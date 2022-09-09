ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winery holds it’s grand opening, with lots of attractions to offer, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas. If you’ve travelled along highway 300 between Gilmer and Longview, you’ve probably seen the wine barrels sitting...
GILMER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Elkhart, TX
City
Palestine, TX
State
Texas State
City
Frankston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Anderson County, TX
Anderson County, TX
Government
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank gives away free food every first Wednesday of month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation is increasing the number of people in need of help with groceries for their families and themselves. Ricky Garner is the Pastor at Bethel Bible Church’s Hope campus, and they have partnered with the East Texas Food Bank to help meet that need in their neighborhood.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

North Cherokee Water Supply lifts mandatory water restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The watering restriction issued by the North Cherokee Water Supply in August are no longer in place effective immediately. Since Aug. 5th homeowners were prohibited from outside watering on certain days of the week depending on their addresses. However, as of this morning the North Cherokee Water Corporation announced that it will be lifting its restrictions and homeowners can now resume to water outside at any time and day of the week.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

UT Tyler to meet with East Texas colleges to address teacher shortage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler School of Education will be meeting with representatives of Tyler Junior College, Kilgore College and Trinity Valley Community College to discuss solution for the teacher shortages in East Texas. This past June, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s commissioner, Harrison...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was sentenced to seven years in Trinity County district court Monday for robbing a bank. Heath Edward Bumpous, 33, was arrested Oct. 4, 2019 after robbing the Citizens State Bank in Groveton. “He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he...
GROVETON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Security#East Texas#Charity#New East Texas Food Bank#The East Texas Food Bank#Feeding America#Mobile Pantry
KLTV

CycleBar Tyler celebrates grand opening after pandemic hit the brakes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veteran cyclists and those new to the sport are welcome at a new cycle studio that has opened in Tyler. This weekend CycleBar Tyler celebrated their grand opening, but not without first moving past some obstacles. Elizabeth Greenland is the owner of CycleBar Tyler and said...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KLTV

Crews at scene of Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Rowe Avenue. The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Photos from the scene shows smoke coming out of the home.
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
DENTON, TX
KLTV

Longview man accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of items

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Longview was arrested and accused of stealing a tractor, trailer, among other tools from a local business in August. According to an affidavit, on Monday, Aug. 22nd, Longview police say Paul Douglas Cash II was captured via surveillance camera cutting the lock of a gate from a Jason’s Plumbing store and stealing a black Kearny trailer valued at $4,577.98, a Kubota Tractor valued at $26,866.37, and an excavator bucket amongst other things bringing the total theft valuation at $35,603.35.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off

Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day. “I’ve never seen anything like it, they go out of their way, every one of them, and they go backwards, turn upside down, anything to get us happy and that means so much to us on the inside, on the inside of our bodies, we know someone is there that cares,” Childs said.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog

Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day. “I’ve never seen anything like it, they go out of their way, every one of them, and they go backwards, turn upside down, anything to get us happy and that means so much to us on the inside, on the inside of our bodies, we know someone is there that cares,” Childs said.
KLTV

Tyler Grandparents Day

Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off. A Marshall man’s private collection of vintage cars, boats, and motorcycles is set to be auctioned off. Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man who told law enforcement...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy