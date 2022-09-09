Read full article on original website
Morris County Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
MORRIS COUNTY — Despite steady rain, over 150 first responders, public officials and residents joined Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sunday evening, the 21st Anniversary of the attacks. Morris County remembers Donald Leroy Adams, Margaret L Benson, John Paul Bocchi, Martin Boryczewski, Dennis Buckley, Cecile M. Caguicla,...
Morris County Walking Tours Return, September 24
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Tourism Bureau is pleased to announce the return of its popular heritage walking tours and programs for fall 2022. Learn about the history, people, and architecture of the Morristown area with a knowledgeable guide. These small group, one-hour tours will run between September 24 and October 29. Note: days and times of programs vary.
Rose House Annual 50/50 Raffle Fundraiser
MORRIS COUNTY — Rose House announces the commencement of its annual 50/50 raffle fundraiser. This year, the money raised will support the nonprofit organization’s Forever Home campaign, which includes a 12-unit apartment facility for adults with special needs in Morris County. “With more than 8,000 adults with disabilities...
