Bibb County, AL

alabamawx.com

Long Dry Spell Ahead For Alabama

COOL MORNING: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama…. A very dry airmass now covers Alabama, and we are forecasting sunny warm days and clear pleasant nights through Friday. The high today will be in the low 80s, followed by mid 80s tomorrow. Heat levels inch up a bit Thursday and Friday with highs in the 84-87 degree range… but humidity levels will remain relatively low.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Afternoon Update: Sunshine Peeking Through, Showers/Storms Developing

Visible satellite imagery on this September Sunday afternoon indicates that skies are partly sunny across North and Central Alabama. An area of storms continues southeast of Montgomery, where flash flood warnings were issued earlier for the heavy rains across parts of Macon, Montgomery, and Bullock Counties. Those warnings were just canceled.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Refreshing Airmass Moves Into Alabama Today

COLD FRONT PASSING THROUGH: A cold front is moving through Alabama this morning; we note a few spotty showers over the central part of the state at daybreak. This afternoon, showers will be confined to the southern third of the state ahead of the front, and the northern counties will enjoy a mostly sunny day with lower humidity and a fresh north breeze.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama

Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Strong Storm Pushing Through Southern Birmingham Metro

A strong thunderstorm has developed over southwestern Jefferson County in the vicinity of Ross Bridge. It will push northeastward over the next hour, affecting the southern half of Jefferson County, including Hoover, Homewood, Vestavia, and into Mountain Brook. Lightning has been impressive with the storm. It is also accompanied by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach

Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Weekend showers, but next week... NICE!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The upper-level low that led to a rainy Friday for our area will start moving away this weekend. Yet, it’ll remain close enough to spark scattered showers and storms both weekend days...but no day will be a wash-out. So, keep the umbrella close for your outdoor weekend plans with mid 80s for highs Saturday...and upper 80s on Sunday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
April Killian

Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges

Lots of small towns and rural areas across America have areas that are said to be haunted. Lonely stretches of backroads and highways where spirits seem to linger long after they have parted this world. Places where tragic events play out over and over or a lost soul still seeks to hitch a ride with an unsuspecting driver. With 55 out of 67 counties in Alabama considered rural (see stats here), we have lots of those places. Let's take a midnight drive and explore: 5 Haunted Highways and Roads of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Alabama Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals

Alabama is probably not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of cryptids. A cryptid, in case you aren't aware, is any animal or creature that people claim is real but mainstream science does not accept to actually exist. Creatures such as Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster, for example. Alabama is known as more of a football, barbeque and southern hospitality kind of state. We just don't seem to have our fair share of mythical beasts roaming around ....or do we? We do have a lot of "double cousins" in north Alabama....so anything's possible, right? I included the Chupacabra of Sheffield, Alabama, in my last article: "Urban Legends of the Shoals" (read it here) - but you might be surprised at just how many unknown and sometimes ungodly varmints roam our hills and hollers. Read along to find out about 5 of my favorites: Cryptids, Monsters, and Mystery Animals of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama

A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Gas prices below $3 in some areas

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
ALABASTER, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

WATCH: Alabama football featured in SEC Shorts Emergency Room

Give credit where credit is due: this edition is hilarious, even if Alabama is getting some well deserved ribbing. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the closed captions. Alabama is featured because they didn’t win by enough on the road. It’s still good to be king.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
FAIRHOPE, AL

