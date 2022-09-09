Michigan State football announces Week 2 captains

As fans have grown accustomed to, Michigan State changes captains each week, going with a player-led weekly captain approach.

The team’s Twitter account announced who will lead the team as captains in the Spartans’ Week 2 contest against the Akron Zips.

Leading the team on offense will be Jayden Reed. On defense, it will be Jacoby Windmon. On special teams, Elijah Collins will lead the way.

