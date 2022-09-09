Read full article on original website
Health department inspects food establishments
The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food businesses through the month of August. Inspection date: August 3, follow-up inspection. Criticals: Meats from Hyatt processing were owners personal meats, but were removed. Non-criticals: No dust buildup above food, product up off of floor, hand-sink signage and paper towels...
Simulated mass casualty event to take place on NCMC Barton campus
On Saturday, September 17th emergency responders from Grundy County will be honing skills in a simulated emergency at the NCMC Barton campus. These emergency exercises allow first responders to practice skills in case a mass casualty event happens. The public is advised to not be alarmed by seeing a large...
Annual Chautauqua in Gallatin set to begin September 16th
The 36th Annual Chautauqua will be held on the Gallatin Square next weekend. Activities will start with Mixology performing rock and honky tonk on September 16th evening from 5 to 8 o’clock. Twenty businesses will offer wine samples during a wine stroll from 5 to 7 o’clock. A beer garden will be available until midnight. Food trucks will also be available.
Obituary & Services: Gene Austin Whitmer
Gene Austin Whitmer, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri. Gene was born in a country home near Hamilton, Missouri, during a snowstorm on December 3, 1929, the son of Milbern and Juanita Whitmer. He grew up on the farm and attended Lovely Ridge Elementary School through the 8th Grade. He graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1947. While in high school, he was on the committee that founded the Missouri State Student Council Association. Gene received his Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Science from Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri, in August of 1951. He received his Masters of Secondary Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in August of 1955. Later, he received his Secondary School Specialist Degree also from the University of Missouri.
Roberts family chosen as Nodaway County’s Missouri Farm Family
Dr. Michael and Teri Roberts and family of Maryville were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, August 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Roberts family was selected as the Nodaway County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Nodaway County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Allison and Zeb, who is not pictured. The Roberts family owns and operates Town and Country Veterinary Clinic where they treat all classes of livestock and small animals. Dr. Roberts has recently started offering Laproscopic Artificial Insemination services for small ruminants. The Roberts family started a goat herd five years ago with two does that Allison purchased as a 4-H project. The herd has expanded to a 30 head operation. They focus on quality and selectively breed their does with the goal of competitive offspring for the show ring. They show their goats across the Midwest, including at the Missouri State Fair.
Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to meet on Wednesday
Trenton City Hall will be the location of a noon meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, of the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The agenda includes a photography update, the review of proposals for website maintenance and social media management, digital marketing, and...
Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe
Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
Obituary & Services: Lucille “Lucy” Frances (Long, Strait) Baxter
Lucille “Lucy” Frances (Long, Strait) Baxter was born January 19, 1945, in Belle Fourche, SD to William “Chub” Long and Alice (Mahoney) Long. Alice was not sure she wanted another baby with the next youngest only 9 months old, Grandma Mahoney assured them, “You’ll find that this one will be a blessing and you’ll always be glad.” Lucy was quickly adored by her siblings and Lucy and her sister Lorrie grew to be inseparable. They spent many hours on their family ranch near Hulett, Wyoming playing dolls, exploring the creeks, and climbing the hills and rim rocks. One of their favorite activities was to ride horses, and they would spend many hours walking pastures trying to catch them.
Obituary & Services: Leslie Ferrell Vandevender
Ferrell Vandevender, a 79-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence, where he was under hospice care. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Spickard Masonic Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Spickard Masonic Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Obituary & Services: Christine Simmons
On Saturday, September 10, Christine Simmons, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 103. Christine (Limes) Simmons was born on August 1, 1919, to Lewis and Bernice (Ellington) Limes on a farm near Dunlap, Missouri. She graduated from North Central Missouri College in 1939. She attended Kirksville State Teachers College in the fall of 1939, where she met and married RW Simmons. In 1948, they settled permanently in Chillicothe, Missouri, where they raised a daughter, Jan, and a son, LJ.
Trenton City Council selects engineering firm, approves purchase of used equipment
The Trenton City Council on Monday night selected an engineering firm to prepare a preliminary report on projects that the city could undertake if it’s approved for federal funds through ARPA, the American Rescue Plan Act.” Out of three interested companies, the Trenton City Council accepted a committee’s recommendation to hire Howe Company based in large part on its familiarity with past Trenton infrastructure projects.
Obituary & Services: Jerald “Jerry” Carter
Jerald “Jerry” Carter, 78, Gallatin, MO passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his Lake Viking home in a mowing accident. Jerry enjoyed helping others including mowing for neighbors and friends. He was born the middle of three boys on May 10, 1944, in Bethany, Missouri the son...
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
Funeral Services: Joan Scott
A Bethany resident, Joan Scott, died Friday at a Bethany nursing home. She was 80 years old. Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 17 in the Christian Union Cemetery of Gilman City under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany. Family...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 12, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 12 – 18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may...
Central Zone Polocrosse to hold Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris
The Central Zone Polocrosse will be holding a 3-day Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris, MO, two miles south of Highway E on Ava Drive in Sullivan County. The event begins Friday, September 16th, and continues through Sunday the 18th. “This is the King of the one-horse...
Obituary & Services: Thomas Ray Eads
Thomas Ray Eads passed away at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by family. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton with burial to follow with military rites in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A scheduled visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday at Resthaven Mortuary. A catered reception for friends and family will be held at Black Silo Winery (4030 E 10th St., Trenton, MO) following graveside services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry, they can be left at or mailed to Resthaven Mortuary, P.O. Box 587, Trenton, MO 64683.
One air-lifted to hospital after 2-vehicle NW Missouri crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Monday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Lucan J. Dick, 19, Cameron, was southbound on U.S. 65 three miles south of Chillicothe. The pickup struck a southbound 2017...
Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet Thursday
The Grundy R-5 Board of Education will meet Thursday, September 15th at 6 pm in the high school business room at Galt. The agenda includes final approval of the bus routes, bus condition, updates on building improvements, the bid to supply beef, scheduling the date for graduation, and flu shots for staff members.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
