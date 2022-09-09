Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Long Dry Spell Ahead For Alabama
COOL MORNING: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama…. A very dry airmass now covers Alabama, and we are forecasting sunny warm days and clear pleasant nights through Friday. The high today will be in the low 80s, followed by mid 80s tomorrow. Heat levels inch up a bit Thursday and Friday with highs in the 84-87 degree range… but humidity levels will remain relatively low.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Update: Sunshine Peeking Through, Showers/Storms Developing
Visible satellite imagery on this September Sunday afternoon indicates that skies are partly sunny across North and Central Alabama. An area of storms continues southeast of Montgomery, where flash flood warnings were issued earlier for the heavy rains across parts of Macon, Montgomery, and Bullock Counties. Those warnings were just canceled.
alabamawx.com
Refreshing Airmass Moves Into Alabama Today
COLD FRONT PASSING THROUGH: A cold front is moving through Alabama this morning; we note a few spotty showers over the central part of the state at daybreak. This afternoon, showers will be confined to the southern third of the state ahead of the front, and the northern counties will enjoy a mostly sunny day with lower humidity and a fresh north breeze.
Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama
Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
alabamawx.com
Strong Storm Pushing Through Southern Birmingham Metro
A strong thunderstorm has developed over southwestern Jefferson County in the vicinity of Ross Bridge. It will push northeastward over the next hour, affecting the southern half of Jefferson County, including Hoover, Homewood, Vestavia, and into Mountain Brook. Lightning has been impressive with the storm. It is also accompanied by...
WAAY-TV
Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach
Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
WTOK-TV
Weekend showers, but next week... NICE!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The upper-level low that led to a rainy Friday for our area will start moving away this weekend. Yet, it’ll remain close enough to spark scattered showers and storms both weekend days...but no day will be a wash-out. So, keep the umbrella close for your outdoor weekend plans with mid 80s for highs Saturday...and upper 80s on Sunday.
Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges
Lots of small towns and rural areas across America have areas that are said to be haunted. Lonely stretches of backroads and highways where spirits seem to linger long after they have parted this world. Places where tragic events play out over and over or a lost soul still seeks to hitch a ride with an unsuspecting driver. With 55 out of 67 counties in Alabama considered rural (see stats here), we have lots of those places. Let's take a midnight drive and explore: 5 Haunted Highways and Roads of Alabama.
Alabama Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals
Alabama is probably not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of cryptids. A cryptid, in case you aren't aware, is any animal or creature that people claim is real but mainstream science does not accept to actually exist. Creatures such as Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster, for example. Alabama is known as more of a football, barbeque and southern hospitality kind of state. We just don't seem to have our fair share of mythical beasts roaming around ....or do we? We do have a lot of "double cousins" in north Alabama....so anything's possible, right? I included the Chupacabra of Sheffield, Alabama, in my last article: "Urban Legends of the Shoals" (read it here) - but you might be surprised at just how many unknown and sometimes ungodly varmints roam our hills and hollers. Read along to find out about 5 of my favorites: Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals of Alabama.
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama
A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
wymt.com
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
CENTRE, Ala. (AP/WYMT) - Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a...
Pregnant Alabama Woman Vanished On The Day Her Baby Was Due
29-year-old Shelia Diane Hughes was about to give birth to a baby boy, and she was excited. She planned to name the baby after his father, Renard Simmons. "She was saying that when she had the baby, she would stay with me for a few weeks and then find a place," her sister Debra Hughes told AL.COM. "She was going to name him Junior."
wbrc.com
Gas prices below $3 in some areas
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
wbrc.com
ALEA clocks driver at 131 mph during joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa PD
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a driver was going 131 miles per hour in Tuscaloosa County when they tried to stop him during a joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa Police. Troopers said they pursued the driver on n I359 southbound, where the speed limit is 65 mph....
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter – Gadsden, Alabama, eatery S•Á Cantina offers twist on Mexican street food
Most Alabama cities – even small towns – have at least one Mexican restaurant. Quite a few have more than one. Gadsden, in the state’s northeast corner, has more than 12. And five of those are within 5 miles of S•Á Cantina, which fronts Broad Street (the main drag) in the city’s charming downtown.
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room
Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
