The brand new Mark W. Barker, the first Great Lakes "laker" built on the Great Lakes in almost four decades, made its first appearance in the Twin Ports this week. The Interlake Steamship Company vessel named for the company president (and the second-generation of the family-run company) actually was something of a "saltie" on this trip. It unloaded salt at Envirotech-Hallett Dock 8 in Superior, reports David Schauer, a Lake Superior Marine Museum Association board member and maritime photographer. The 639-foot freighter took its maiden voyage in July. “The construction of this vessel, which was made from steel manufactured in Indiana, from iron ore delivered by vessel from Minnesota, reinforces our long-term commitment to shipping and delivering essential cargoes for our customers throughout the region," company President Mark Barker said at the time. It's the first new freighter for the company since 1981.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO