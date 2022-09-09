ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Recognize These 12 Surprising Species of Texas?

West Texans are very familiar with the rattlesnakes, prairie dogs, and horny toads that frequent our neck of the woods, but you may be surprised at what other creatures are lurking across the state. Here are the most surprising critters that call Texas their home. Top 12 Unexpected Animals of...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Fall Vegetable Gardening: Time to Plant!

Fall is in the air…well almost! Autumn officially begins in a couple of weeks, on the 22nd of September to be exact. Soon lower humidity and cooler temperatures will be upon us. It’s a great time to begin fall cleanup and preparation for vegetable gardens. September is a swing month in the garden, or as I like to call it a “preparation month”, since many gardeners, including myself, consider fall to be the best time for planting cool season vegetables, trees, and shrubs. Summer remains (though his days are numbered) unvanquished, but fall’s cool breath is very close at hand!
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
With Texas elections around the corner – Governor Abbott says, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas."

Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.
Blue Origin capsule escapes rocket failure on unmanned flight over Texas

VAN HORN, Texas — Blue Origin suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about a minute after liftoff. The capsule’s launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor.
Top 13 unsolved cases by the Texas Rangers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Posted on the Texas Department Of Public Safety’s website is a list of the top twelve cold cases that the Texas Rangers are still investigating. Natasha Atchley On May 3, 1992, at approximately 10:00 a.m., after 19-year-old Natasha Ann Atchley attended a late night / early morning birthday party in Shepherd […]
