Michigan State football: Getting to know the Akron Zips
Michigan State will look to improve its record to 2-0 as they take on Akron inside of Spartan Stadium.
The Spartans and Zips are not familiar opponents, only having faced each other twice in the two schools’ history.
The match-up will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th on Big Ten Network.
Let’s get to know the Spartans’ week two opponent:
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.
School Information
Team Name: Akron Zips
Location: Akron, Ohio
Conference: Mid-American (MAC)
Head Coach: Joe Moorehead
Match-up History
MSU all-time record vs Akron: 2-0
Game History:
1913: 41-0 MSU
1914: 75-6 MSU
Offensive leaders
Passing: DJ Irons – 23/38, 270 yards, 2/0 TD/INT
Rushing: Cam Wiley – 21 attempts for 85 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: Shocky Jacques-Louis – 8 receptions for 102 yards, 1 TD
Defensive leaders
Tackles: DL Victor Jones – 8
Sacks: LB Antavious Fish – 1
Interceptions: CB Tyson Durant – 1
Comments / 0