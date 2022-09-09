Read full article on original website
Still Strong Offshore, Hurricane Earl Keeps Rip Current Danger High in New England
It’s a beautiful weekend, warm and dry, but with changes on the way. Saturday’s temperatures have reached the 80s and even gone as high as 88 in the warmest areas. The risk of rip currents remains on our coasts as Hurricane Earl is still strong with over 110 mph wind gusts. This increases the swell, enhancing rip currents in our north beaches.
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warning in MA, RI
A flash flood warning is in place in parts of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island as torrential rain moves into the area. See the latest weather alerts here. An NBC10 Boston First Alert has been issued for fog Tuesday morning, then rain and thunderstorms for the evening. With the high...
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park
A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
Traffic Delays, Detours Expected Monday as Biden Visits Boston
Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for traffic impacts Monday, as President Biden visits Boston to discuss fighting cancer and bolstering infrastructure. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at Logan Airport at around 12:45 p.m., and is set to give his "moonshot" cancer announcement at 4 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.
With Orange Line Work 82% Done, MBTA ‘in a Great Position to Finish Strong,' GM Says
The end of the Orange Line shutdown is in sight and the MBTA's general manager is feeling optimistic. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said from the track in Charlestown Tuesday, Day 25 of the shutdown. He said...
New Ferry Service Connects Downtown With East Boston
A new MBTA ferry service between East Boston and downtown begins Monday morning, connecting Lewis Mall and Long Wharf with a 10-minute ride across Boston's Inner Harbor. The new ferry service, which is being funded through the state, will run seven days a week during this fall season and in spring 2023, according to a news release from the MBTA.
Boston Challenges 2020 Census, Saying Students and Others Were Undercounted
Boston is pushing back on the official Census count of its population in 2020, saying its student, foreign-born and incarcerated populations are higher than were reflected in the tally. The city's population in 2020 was 675,647, according to the Census, which is held every 10 years and is how the...
Expanded Commuter Rail Service to Foxboro Begins Monday With Pilot Program
A Foxboro weekday Commuter Rail Service pilot program began Monday, allowing riders to travel between South Station and Foxboro Station with 11 inbound and 10 outbound weekday trains via the Fairmount and Franklin Commuter Rail lines. The first pilot for this service began in October of 2019, but ended up...
Boston School Buses Fall Short of State Timeliness Requirement: Report
Students in Boston Public Schools haven't even been back at school for a week yet, but many of them are apparently already arriving tardy. On the first day of school, half of buses were on time, according to data provided by the district. That's improved each day since rising to 73% on time for Monday, the third day of the school year.
Registration for 127th Boston Marathon Opens Monday
Registration opened Monday morning for the 127th running of the iconic Boston Marathon, which is slated for April 17, 2023. Runners are be able to register for the marathon from 10 a.m. Monday, until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. That process is done on the Boston Athletic Association's platform, called Athlete's Village. Athletes will find the registration application on their profile homepage.
Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day
Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
Fire Burns at Worcester School Under Construction
A fire broke out Monday at a new building at a $293 million school construction project in Worcester, Massachusetts. Firefighters responded just after 3 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a building being constructed at Doherty High School. "I do not use the word 'Hell' as a...
Biden Hopes ‘Supercharged Moonshot' Will Rally Americans Behind Cancer, Health Research
President Joe Biden was in Boston Monday calling for Americans to come together in a push to find a cure for cancers, hoping a divided country can unify around a cause to save lives and improve the quality of life for patients and families. The Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative that...
E. Coli Detected in Mansfield Drinking Water, Boiling Order in Effect
The town of Mansfield, Massachusetts issued an order to its residents on Sunday to begin indefinitely boiling their water after E. coli bacteria was detected in the town's drinking water. The bacteria was first discovered in a water sample collected on Wednesday, September 7, and the town of Mansfield was...
Abandoned Train Car Catches Fire in Somerville
An abandoned rail car caught fire in the Somerville area on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 70 Rear 3rd Ave., according to authorities. According to Somerville FD Local 76, engines from Cambridge and Boston assisted in taking down the fire. No injuries were...
Biden Aims to Bring Hope to Cancer Patients Through ‘Moonshot' Initiative
President Joe Biden reignited his 2016 "cancer moonshot," a mission to end the disease as we know it. The president laid out several steps in hopes of eradicating cancer and prevent people from dying from it. “Diagnosis was earth-shattering. It just cracks your life into two,” admitted Kate Weissman.
Car Crashes Into Embankment in Georgetown, Leaving 2 Seriously Injured
Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts. It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.
Saugus Police Condemn Hate Speech After ‘Hateful' Banner Displayed Over Route 1
The Saugus, Massachusetts Police Department has issued a statement condemning hate speech, after it says it got "multiple complaints about a hateful and false message on a banner" over the weekend. Saugus police say officers got the complaints about the banner around 6 p.m. Saturday, which several men with masks...
Multiple People Hurt After Vehicle Hits Pole in Holliston
Several people have been hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Sunday night in Holliston, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. First responders were called around 9:45 p.m. to Highland Street near Summit Pointe, where multiple patients had to be taken to a hospital in Worcester, according to the Holliston Fire Department. Two MedFlights were called in.
