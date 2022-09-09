Dr. Michael and Teri Roberts and family of Maryville were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, August 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Roberts family was selected as the Nodaway County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Nodaway County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Allison and Zeb, who is not pictured. The Roberts family owns and operates Town and Country Veterinary Clinic where they treat all classes of livestock and small animals. Dr. Roberts has recently started offering Laproscopic Artificial Insemination services for small ruminants. The Roberts family started a goat herd five years ago with two does that Allison purchased as a 4-H project. The herd has expanded to a 30 head operation. They focus on quality and selectively breed their does with the goal of competitive offspring for the show ring. They show their goats across the Midwest, including at the Missouri State Fair.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO