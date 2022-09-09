Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Statewide Initiatives to Raise Awareness During Suicide Prevention Month
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new digital public service campaign and other statewide initiatives to raise awareness of suicide prevention efforts and the mental health resources available to all New Yorkers. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation in advance of Suicide Prevention Day, and recognizing September as National Suicide Prevention Month, marking both by illuminating state buildings and landmarks in purple and teal for two days starting September 9.
longisland.com
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.
Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $35 Million Available for Permanent Supportive Housing Projects
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the availability of $35 million in funding to provide supportive services for affordable housing projects statewide. The seventh round of funding through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative will help cover operating expenses for 1,400 units of permanent supportive housing that will help reduce housing instability among vulnerable populations in New York.
longisland.com
Moving Tribute to Local Hero as "Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone Memorial Bridge" Dedicated on Long Island
On Saturday, Sept. 10, NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and NYS Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) posthumously honored Marine Corps Veteran and beloved community member Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone, by officially dedicating a bridge over the Northern State Parkway in Nassau County in his name. Today's dedication ceremony, held in Mary Jane Davies Green in Manhasset, NY, followed passage of a law in New York State by Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti, S.3107B/A.3483, to formally designate the bridge as the “Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone Memorial Bridge.”
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Directs Flags to Half-staff in Observation of 21st Anniversary of 9/11
Governor Hochul today announced that flags on state government buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, September 11 in remembrance of those who lost their lives on this day 21 years ago. The Governor also announced that 15 state landmarks and bridges will be illuminated blue in recognition of the 21st anniversary.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Recovers $50 Million from Cigarette Companies
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a $50 million agreement with two companies that allegedly sold cigarettes without paying the required state excise taxes. Today’s agreement resolves allegations that Grand River Enterprises Six Nations, Ltd. (Grand River) based in Canada, and its wholesaler, Native Wholesale Supply Company, Inc. (Native Wholesale), located in Western New York, violated state and federal laws by shipping, selling, and distributing cigarettes in New York without paying state taxes. The two companies brought millions of cartons of unstamped cigarettes into New York from Canada. In addition to paying $50 million, the agreement also permanently prevents the companies from selling unstamped cigarettes in New York.
longisland.com
Babylon Community Encouraged to Support Neighbors Facing Hunger
September is Hunger Action Month and PSEG Long Island is encouraging Long Islanders to support its Power to Feed collection drive scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16, at the Stop & Shop at 365 Route 109 in West Babylon. This sixth and final Power to Feed Long Island food collection drive...
longisland.com
9/11 Memorials to Visit to Honor the Day Today
There are a number of ways to honor those who sacrificed their lives as heroes and those we lost on September 11th across Long Island. Nassau County 9/11 Memorial - The County also put together a list of Nassau County residents lost on 9/11. View it here. Where: Nassau County 9/11 Memorial, Nassau County September 11 Memorial, Westbury.
