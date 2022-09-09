ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Arkansas State University reports record-setting class size, retention

By Alex Kienlen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Y4mB_0hoz1wqX00

JONESBORO, Ark. – Yet another Arkansas university reports record-setting enrollment for the fall 2022 semester.

In a Thursday announcement, Arkansas State University stated its fall 2022 semester class is 14,109 students, the first time to top the 14,000 figure since 2018. The announcement came after three consecutive years of enrollment decline at the school.

The university’s all-time high for registration was 14,144 students for the fall 2017 semester.

The Thursday announcement also included the university seeing an increase of 100 students in on-campus housing and increases in international students by 5% and online students by 10%. The first to second year retention rate at A-State is a best-ever 77.6% for the fall semester.

Tuesday, UA Little Rock reported its freshman class was up 29% for the fall 2022 semester. Earlier, Harding University reports a 6.9% increase, while Henderson University saw a 5% increase for the semester.

UA Pine Bluff reported a 12% increase in student retention to 77% for fall 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

3 women recognized for their community impact

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lasting impact in Jonesboro. Carolyn Shepherd, Robbie Lyle, and Harriet Hyatt were all leaders in the Jonesboro community. In the 1980′s, the three women helped bring the Rights in Education for Students and Parents or RESP Incorporated program to Jonesboro. This program empowered African Americans in Jonesboro with knowledge of the education system in the area.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Finishing the run of a Northeast Arkansas woman

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A somber day in Newport as many gathered to finish the run Sydney Sutherland was never able to complete. A 5k was hosted in Sutherland’s honor with the proceeds going towards her memorial scholarship fund for health profession majors at Arkansas State-Newport. The Sydney Sutherland...
NEWPORT, AR
whiterivernow.com

Region 8 News: Stabbing reported in Independence County

A Jonesboro media outlet is reporting a stabbing incident in the northern part of Independence County is under investigation by authorities. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says the male victim is in his mid-30s, but as Region 8 News reports, details surrounding the incident are unclear because the victim is withholding information.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Independence County stabbing under investigation

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Education
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation

CUSHMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s office is conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a domestic violence call. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman was found dead at a home in Cushman around 1 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A suspect was taken into...
CUSHMAN, AR
Kait 8

1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Silver Alert inactivated for missing woman

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Silver Alert has been inactivated for a missing Poinsett County woman. According to Arkansas State Police, 69-year-old Marsha Karen Williams was last seen inside First Financial Bank, 201 E. Jackson St. in Harrisburg, around 9:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9. She was reportedly asking about...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#Harding University#College#Ua Little Rock#Henderson University#Ua Pine Bluff
Kait 8

ArDOT crews urging caution on roadway near construction

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Roadwork will occur on Highway 63 in Lawrence, Greene, and Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the roadwork was beginning Sept. 12 on Highway 63. ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said crews are hard at work. Workers will be moving in and...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Arrest made in deadly Jonesboro shooting

A shooting on August 14 turned into a murder investigation when the victim died. Now, a suspect is in custody. The Jonesboro Police Department were on scene of a shooting late Sunday, August 14, in the 1000 block of Ferrell, a media release posted to Facebook said. Around 8:06pm on August 14th, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive in West Jonesboro. When officers arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Madison Deshun Wilfong suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
arkadelphian.com

Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270

One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy