Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Ethereum (ETH) Could Soar Before End of Year, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has given an upside target for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) as it approaches the highly anticipated upgrade to proof of stake. In a new interview with Bankless, the crypto veteran says he’s bought call options for ETH with a strike price of $3,000.
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Says Bitcoin and Crypto Bottom Already In, Predicts Big Shift in Macro Backdrop
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal thinks the bottom is in for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and the overall crypto markets. The Real Vision chief executive says in a new YouTube video that traders and investors should look 12 to 18 months ahead as asset markets tend to price the future.
dailyhodl.com
Bitfinex Lists Sweat Economy As Movement Coin Launches Token Generation Event
September 12, 2022 – Road Town, British Virgin Islands. Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has announced it will list Sweat (SWEAT), the decentralized digital token from ‘Sweat Economy,’ generated by steps taken by its users. Sweat Economy is on a mission to promote healthier living...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Who Nailed Bitcoin Collapse in 2018 Predicts Big BTC Shift – Here’s His Target
The veteran crypto trader who predicted Bitcoin’s crash during the 2018 bear market is warning that a similar type of meltdown could be on the horizon for BTC. Seasoned trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin appears to be following its price action of May of this year when it showed signs of recovery before eventually breaking down.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Thought To Be Masterminded by Shiba Inu (SHIB) Creator Quietly Skyrockets Nearly 300% in a Month
An Ethereum-based memecoin rumored to be created by the same developer behind Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) has pulled off enormous gains over the past month while the rest of the crypto markets trade down or sideways. Since the beginning of August, Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is up over 300%,...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says Historically Accurate Indicator Suggests BTC in New Phase
A popular crypto analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) May 2021 collapse says a historically accurate indicator has flipped bullish. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 125,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has crossed below its “zero-line.”. Previous MACD crosses below...
dailyhodl.com
Here Are Top Five Countries With the Most Progressive Outlook on Crypto Tax: Analytics Firm Coincub
A new report from a leading analytics firm is shedding light on the most tax-friendly countries in the world for crypto investors. In a report from Coincub, the firm creates a ranking by awarding positive scores of five points to any aspect of crypto income that is free from tax such as crypto income gains or crypto capital gains.
dailyhodl.com
Google Adds Ethereum (ETH) Merge Countdown Feature as Worldwide Interest Skyrockets
Search engine Google has added a countdown feature for Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming merge as global interest in the leading smart contract platform’s upgrade sharply rises. Google Cloud blockchain developer Sam Padilla unveiled the new feature days ago, telling his Twitter following that if they google the phrase “the merge,” they’d be in for a surprise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bounce Suggesting Bear Market Bottom? Top Crypto Analyst Weighs In on BTC After ‘Brilliant’ Price Action
A widely followed crypto analyst says he believes Bitcoin (BTC) is in a solid position to carve a bear market bottom. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto strategist Rager tells his 206,000 Twitter followers that nothing’s guaranteed in trading Bitcoin but he does acknowledge that BTC appears to be forming a base above $19,000.
dailyhodl.com
SEC to Add Office of Crypto Assets in Response to Rapid Growth of Digital Asset Industry
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is addressing a recent rise in crypto filings by opening up a new office related to digital assets. In a new press release, the SEC says it’s set to add a new Office of Crypto Assets to its Division of Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP).
dailyhodl.com
Historically Accurate On-Chain Indicator Suggesting Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Is In, Says Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Closely followed crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says a historically reliable on-chain indicator is suggesting that the bottom is here or very close for Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Kitco News, Cowen pulls out Bitcoin’s supply in profit and loss chart, which shows what percentage of BTC coins are giving their holders a profit or a loss.
dailyhodl.com
Coin Bureau Host Predicts Major Growth for Crypto Sector, Names One Altcoin To Watch
The host of popular YouTube crypto channel Coin Bureau is naming an “interesting” blockchain gaming platform that he says he’s got on his radar. In a new video update, the pseudonymous analyst known as Guy says that the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem Gala (GALA) saw a significant decline as a result of the bear market, but the platform remains one of the most promising projects in the space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Makes Prediction for Ethereum (ETH) Merge, Warns of Potential Rough Transition
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is giving his thoughts on what could happen when Ethereum (ETH) completes its highly anticipated merge to proof-of-stake (PoS). In an interview with CNBC, the crypto billionaire says that while in the long term the merge will be beneficial for Ethereum, it’s not unreasonable to expect some turbulence when it first occurs.
dailyhodl.com
Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama Says Bitcoin Is Not a Store of Value, Warns BTC Will Blow Up at Some Point
American economist and 2013 Nobel laureate in Economic Sciences Eugene Fama says that he sees only one instance where Bitcoin (BTC) could have intrinsic value. In a new interview on Kitco News, Fama, who some consider the father of modern finance says that Bitcoin may be of value if it is used as money.
dailyhodl.com
Huge Institutional Money Could Flow Into Ethereum (ETH) Post Merge, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why
A widely followed crypto analyst says that institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) could grow after the second-largest digital asset by market cap transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. While explaining why he is holding Ethereum, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the second-largest crypto asset...
dailyhodl.com
Four Altcoins Flying Under the Radar Shoot Up 82% or More in Just Seven Days As Crypto Markets Bounce
A handful of under-the-radar altcoins are posting massive weekly gains and outperforming the rest of the crypto markets. One of the strongest performer in the digital asset space this week is LUNA, the native asset of the Terra hard fork designed to rescue the blockchain’s ecosystem after its original version imploded earlier this year.
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain.com Lists TRX in Its Wallet and Exchange
Blockchain.com has listed TRON’s native utility token TRX on its platform. Multiple incentive programs will be featured, including one that allows users to earn up to eight percent in annual rewards for users who hold their TRX in a Blockchain.com rewards account. TRX is available to send, receive, buy,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Steep Rally for Ethereum, Names One Altcoin That Could Erupt Next Bull Market
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for Ethereum (ETH) against both the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). The pseudonymous crypto strategist known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 535,400 Twitter followers that Ethereum looks poised for a strong rally as it threatens to take out its diagonal resistance on the lower timeframes.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance Ripe for Bounce Before Altseason, Says Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) is about to assert its dominance over the rest of the crypto markets. In a new YouTube video, Benjamin Cowen tells his 768,000 subscribers that the Bitcoin Dominance chart (BTC.D) could soon surge to higher than 50% going into the end of the year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Veteran Anthony Pompliano Disavows Crypto Price Predictions After Incorrect $100,000 BTC Forecast
Responding to recent social media criticism, longtime Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Anthony Pompliano says BTC showed him that price predictions are a fool’s game. Pompliano, who co-founded investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, recently received backlash from some members of the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid the top crypto asset’s current price woes.
Comments / 0