wvua23.com

Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) – Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music supergroup Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Records show the 70-year-old Gentry was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama arts organizations get nearly $3.6M in grants

The Alabama State Council of the Arts last week awarded nearly $3.6 million representing 200 grants and 156 arts organizations around the state. Organizations awarded grants offer public programs in arts education including folk art, literary arts, dance, music, theater and visual arts. “Funds awarded through our grantmaking process serve...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Alabama Poet Laureate visits Tuscaloosa for event Friday

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama hosted three poets from Alabama last week: Jaqueline Trimble, Kwoya Maples and Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley Jones. The event took place in the Camellia Room in Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library. Each artist selected a piece of poetry and conveyed it through improvisational conversation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

