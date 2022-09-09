ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania election integrity measures advancing

HARRISBURG, PA – A trio of bills are working their way through the Legislature to enhance the security of election ballots and remove deceased residents from the voter rolls. The House State Government Committee met on Monday to vote on House Bill 34, House Bill 143, and House Bill...
Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor

HARRISBURG — The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice. The state’s governors wield a vast amount of power. They propose a yearly spending plan that sets the course for months of policy debates with the General Assembly on issues including education spending and taxes.
New Pennsylvania Project ramps up to make fall voting accessible to all

The midterms are less than two months away and get out the vote efforts are gearing up fast. New Pennsylvania Project is a year-old voting rights organization modeled after the successful New Georgia Project founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014. The group’s mission is to ensure that the diverse demographics of Pennsylvania are aligned with the Commonwealth’s electorate.
Pennsylvania law would increase penalty for concealing a child’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A law proposed in Pennsylvania would increase the penalty for concealing the death of a child. House Bill 2276, sponsored by Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny-Washington), would make “aggravated concealment” a second degree felony. The law would state that a person is guilty if they treat a corpse in a “way that the person knows would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”
Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver.  That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns

And as MarchOnHarrisburg begins a 33-mile, 3-day march from York to Harrisburg on Friday, their first since May 2019, Pollack is optimistic that a proposed gift ban will go farther in the Legislature than ever before when the House of Representatives returns to session on Monday, he told the Capital-Star. The post Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Matt Brouillette

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how President Joe Biden made...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion

Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
