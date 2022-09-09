Read full article on original website
York News-Times
New slate of features available in print and online
YORK — The York News-Times has been the community’s leader for local news for the past 150 years and it’s our responsibility to provide strong, compelling, diverse and trustworthy local journalism to you, our loyal readers and subscribers. Whether it’s breaking news, sports, business, lifestyle or weather coverage, we take our role in the community extraordinarily seriously when it comes to accurately reporting the news that matters most to you, because the York News-Times is where your story lives.
York News-Times
2022 Yorkfest Band Competition and more
Heartland was again the overall winner of the high school band competition during Yorkfest. Heartland won the Class C division and then earned the Governor's Trophy over all the classes. York High School placed first and York Middle School placed second in the Class A division. Centennial placed second in Class C. McCool Junction placed first in Class D, followed by Harvard High School in second place and Dorchester High School in third.
York News-Times
Goldenride, a two-day bike ride, returns taking cyclists from Lincoln to Beatrice
A bike ride that organizers say is for everyone is back for a second year. The Goldenride, a two-day bike ride from Lincoln to Beatrice and back, is Sept. 24-25. The ride is a fundraising event for Bike Walk Nebraska, a nonprofit group that promotes safe and accessible transportation through partnerships, education and advocacy.
York News-Times
Sandra Wolfe
Private family graveside service for Sandra S. Wolfe age 79 of York will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh will be handling the arrangements. Sandra passed away on September 9, 2022 at York General Hearthstone. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
York News-Times
Scenes from 2022 Yorkfest
The 2022 Yorkfest celebration was a huge success, despite the rainy, damp, chilly conditions in the morning. The crowds were large and there was good attendance at all the events. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Ceremony seen as step to improve relations between Lincoln and Indigenous people
A special ceremony has been scheduled Sept. 21 by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to welcome back members of the original inhabitants of the Lincoln area.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Pride shows its power
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grace Abbot Park several groups of people showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Grand Island Pride Festival featured multiple vendors, a guest speaker, a free T-shirt give away displaying this year’s theme ‘Pride is Power’, an aerial acrobatics show, and a magic show. The theme was strategically selected because there’s a certain meaning behind it.
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
York News-Times
Local school board members recognized for achievements
YORK – A number of local school board members were recognized this past week as recipients of the 2022 Award of Achievement presented by the Nebraska Association of School Boards. The NASB held its recognition meeting in York. The NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs...
klkntv.com
Lincoln flea market raises money for youths in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 65 vendors are at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for the Fabulous Finds Flea Market. Three have partnered with Kiwanis to raise money for children and youth in need. The Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club serves around 2,000 kids in Lincoln by making sure...
klkntv.com
41st annual ‘All makes auto show’ brings hundreds together to show their cars and their stories
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, the 21st anniversary of 9/11, vehicles of all makes, models, and generations filled the parking lot at Southeast community college for people to come take a walk through memory lane, or teach their children about the cars that used to be on the road not long ago.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
klkntv.com
Comfort dog from Lincoln heads to Uvalde to help heartbroken community
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A comfort dog from right here in Lincoln will be heading out to Uvalde, Texas on Friday as students returned to class this week. This comes just months after 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers, were gunned down at Robb Elementary School. Joanna...
York News-Times
Photos: From Wood River to Memorial Stadium to Orlando and back again, Scott Frost's Husker career
After returning to coach at the school where he stared as quarterback, Scott Frost was fired on Sunday. Click through for photos of his playing days at Nebraska and his subsequent coaching career.
York News-Times
Lincoln Airport signs contract to become 'official' airport of the Huskers
When passengers showed up at the Lincoln Airport on Sept. 2 for the first Lincoln-Houston flight, they were treated to lots of swag, much of it Husker-related. The airport has long been a supporter of Husker Athletics, but it recently stepped up that support in a big way. At last...
doniphanherald.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
KETV.com
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
York News-Times
York sweeps through talented field at Bishop Neumann
WAHOO – Fresh off their first loss of the season against Lakeview earlier in the week, the York Dukes returned to the volleyball court Saturday as they took on a stout field at the Bishop Neumann invite. York opened the day with three-set wins over LJS Class B No....
