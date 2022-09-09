ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

New slate of features available in print and online

YORK — The York News-Times has been the community’s leader for local news for the past 150 years and it’s our responsibility to provide strong, compelling, diverse and trustworthy local journalism to you, our loyal readers and subscribers. Whether it’s breaking news, sports, business, lifestyle or weather coverage, we take our role in the community extraordinarily seriously when it comes to accurately reporting the news that matters most to you, because the York News-Times is where your story lives.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

2022 Yorkfest Band Competition and more

Heartland was again the overall winner of the high school band competition during Yorkfest. Heartland won the Class C division and then earned the Governor's Trophy over all the classes. York High School placed first and York Middle School placed second in the Class A division. Centennial placed second in Class C. McCool Junction placed first in Class D, followed by Harvard High School in second place and Dorchester High School in third.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Goldenride, a two-day bike ride, returns taking cyclists from Lincoln to Beatrice

A bike ride that organizers say is for everyone is back for a second year. The Goldenride, a two-day bike ride from Lincoln to Beatrice and back, is Sept. 24-25. The ride is a fundraising event for Bike Walk Nebraska, a nonprofit group that promotes safe and accessible transportation through partnerships, education and advocacy.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Sandra Wolfe

Private family graveside service for Sandra S. Wolfe age 79 of York will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh will be handling the arrangements. Sandra passed away on September 9, 2022 at York General Hearthstone. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
YORK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, NE
York News-Times

Scenes from 2022 Yorkfest

The 2022 Yorkfest celebration was a huge success, despite the rainy, damp, chilly conditions in the morning. The crowds were large and there was good attendance at all the events. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Pride shows its power

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grace Abbot Park several groups of people showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Grand Island Pride Festival featured multiple vendors, a guest speaker, a free T-shirt give away displaying this year’s theme ‘Pride is Power’, an aerial acrobatics show, and a magic show. The theme was strategically selected because there’s a certain meaning behind it.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Johnson
York News-Times

Local school board members recognized for achievements

YORK – A number of local school board members were recognized this past week as recipients of the 2022 Award of Achievement presented by the Nebraska Association of School Boards. The NASB held its recognition meeting in York. The NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs...
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln flea market raises money for youths in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 65 vendors are at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for the Fabulous Finds Flea Market. Three have partnered with Kiwanis to raise money for children and youth in need. The Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club serves around 2,000 kids in Lincoln by making sure...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Yorkfest Royalty#The York Optimist Club#Nebraska Game#Teammates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Google
York News-Times

York sweeps through talented field at Bishop Neumann

WAHOO – Fresh off their first loss of the season against Lakeview earlier in the week, the York Dukes returned to the volleyball court Saturday as they took on a stout field at the Bishop Neumann invite. York opened the day with three-set wins over LJS Class B No....
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy