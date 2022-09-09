Read full article on original website
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Scholarship announced in honor of journalist killed in Norfolk, VAKnowGoodWriterNorfolk, VA
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In SeptemberTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in NorfolkChannelocityNorfolk, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
WTKR
Saving Chance Rescue's "Pup Party" on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Kathleen and Kristina Cuce, founders of "Saving Chance Rescue," join Coast Live to discuss their mission to save dogs from unsafe homes and animal shelters and place them in new forever homes through adoption. Support Saving Chance Rescue at the 5th Annual "Pup Party"!. Saturday,...
Stay up-to-date: Here are some COVID-19 booster clinics across Hampton Roads this month
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is looking to get a booster shot to continue your protection against the COVID-19 virus, there are several free clinics this week you could choose from. According to the organization Celebrate Health Care, the Bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is...
americanmilitarynews.com
This Army veteran learned to love wine while stationed in Europe. Now she’s running her own tasting shop in Virginia Beach.
Tamara Hoggard stood behind a wooden bar this August afternoon, prepping for a party of 18 that would arrive at 4. Sunshine bounced off the blue-painted walls in her new shop, Tam’res Wine and Gourmet Shop, at the corner of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Newtown Road. The large sign...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Leases Signed On The Peninsula Include Retail Businesses, Law Firms, And Other Companies
Several new businesses have signed leases to open in recent months or have already opened on the Peninsula, according to Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer. In June, it was announced that Beauty Outlet leased 25,442 square feet of retail space at Peninsula Town Center, 4410 E. Claiborne Sq. in Hampton. The beauty store already has a location in Norfolk.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
peninsulachronicle.com
Egyptian Festival Set For September 23-25 In Hampton
HAMPTON—Traditional Egyptian food and fun for all can be found at the annual Egyptian Festival, which will be held September 23 through September 25 at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Hampton. During the event, visitors can take a guided tour of the church to learn more about...
Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival returns to Waterside District in October
NORFOLK, Va. — Mark your calendars -- you don't want to miss the Mac & Cheese Festival that's coming to Norfolk on October 8. This is the third year the train of carbohydrate-filled cheesy goodness is rolling into town. The festival promises more than 40 styles of macaroni and...
WTKR
Norfolk Southern updates contingency plans for network shutdown
NORFOLK, Va.— A potential massive rail strike on Friday could have a major impact on our local economy. As negotiations continue-Norfolk Southern is making preparations in case workers strike. Norfolk Southern has begun enacting its contingency plans for a controlled shut down of its network at midnight this Friday.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk DJ's voice concern over city possibly modifying its definition of 'entertainment'
City council is considering zoning changes that would impact restaurants across the city. One would modify the city's definition of "entertainment."
Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and VB could soon have more competition for internet
The Chesapeake and Portsmouth City Council's are scheduled to decide whether to grant a franchise agreement with a company that would offer high-speed internet to residents and businesses.
peninsulachronicle.com
Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village
WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Portsmouth’s ROC The Block Community Clean-Up Held in Prentis Park
The City of Portsmouth’s “ROC The Block” Community Clean-Up in Prentis Park was held on Saturday, September 10th, and brought out community volunteers and city teams who collected “litteraly” tons of trash and debris. CUTZ Mentoring Team, individuals, and families of Portsmouth joined with public safety and city staff and filled 151 bags with trash totaling 1,510 pounds and collected 38 vehicle tires. In addition, bulk trucks collected 13 tons of debris or 26,000 pounds, with the grand total of pounds of trash and debris collected: 27,510.
WTKR
Experience Bennett's Creek at Decoy's Seafood on Coast Live
SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally speaks with General Manager Walt Scott and Executive Chef Lawrence Patterson from Decoy's Seafood in Suffolk about the food, fun, and complete resort-style experience available at the waterfront eatery. Decoy's Seafood. 3305 Ferry Rd, Suffolk, VA 23435. (757) 977-1081. Presented by Bennett's Creek Restaurant...
Legacy Lounge responds to permit being revoked by Norfolk City Council
Norfolk City Council plans to take an unusual vote on whether to revoke a conditional use permit for Legacy Restaurant and Lounge.
peninsulachronicle.com
Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg
YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
WAVY News 10
Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
Community fundraising event hosted in memory of Chesapeake teen
Saturday's event served as a fundraiser for Stop the Violence 757. All proceeds were in memory of Wilson.
Virginia Beach issues survey regarding proposed noise ordinance
The Virginia Beach City Council is inviting community members to submit their recommended changes in a survey to the proposed noise ordinance before the final document is considered by City Council.
Newport News Sheriff’s Office hosts Car and Bike Show
All of the money raised during the event went to the NNSO's Project Lifesaver program.
outerbanksvoice.com
Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall
A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
