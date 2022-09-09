Read full article on original website
Related
businessnorth.com
St. Louis County Board considers $163.4 million preliminary levy for 2023
The St. Louis County Board has given initial approval for the 2023 maximum property tax levy in the amount of $163,366,729. This is a 4.39% increase in the levy compared to last year, however significant growth in the property tax base will offset this increase for many property owners. Net...
businessnorth.com
Mark W. Barker visits Twin Ports
The brand new Mark W. Barker, the first Great Lakes "laker" built on the Great Lakes in almost four decades, made its first appearance in the Twin Ports this week. The Interlake Steamship Company vessel named for the company president (and the second-generation of the family-run company) actually was something of a "saltie" on this trip. It unloaded salt at Envirotech-Hallett Dock 8 in Superior, reports David Schauer, a Lake Superior Marine Museum Association board member and maritime photographer. The 639-foot freighter took its maiden voyage in July. “The construction of this vessel, which was made from steel manufactured in Indiana, from iron ore delivered by vessel from Minnesota, reinforces our long-term commitment to shipping and delivering essential cargoes for our customers throughout the region," company President Mark Barker said at the time. It's the first new freighter for the company since 1981.
businessnorth.com
Healthcare systems remain open despite strike
Despite the strike being conducted against Essentia Health and St Luke's by the Minnesota Nurses Association, their hospitals remained open Monday. The three-day strike began at 7 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to end on Thursday 6:59 a.m. Essentia said in a news release it has prepared for a wide...
businessnorth.com
Northeastern Minnesota Synod – ELCA hires Joy Hensel for Mental Health and Wellness Ministries
Northeastern Minnesota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the governing body providing support to 130 ELCA churches in 13 counties, welcomes Joy Hensel as Synod Minister for Mental Health and Wellness. She has worked with the Synod as a mental health program consultant in a grant-funded role since 2019 and brings over 20 years of experience in ministry, mental health and addiction to the Northeastern Minnesota Synod.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessnorth.com
Chief Buffalo celebration will include mural unveiling, feast, forum
Chief Buffalo, known as Bichiki and Gichi-waishke, was a revered figure in the history of Ojibwe people in the western Lake Superior region. Over a hundred people, both native and non-native, of all ages lent a hand in painting a mural and observed the blessing ceremony at the Gitchi-Ode’ Akiing park. Moira Villiard, a Duluth visual artist, collaborated with descendants of Chief Buffalo to organize a community mural painting to honor his memory.
Comments / 0