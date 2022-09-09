Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols hits HR No. 697 to overtake A-Rod for career home runs as Cardinals beat Pirates
Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving him ahead of Alex 'A-Rod' Rodriguez on the all-time list, to power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.
MLB Pitcher Who Retired to Become a Cop Killed in Car Accident Sunday
Anthony Varvaro, 37, died in a car accident Sunday morning in the New York City area on his way to work a September 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. Varvaro pitched six Major League seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.
Pitcher Zac Gallen sets new record for Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondback pitcher Zac Gallen has made history, setting a record for consecutive scoreless innings. The former Tar Heel took the mound Sunday evening against the Colorado Rockies and set the record for 44.1 innings pitched without allowing a run here in 2022. Gallen has been dealing this season for Arizona, with a record of 12-2 and 7th best ERA of 2.50. The New Jersey native hadn’t given up a run since August 8th against the Cleveland Guardians. The streak did end on Sunday, with Colorado scoring three runs in the fourth inning. However, Gallen was able to pitch his name into...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Correction: Dodgers Have Not Yet Clinched 2022 Postseason Berth
Although it was believed the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a 2022 postseason berth with their win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, a correction from MLB has determined that to not yet be the case. The Dodgers did not have a raucous celebration after the series finale at Petco...
Dave Roberts paints blurry picture of Tony Gonsolin’s real chance to return in time for the MLB postseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are a lock to make the 2022 MLB postseason but they still have some issues to sort out. That includes the injury of All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has not pitched since Aug. 23 because of a right forearm strain. Gonsolin has already thrown a bullpen session, so that’s a good sign in terms of his progress, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was far from sounding definitive on whether the pitcher will be back soon enough to be active in time for the 2022 MLB postseason in October.
Curbed
After 14 Years, the Jackie Robinson Museum Is Finally Open
In 2008, the board of the Jackie Robinson Foundation decided to begin exploring the creation of a museum dedicated to the trailblazing ballplayer, the first step toward realizing Rachel Robinson’s dream of a permanent space to celebrate her late husband. By the following spring, signs with images of the Dodgers great were plastered on the windows of the first floor space at Varick and Canal Streets in Soho, announcing that a museum would be opening there in 2010. But that year came and went, and by the summer of 2011, the signs were changed to read “Coming 2014.” That didn’t happen, either, and for a while, the date was taken off the signs altogether until they were replaced with ones promising a 2019 opening. That passed, too, but three more years and one pandemic later, the Jackie Robinson Museum is finally, as of Monday, officially open.
