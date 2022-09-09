ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitcher Zac Gallen sets new record for Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondback pitcher Zac Gallen has made history, setting a record for consecutive scoreless innings. The former Tar Heel took the mound Sunday evening against the Colorado Rockies and set the record for 44.1 innings pitched without allowing a run here in 2022. Gallen has been dealing this season for Arizona, with a record of 12-2 and 7th best ERA of 2.50. The New Jersey native hadn’t given up a run since August 8th against the Cleveland Guardians. The streak did end on Sunday, with Colorado scoring three runs in the fourth inning. However, Gallen was able to pitch his name into...
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts paints blurry picture of Tony Gonsolin’s real chance to return in time for the MLB postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a lock to make the 2022 MLB postseason but they still have some issues to sort out. That includes the injury of All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has not pitched since Aug. 23 because of a right forearm strain. Gonsolin has already thrown a bullpen session, so that’s a good sign in terms of his progress, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was far from sounding definitive on whether the pitcher will be back soon enough to be active in time for the 2022 MLB postseason in October.
Curbed

After 14 Years, the Jackie Robinson Museum Is Finally Open

In 2008, the board of the Jackie Robinson Foundation decided to begin exploring the creation of a museum dedicated to the trailblazing ballplayer, the first step toward realizing Rachel Robinson’s dream of a permanent space to celebrate her late husband. By the following spring, signs with images of the Dodgers great were plastered on the windows of the first floor space at Varick and Canal Streets in Soho, announcing that a museum would be opening there in 2010. But that year came and went, and by the summer of 2011, the signs were changed to read “Coming 2014.” That didn’t happen, either, and for a while, the date was taken off the signs altogether until they were replaced with ones promising a 2019 opening. That passed, too, but three more years and one pandemic later, the Jackie Robinson Museum is finally, as of Monday, officially open.
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

