Aurora, CO

Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.12.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Holy Family def. Regis Jesuit 15-25, 12-25, 25-22, 29-27, 15-10 SOFTBALL. Eaglecrest 22, Denver East 12. Standley Lake...
Week past: The week past in Aurora prep sports, 9.5-9.10.22

AURORA | A look back at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 5-10, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. THE WEEK PAST IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 9.5-9.10.22. SATURDAY, SEPT. 10:...
