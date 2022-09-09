Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS football at Salem
The Houston High School football team played in a South Central Association game at Salem last Friday night. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
houstonherald.com
Homecoming activities underway this week at Houston High School
“Hollywood Homecoming” is the theme for this year’s Houston High School annual event that culminates Friday. The Houston Alumni Association also will hold activities on Saturday. Homecoming features a parade, coronation and football game against the Cabool Bulldogs. Here is a schedule:. •The parade down Grand Avenue is...
houstonherald.com
It’s homecoming week at HHS
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. It’s homecoming week at Houston High School, which will culminate with a parade and football game against Cabool on Friday. The theme is “Hollywood Homecoming.”. Here are theme days planned at the school:
houstonherald.com
SARA “SALLY” SMITH
Sara “Sally” Stitt Smith, 90, born Dec. 23, 1931, in Nitro, W. Va., to Walter and Ruth (Crickenberger) Stitt. She died Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2022, in Springfield Regional Hospital Springfield, Ohio. Sally was a graduate of Triadelphia High School Class of 1943. She graduated from Marietta College...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
CHRISTOPHER KENNETH DIEMAN
Christopher Kenneth Dieman was born Dec. 12, 1975, at General Fort Leonard Wood Army Hospital, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., the son of Charles and Deborah (Therkelsen) Dieman and departed this life Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his childhood home, Plato, Mo. He professed his faith in Christ as his Savior...
houstonherald.com
Four injured in an accident
Four persons were injured Tuesday morning in a crash at Highways 38 and 17 west of Houston, authorities said. Three were in a vehicle and a fourth in an all-terrain vehicle. Two fire departments – Houston and Roby — were called, as well as EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
houstonherald.com
PDF: Houston board of education agenda for Tuesday meeting
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Members of the Houston board of education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the high school library.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Christopher Dieman
A memorial service for Christoper Dieman, 46, of Plato, is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 5 p.m. until service time at Evans Funeral Home. Send an online condolence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Former library, health department board member passes away
A former Houston resident who served in several public roles has passed away. Sally Smith, 90, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Springfield, Ohio. She lived in Houston for 41 years, working at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. She had a degree in biology from Marietta College and master’s degree in medical technology from Duke University.
houstonherald.com
One injured in accident Monday in southern Texas County, patrol says
An accident early Monday evening injured one north of Mountain View in southern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers aid Kaden M. Ennis, 18, was driving a westbound 1977 Chevrolet van on Jacks Fork Road that ran off the right side and overturned at about 7 p.m.
houstonherald.com
Elk Creek man hurt in Highway B accident
An Elk Creek man faces charges following an accident Friday night four miles east of Houston on Highway B, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael L. Morgan, 42, was driving an eastbound 2008 Mercury Mariner that ran off the right side of the road, struck a pipe fence, spun clockwise and then traveled across the left side of the highway and came to rest.
ozarksalive.com
Manes Music Makers brings neighbors together in rural Wright County
MANES - Given the gathering’s name, one might think folks who drive through rural Wright County to Manes Music Makers come for the tunes, and they do. But it’s not just about the music. It’s also about friends, family and food, and being there for one another. Because...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonherald.com
‘Festival of Yesteryear’ planned Saturday at Raymondville
A event hosted and benefiting the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department is Saturday at the Raymondville fairgrounds off Highway B. The 8th annual Festival of Yesteryear runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Organizers explain it is an event to showcase exhibits, crafts and demonstrations of the 1800s to present.
houstonherald.com
Highway 38 burglary caught on camera, suspected identified
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on Aug. 3 to a report of a vehicle blocking Mellow Drive at Cabool with nobody around. Upon arrival, the officer observed a maroon Mercury Mountaineer in the middle of the roadway....
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
houstonherald.com
Solo woman injured when deer, vehicle collide
A Solo woman was injured Friday night in an accident on Highway 17 about two miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Pamela M. Hansen, 43, of Solo, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse that struck a deer in the roadway. She was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital. She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle had moderate damage.
KYTV
Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
KTLO
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
kbsi23.com
2 killed in Iron County crash
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 49 in Iron County Thursday, Sept. 8. It happened one mile south of Annapolis around 8:25 a.m. Scott G. Schlosser, 34, of Centerville was driving a 2001 Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2020 Chevy Malibu driven by Carrie L. Greer, 34, of Fredericktown head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
mymoinfo.com
Teenager Injured After Crashing Vehicle in Dent County Attempting to Avoid Deer
(Salem) A teenager from Salem was injured in a one vehicle accident Friday morning in Dent County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 19, a half mile south of Salem when 18-year-old Brooke Scott swerved her Chevy Traverse to miss a deer but ran off the road and struck an embankment.
Comments / 0