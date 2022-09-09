ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Still Strong Offshore, Hurricane Earl Keeps Rip Current Danger High in New England

It’s a beautiful weekend, warm and dry, but with changes on the way. Saturday’s temperatures have reached the 80s and even gone as high as 88 in the warmest areas. The risk of rip currents remains on our coasts as Hurricane Earl is still strong with over 110 mph wind gusts. This increases the swell, enhancing rip currents in our north beaches.
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warning in MA, RI

A flash flood warning is in place in parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island as torrential rain moves into the area. See the latest weather alerts here. An NBC10 Boston First Alert has been issued for fog Tuesday morning, then rain and thunderstorms for the evening. With the high...
NECN

Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters

Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
NECN

Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park

A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
NECN

Traffic Delays, Detours Expected Monday as Biden Visits Boston

Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for traffic impacts Monday, as President Biden visits Boston to discuss fighting cancer and bolstering infrastructure. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at Logan Airport at around 12:45 p.m., and is set to give his "moonshot" cancer announcement at 4 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.
NECN

New Ferry Service Connects Downtown With East Boston

A new MBTA ferry service between East Boston and downtown begins Monday morning, connecting Lewis Mall and Long Wharf with a 10-minute ride across Boston's Inner Harbor. The new ferry service, which is being funded through the state, will run seven days a week during this fall season and in spring 2023, according to a news release from the MBTA.
NECN

Boston School Buses Fall Short of State Timeliness Requirement: Report

Students in Boston Public Schools haven't even been back at school for a week yet, but many of them are apparently already arriving tardy. On the first day of school, half of buses were on time, according to data provided by the district. That's improved each day since rising to 73% on time for Monday, the third day of the school year.
NECN

Registration for 127th Boston Marathon Opens Monday

Registration opened Monday morning for the 127th running of the iconic Boston Marathon, which is slated for April 17, 2023. Runners are be able to register for the marathon from 10 a.m. Monday, until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. That process is done on the Boston Athletic Association's platform, called Athlete's Village. Athletes will find the registration application on their profile homepage.
NECN

Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day

Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
NECN

Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction

A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
NECN

E. Coli Detected in Mansfield Drinking Water, Boiling Order in Effect

The town of Mansfield, Massachusetts issued an order to its residents on Sunday to begin indefinitely boiling their water after E. coli bacteria was detected in the town's drinking water. The bacteria was first discovered in a water sample collected on Wednesday, September 7, and the town of Mansfield was...
NECN

Abandoned Train Car Catches Fire in Somerville

An abandoned rail car caught fire in the Somerville area on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 70 Rear 3rd Ave., according to authorities. According to Somerville FD Local 76, engines from Cambridge and Boston assisted in taking down the fire. No injuries were...
NECN

Car Crashes Into Embankment in Georgetown, Leaving 2 Seriously Injured

Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts. It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.
NECN

Multiple People Hurt After Vehicle Hits Pole in Holliston

Several people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday night in Holliston, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to Highland Street near Summit Pointe, where multiple patients had to be taken to a hospital in Worcester, according to the Holliston Fire Department. Two MedFlights were called in.
