In 2008, the board of the Jackie Robinson Foundation decided to begin exploring the creation of a museum dedicated to the trailblazing ballplayer, the first step toward realizing Rachel Robinson’s dream of a permanent space to celebrate her late husband. By the following spring, signs with images of the Dodgers great were plastered on the windows of the first floor space at Varick and Canal Streets in Soho, announcing that a museum would be opening there in 2010. But that year came and went, and by the summer of 2011, the signs were changed to read “Coming 2014.” That didn’t happen, either, and for a while, the date was taken off the signs altogether until they were replaced with ones promising a 2019 opening. That passed, too, but three more years and one pandemic later, the Jackie Robinson Museum is finally, as of Monday, officially open.

