Suffolk, VA

WTKR

Saving Chance Rescue's "Pup Party" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Kathleen and Kristina Cuce, founders of "Saving Chance Rescue," join Coast Live to discuss their mission to save dogs from unsafe homes and animal shelters and place them in new forever homes through adoption. Support Saving Chance Rescue at the 5th Annual "Pup Party"!. Saturday,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Suffolk, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Egyptian Festival Set For September 23-25 In Hampton

HAMPTON—Traditional Egyptian food and fun for all can be found at the annual Egyptian Festival, which will be held September 23 through September 25 at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Hampton. During the event, visitors can take a guided tour of the church to learn more about...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Norfolk Southern updates contingency plans for network shutdown

NORFOLK, Va.— A potential massive rail strike on Friday could have a major impact on our local economy. As negotiations continue-Norfolk Southern is making preparations in case workers strike. Norfolk Southern has begun enacting its contingency plans for a controlled shut down of its network at midnight this Friday.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Portsmouth’s ROC The Block Community Clean-Up Held in Prentis Park

The City of Portsmouth’s “ROC The Block” Community Clean-Up in Prentis Park was held on Saturday, September 10th, and brought out community volunteers and city teams who collected “litteraly” tons of trash and debris. CUTZ Mentoring Team, individuals, and families of Portsmouth joined with public safety and city staff and filled 151 bags with trash totaling 1,510 pounds and collected 38 vehicle tires. In addition, bulk trucks collected 13 tons of debris or 26,000 pounds, with the grand total of pounds of trash and debris collected: 27,510.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR

Experience Bennett's Creek at Decoy's Seafood on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally speaks with General Manager Walt Scott and Executive Chef Lawrence Patterson from Decoy's Seafood in Suffolk about the food, fun, and complete resort-style experience available at the waterfront eatery. Decoy's Seafood. 3305 Ferry Rd, Suffolk, VA 23435. (757) 977-1081. Presented by Bennett's Creek Restaurant...
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg

YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall

A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
DARE COUNTY, NC

