Pierre Part, LA

Duo arrested after Louisiana man allegedly causes “significant damage” to police car

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207pwx_0hoz2FMr00

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Chance Rivere, 29, of Pierre Part and Bridget Ann Rivere, 41, of Pierre Part remain behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an incident that allegedly took place around Paul St. on Thursday night.

Last night, a deputy was working in the field when they “noticed a male and female standing by the roadway,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office,

The deputy claimed that at some point, the man threw something towards the police car.

APSO said that object hit “the window of the police cruiser causing significant damage.”

After making contact with the duo, the deputy attempted to arrest Chance Rivere and Bridget Ann Rivere.

Both individuals apparently did not make it easy for the deputy to take them into custody.

The duo was arrested and their charges are listed below:

Chance Rivere:

  • Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)
  • Resisting an Officer

Bridget Ann Rivere:

  • Interfering with a Law-Enforcement Investigation
  • Resisting an Officer

Bond has not been set for Chance Rivere or Bridget Ann Rivere.

