Michael Scott's winding path to South Dakota football's breakout week-one star in the pass rush

By now, Aaron Davis knows that whenever Michael Scott is back in town, he'll get a text. The former Fort Valley State University defensive end, Davis, is a defensive line coach in Tallahassee, Florida who saw the trainers for wide receiver, quarterbacks and "an idea popped into my mind" to create one for "the big guys," too.

Around 2015, Davis was connected to North Florida Christian High School rising junior linebacker/defensive end Michael Scott by Scott's father, who was looking to help his son improve getting "off the block" and "to the quarterback."

They met first at Scott's high school or Tom Brown park, but they have since graduated to Kaos Group Training, a "state of the art" facility in Tallahassee. They added stars to his recruiting profile, then he returned each summer as he jumped from Tulane to Iowa Western Community college to Akron. "My story's kind of crazy," Scott said. In the Summer of 2022, Scott was focused on his next endeavor: the final year of his college career at the University of South Dakota.

But first, Davis needed to see where Scott was with his conditioning. He put him through 10 consecutive drills — a hoop drill teaching him to run and bend, a whole bunch of hand drills — just to see if he'll show "a little fatigue."

"But he didn't," Davis said. "He stood tall, never hunched over and always had his head held high. He was ready to go every time."

It's that very same "'I want some more, coach' mentality" that has kept Scott's college career going on long enough for the Coyotes to find a "diamond in the rough." Though it took three colleges to get there, the senior former three-star recruit figures to be an enormous part of South Dakota defensive front this season after an eight tackle, two sack and three tackle for loss performance against FBS Kansas State trying to be "the best defensive player I can be for this team."

"He missed a little bit of camp with a minor injury, and defensively, we weren't as good when he wasn't playing," South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson said. "I think he's a guy that will have that kind of impact every week for us."

Scott had dozens of offers out of high school

Scott had around 40 offers coming out of high school, but his first stop, Tulane, wasn't a fit. Iowa Western Community College defensive line coach Aaron Terry, then in his second year, thought his program could be different. When he left Tulane in 2018, Scott was looking to make his way back to the Division-I ranks. IWCC offered that.

Nine of the 10 players on the defensive line would eventually sign to play at Divsion-I schools, and so much talent limited Scott's opportunities immediately. He would be a backup. But Terry said Scott "worked his butt off." He's a standup defensive end, pass-rushing type, mainly, but Iowa Western asked him to play in the run game "with his hand in the dirt."

"The guys that buy in and work hard and do do the things that they're coached to do," Terry said, "end up being pretty good football players."

Scott got his FBS opportunity, playing three seasons at Akron. The Zips didn't win, though, and when Akron fired head coach Tom Arth in November, Scott wanted something new. He entered the transfer portal and was there for only a week. Terry got a call from former Iowa Western coach Corey Brown, who is now the defensive line coach at South Dakota.

South Dakota coaches pitched Scott using former outside linebacker Jacob Matthew, who graduated last year as a pass-rushing specialist at Scott's same position. But for Scott, the main thing that stood out was this was a playoff team. He'll have an opportunity to do what was rare in his last three years: win.

"Whenever you leave in a place," Scott said, "you want to go somewhere where you can be put in a position to be successful."

Scott was able to showcase his ability in spring, where he started to feel comfortable about his role, then went off to train with Davis in Tallahassee. The goal, this year, was to build on his counter moves when his first move didn't work. South Dakota defensive end Brendan Webb remembers on the second day of fall camp when the Coyotes all returned, Scott "long-armed" a lineman then ripped under him.

"I was like, 'Damn, that was actually kind of impressive,'" Webb said with a chuckle.

South Dakota saw it pretty early, Nielson said: this was a player who could make an impact. Midway through the fourth quarter against Kansas State, South Dakota's defense was backed up deep in their own side of the field with the Wildcats already up 34-0. The game was already lost for USD, but a stop on third-and-three could prevent even more points. Scott lined up on the left side, tried to power rush the lineman, but he didn't budge. So, Scott countered.

He ripped to the outside and ran around the lineman, just like he remembers doing in his pop warner days when he first was introduced to the position, and tore down the quarterback for his second sack. Scott pulled himself up and, without emotion, strolled out toward the sideline and put his hands on his hips.

"I want the scoreboard to reflect some of my on-field success," Scott said. "It brought a lot of energy, but at the same time, got to make another play. There's more work to do."

