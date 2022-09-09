Michigan State basketball releases official 2022-23 schedule

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State basketball released its 2022-23 schedule on Thursday.

Michigan State is set to play a brutally tough slate yet again. The Spartans have an exhibition against Grand Valley State on Nov. 1. Their season opener against Northern Arizona is Nov. 7. From there, the schedule gets very challenging. Games against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova follow.

Michigan State’s nonconference slate includes a matchup against Notre Dame in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and three games in the Phil Knight Invitational — starting against Alabama.

The 20-game conference slate begins Dec. 4 against Northwestern. Michigan State will play Michigan, Purdue, Nebraska, Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa and Rutgers twice this year.

Check out the Michigan State basketball 2022-23 schedule below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.