ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitfinex Lists Sweat Economy As Movement Coin Launches Token Generation Event

September 12, 2022 – Road Town, British Virgin Islands. Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has announced it will list Sweat (SWEAT), the decentralized digital token from ‘Sweat Economy,’ generated by steps taken by its users. Sweat Economy is on a mission to promote healthier living...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Who Nailed Bitcoin Collapse in 2018 Predicts Big BTC Shift – Here’s His Target

The veteran crypto trader who predicted Bitcoin’s crash during the 2018 bear market is warning that a similar type of meltdown could be on the horizon for BTC. Seasoned trader Tone Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin appears to be following its price action of May of this year when it showed signs of recovery before eventually breaking down.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says Historically Accurate Indicator Suggests BTC in New Phase

A popular crypto analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) May 2021 collapse says a historically accurate indicator has flipped bullish. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 125,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s weekly moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has crossed below its “zero-line.”. Previous MACD crosses below...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Google Adds Ethereum (ETH) Merge Countdown Feature as Worldwide Interest Skyrockets

Search engine Google has added a countdown feature for Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming merge as global interest in the leading smart contract platform’s upgrade sharply rises. Google Cloud blockchain developer Sam Padilla unveiled the new feature days ago, telling his Twitter following that if they google the phrase “the merge,” they’d be in for a surprise.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Smart Contract#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Exchange#Kucoin#Lunc#Dao
dailyhodl.com

Coin Bureau Host Predicts Major Growth for Crypto Sector, Names One Altcoin To Watch

The host of popular YouTube crypto channel Coin Bureau is naming an “interesting” blockchain gaming platform that he says he’s got on his radar. In a new video update, the pseudonymous analyst known as Guy says that the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem Gala (GALA) saw a significant decline as a result of the bear market, but the platform remains one of the most promising projects in the space.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyhodl.com

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Makes Prediction for Ethereum (ETH) Merge, Warns of Potential Rough Transition

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is giving his thoughts on what could happen when Ethereum (ETH) completes its highly anticipated merge to proof-of-stake (PoS). In an interview with CNBC, the crypto billionaire says that while in the long term the merge will be beneficial for Ethereum, it’s not unreasonable to expect some turbulence when it first occurs.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Huge Institutional Money Could Flow Into Ethereum (ETH) Post Merge, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why

A widely followed crypto analyst says that institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) could grow after the second-largest digital asset by market cap transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. While explaining why he is holding Ethereum, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the second-largest crypto asset...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Blockchain.com Lists TRX in Its Wallet and Exchange

Blockchain.com has listed TRON’s native utility token TRX on its platform. Multiple incentive programs will be featured, including one that allows users to earn up to eight percent in annual rewards for users who hold their TRX in a Blockchain.com rewards account. TRX is available to send, receive, buy,...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Veteran Anthony Pompliano Disavows Crypto Price Predictions After Incorrect $100,000 BTC Forecast

Responding to recent social media criticism, longtime Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Anthony Pompliano says BTC showed him that price predictions are a fool’s game. Pompliano, who co-founded investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, recently received backlash from some members of the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid the top crypto asset’s current price woes.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy