie goers knew there was a real Indiana Jones... or perhaps several.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Mackinaw City, Michigan

Mackinaw City sits at the southern end of the Mackinac Bridge, the gateway to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. One of Mackinaw City’s main attractions is Colonial Michilimackinac, a fort and an important meeting point in Michigan’s fur trading days. In the late 1700s, fur traders met with Native Americans, resupplied, and refueled before continuing their journey west. Today, the town plays a similar role as a meeting point for tourists as they refuel and have a meal before taking in the local attractions or heading north.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
Smithonian

How Did a 17th-Century French Sundial End Up Buried in a Field in Indiana?

Sometimes, the records of unassuming objects preserve curious stories. Over the past year, while trying to find out more about a small portable sundial in the museum's collection, curator Peggy Kidwell learned from the object's paperwork that the sundial had reportedly been found in 1860, by a doctor plowing a field in Indiana—an unusual story, even for an object in the Smithsonian’s collections. Online sources confirmed that a doctor whose name closely resembled the person listed in the museum’s records—one "Dr. Elisia Cannon"—had indeed lived near Montezuma, Indiana. To learn more, Kidwell contacted Dr. Sara J. Schechner, an expert on sundials who looks after the Harvard Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments. Working together, Kidwell and Schechner have revealed many aspects of the sundial's history, though some of its mysteries remain unsolved.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Ne Shakespeare Fountain#European#Native American#Chiwere#Algonquian
Salon

The true story of when Congress almost released wild hippos into the Louisiana bayou

The hippopotamus is arguably one of the great physical comedians of the animal world. With its roly-poly body, Shrek-like ears and squat nostrils smushed into a giant snout, it's easy to forget that the absurd-looking creatures are actually quite dangerous to humans. According to the BBC in 2016, hippopotamuses killed an average of 500 people each year in Africa — far more than lions, which tend to inspire far more fear. Theodore Roosevelt himself understood this, and as such was understandably pleased when he managed to kill eight hippos during his famous 1909-1910 safari.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
People

Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, Historian Who Created a Database of Enslaved People, Dies at 93

The historian died at her son's home in Guanajuato, Mexico, following the return of breast cancer and a stroke, according to the New York Times Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, best known for creating a database of over 100,000 enslaved people who once lived in Louisiana, has died at age 93. Hall's son Haywood said his mother died at his home in Guanajuato, Mexico, following the return of breast cancer and a stroke, according to the New York Times. Whitney Plantation confirmed Hall's death in an Aug. 29 Facebook post celebrating...
LOUISIANA STATE
msn.com

The Favorite Dog Breed in Every State Has Been Revealed

A new study has revealed the most popular dog breed in every U.S. state, with one particular type of pet pooch leading the way by some considerable distance. Everyone has their reasons for preferring a certain type of dog: some seek a canine that's child friendly, others prioritize a pet pooch who loves walking and the outdoors, and a few even go for a four-legged friend who is happy to sit inside a handbag.
PETS
AOL Corp

Heart-shaped ring from 1700s dug up at French fort in Michigan. It’s still wearable

A surprisingly intact ring dating to the 1700s was found by a Michigan archaeology student on the grounds of an 18th century French stronghold known as Fort St. Joseph. The ring is believed to have been a trade trinket used when southwest Michigan was known as New France, experts say. The fort, about 95 miles east of Chicago, was key part of France’s presence in the Great Lakes region, serving as a “mission, garrison, and trading post” before being abandoned in 1781.
MICHIGAN STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy