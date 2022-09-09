Fall is in the air…well almost! Autumn officially begins in a couple of weeks, on the 22nd of September to be exact. Soon lower humidity and cooler temperatures will be upon us. It’s a great time to begin fall cleanup and preparation for vegetable gardens. September is a swing month in the garden, or as I like to call it a “preparation month”, since many gardeners, including myself, consider fall to be the best time for planting cool season vegetables, trees, and shrubs. Summer remains (though his days are numbered) unvanquished, but fall’s cool breath is very close at hand!

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO