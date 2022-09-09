Read full article on original website
lebtown.com
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
HARRISBURG — Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced bills that would ban LGBTQ curricula in schools and limit what teams transgender athletes can play on. Without substantial Democratic support, neither piece of legislation has any chance of becoming law because Gov. Tom Wolf, the...
Pa. GOP reiterates hard stance on guns, even if few come out to hear it
Monday’s 17th iteration of the annual gun rights rally on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg indicated that hardline stances on guns still run high in the views of Republican state legislators – maybe even more so than their constituents, given the turnout. As organizer Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler,...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania election integrity measures advancing
HARRISBURG, PA – A trio of bills are working their way through the Legislature to enhance the security of election ballots and remove deceased residents from the voter rolls. The House State Government Committee met on Monday to vote on House Bill 34, House Bill 143, and House Bill...
lebtown.com
Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor
HARRISBURG — The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice. The state’s governors wield a vast amount of power. They propose a yearly spending plan that sets the course for months of policy debates with the General Assembly on issues including education spending and taxes.
People gather on capitol steps in Harrisburg for gun rally
People gathered at the Pennsylvania capitol Monday for the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally.
New Pennsylvania Project ramps up to make fall voting accessible to all
The midterms are less than two months away and get out the vote efforts are gearing up fast. New Pennsylvania Project is a year-old voting rights organization modeled after the successful New Georgia Project founded by Stacey Abrams in 2014. The group’s mission is to ensure that the diverse demographics of Pennsylvania are aligned with the Commonwealth’s electorate.
wskg.org
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies
TRANSFORMING HEALTH – Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multi-state settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis. Pennsylvania will receive $1 billion of...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania law would increase penalty for concealing a child’s death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A law proposed in Pennsylvania would increase the penalty for concealing the death of a child. House Bill 2276, sponsored by Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny-Washington), would make “aggravated concealment” a second degree felony. The law would state that a person is guilty if they treat a corpse in a “way that the person knows would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano’s security bubble insulates him from prying eyes and dissenting views
On a weekday afternoon in late August, Doug Mastriano’s campaign bus pulled up outside Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in suburban Philadelphia just after 1 p.m. The words “Restore Freedom” were emblazoned on the side over a red outline of Pennsylvania. It had been billed as a...
Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States
A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver. That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker unveils bills designed to make electric vehicles more affordable
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has unveiled a package of bills designed to make electric and hybrid vehicles more affordable. Rep. Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery) says the bills would “help target the cost barriers that prevent broader adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles.”. According to Ciresi, the bills would...
Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns
And as MarchOnHarrisburg begins a 33-mile, 3-day march from York to Harrisburg on Friday, their first since May 2019, Pollack is optimistic that a proposed gift ban will go farther in the Legislature than ever before when the House of Representatives returns to session on Monday, he told the Capital-Star. The post Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Matt Brouillette
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how President Joe Biden made...
phl17.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Police chief salaries in central Pa. can top $100K: Here’s who made the most – and least
Police departments typically account for the highest percentage of any municipality’s annual budget. That’s because police departments often employ the most people, to cover the most hours, as they work around the clock. The annual costs for police in Dauphin County ranged from $138 to $538 per person in taxes in 2020, depending on the municipality.
