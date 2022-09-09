Michigan State football: Getting to know the Akron Zips

Michigan State will look to improve its record to 2-0 as they take on Akron inside of Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans and Zips are not familiar opponents, only having faced each other twice in the two schools’ history.

The match-up will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th on Big Ten Network.

Let’s get to know the Spartans’ week two opponent:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

School Information

Team Name: Akron Zips

Location: Akron, Ohio

Conference: Mid-American (MAC)

Head Coach: Joe Moorehead

Match-up History

MSU all-time record vs Akron: 2-0

Game History:

1913: 41-0 MSU

1914: 75-6 MSU

Offensive leaders

Passing: DJ Irons – 23/38, 270 yards, 2/0 TD/INT

Rushing: Cam Wiley – 21 attempts for 85 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Shocky Jacques-Louis – 8 receptions for 102 yards, 1 TD

Defensive leaders

Tackles: DL Victor Jones – 8

Sacks: LB Antavious Fish – 1

Interceptions: CB Tyson Durant – 1