New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a $50 million agreement with two companies that allegedly sold cigarettes without paying the required state excise taxes. Today’s agreement resolves allegations that Grand River Enterprises Six Nations, Ltd. (Grand River) based in Canada, and its wholesaler, Native Wholesale Supply Company, Inc. (Native Wholesale), located in Western New York, violated state and federal laws by shipping, selling, and distributing cigarettes in New York without paying state taxes. The two companies brought millions of cartons of unstamped cigarettes into New York from Canada. In addition to paying $50 million, the agreement also permanently prevents the companies from selling unstamped cigarettes in New York.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO