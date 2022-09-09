“Who elected him?”Shouting these three words led to the arrest of Symon Hill, a British republican activist in Oxford at a coronation ceremony parade of (now) King Charles III. Hill was arrested (although later de-arrested, which is a thing in the U.K.) under the recently enacted Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 (PCSC Act) and is also being investigated under the Public Order Act, 1986.This was not an isolated incident of overzealous policing. U.K. police have detained at least three other protestors voicing their criticism of the institution of monarchy over the last few days.In Edinburgh, a 22-year-old woman was...

PROTESTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO