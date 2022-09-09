Read full article on original website
KLTV
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “It’s a very isolating thing not having resources or not knowing about resources,” says founder and executive director of Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas, Patricia Glass. Glass says their mission is to bring together families with neurodivergent children and provide them with helpful...
KLTV
WebXtra: Kilgore holds Special Abilities Family Fun Event Day this Saturday
An East Texas winery holds its grand opening, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas. Originally a cattle ranch property, the owner Debra Bolnick says the cows had to make way for a dream she envisioned. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth spoke on what...
KLTV
Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winery holds it’s grand opening, with lots of attractions to offer, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas. If you’ve travelled along highway 300 between Gilmer and Longview, you’ve probably seen the wine barrels sitting...
KLTV
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Residents at The Hamptons Senior Living in Tyler received special treats Monday for Grandparents Day. Each resident received gift baskets filled with the their favorite things from members of the community. Sara Teichgraeber, Activity Director at The Hamptons, said this event has become an annual event...
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank gives away free food every first Wednesday of month
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation is increasing the number of people in need of help with groceries for their families and themselves. Ricky Garner is the Pastor at Bethel Bible Church’s Hope campus, and they have partnered with the East Texas Food Bank to help meet that need in their neighborhood.
KLTV
North Cherokee Water Supply lifts mandatory water restrictions
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The watering restriction issued by the North Cherokee Water Supply in August are no longer in place effective immediately. Since Aug. 5th homeowners were prohibited from outside watering on certain days of the week depending on their addresses. However, as of this morning the North Cherokee Water Corporation announced that it will be lifting its restrictions and homeowners can now resume to water outside at any time and day of the week.
KLTV
UT Tyler to meet with East Texas colleges to address teacher shortage
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler School of Education will be meeting with representatives of Tyler Junior College, Kilgore College and Trinity Valley Community College to discuss solution for the teacher shortages in East Texas. This past June, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s commissioner, Harrison...
KLTV
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was sentenced to seven years in Trinity County district court Monday for robbing a bank. Heath Edward Bumpous, 33, was arrested Oct. 4, 2019 after robbing the Citizens State Bank in Groveton. “He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he...
First responders honored in Gun Barrel City 9/11 procession
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) — A procession honoring those who risked their lives 21 years ago was held in Gun Barrel City on Sunday. The event was hosted by the Cedar Creek Lake fire and police departments, along with EMS, at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It began at the UT Health East Texas center […]
ketk.com
How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
KLTV
CycleBar Tyler celebrates grand opening after pandemic hit the brakes
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veteran cyclists and those new to the sport are welcome at a new cycle studio that has opened in Tyler. This weekend CycleBar Tyler celebrated their grand opening, but not without first moving past some obstacles. Elizabeth Greenland is the owner of CycleBar Tyler and said...
KLTV
‘It’s difficult to talk about him’: Groesbeck church celebrates life of fallen state trooper on 9/11
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - 9/11 is sometimes referred to as the Day of Remembrance. For the town of Groesbeck, today is a day to remember a friend, family and community member. “It’s difficult to talk about him,” Dennis Walker said. Community members like Dennis understand the sacrifice first...
inforney.com
'A little bright spot in the day': Family-owned bakery opens in Chandler
CHANDLER — Matt and Tonya Kauffman knew they wanted to open a business when they moved to Texas four years ago — a dream that has came true with the opening of their bakery. Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler offers customers freshly baked goods and a variety...
KLTV
Crews at scene of Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of Rowe Avenue. The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Photos from the scene shows smoke coming out of the home.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
KLTV
Longview man accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of items
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Longview was arrested and accused of stealing a tractor, trailer, among other tools from a local business in August. According to an affidavit, on Monday, Aug. 22nd, Longview police say Paul Douglas Cash II was captured via surveillance camera cutting the lock of a gate from a Jason’s Plumbing store and stealing a black Kearny trailer valued at $4,577.98, a Kubota Tractor valued at $26,866.37, and an excavator bucket amongst other things bringing the total theft valuation at $35,603.35.
KLTV
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day. “I’ve never seen anything like it, they go out of their way, every one of them, and they go backwards, turn upside down, anything to get us happy and that means so much to us on the inside, on the inside of our bodies, we know someone is there that cares,” Childs said.
KLTV
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog
KLTV
Tyler Grandparents Day
Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off. A Marshall man’s private collection of vintage cars, boats, and motorcycles is set to be auctioned off. Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man who told law enforcement...
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
