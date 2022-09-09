Read full article on original website
acua.com
ACUA's CDL Training Program Expands
Atlantic County is coming together to solve the CDL Driver shortage!. Since January, ACUA has partnered with the Atlantic County Workforce Development Office and Mike’s Driving School to offer on-site CDL Training for ACUA employees. Now, the successful program is expanding to include neighboring municipal and county workers seeking CDL training.
WBOC
Man Hit by Truck Riding Bike, Killed
KENT COUNTY, Del.- A Pennsylvania man was killed after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. Delaware State Police say that a group of bicyclists were riding in two rows going northbound on Apple Grove School Rd. away from Allabands Mill Rd. around 8:30 a.m. At the same time, a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was going southbound on Apple Grove School Rd.
WDEL 1150AM
State Police investigate Hares Corner shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at the intersection of Routes 273 and 13 at Hares Corner. Troopers said just before 9 a.m. a 29-year old New Castle man went into the McDonalds suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He...
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 30-year-old female suspect who was involved with the initial shooting investigation that occurred on September 9, 2022, at Hunters Crossing Apartments. On Monday September 12, 2022, Portia Herndon, of Philadelphia was charged with one count...
98online.com
Arrest On Charge Of DUI Made After Newark Man Drives Vehicle Into Surf On Navy Beach At Cape Henlopen
(Delaware-surf-fishing.com) DOVER Sept 9, 2022 … Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers arrested 48-year-old Donald R. Quill Jr. of Newark, Del. on a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. At...
WMDT.com
phillyvoice.com
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigating Slot Machine Damage
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that caused substantial damage to a slot machine on the floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Friday (Sept. 9, 2022). A suspect, not publicly identified by troopers from the Troop...
Driver dead in fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware
Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE HOME INVASION – PINE VALLEY APARTMENTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation. Officers arrived and contacted the 51-year-old female...
fox29.com
fox29.com
SEPTA conductor who was father to 7 'ambushed and executed' on front lawn, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating after a father of seven children was gunned down in what detectives now say may have been a case of mistaken identity Monday morning. According to police, officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Washington Lane in Germantown for reports...
delawarepublic.org
EastSide Charter School receives $1 million donation
Barclays Bank US is sending $1 million to Wilmington’s EastSide Charter School as the two institutions mark 20 years working on EastSide’s mentoring program together. And part of that new funding will go toward expanding the program they launched in 2002. Naseem Matthews is among the 850 students...
After the Unthinkable Happened to Their Son, Exton Couple Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities
After their son Cailen, who has an intellectual disability, was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at Acme, where he was working, Exton residents John and Denise Bailey have taken to fighting for the rights of those with disabilities, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. While individuals with disabilities are...
nccpdnews.com
NEW CASTLE COUNTY POLICE ARREST TWO FOR NIGHTTIME BURGLARY IN BEAR
(BEAR, DE 19701) On Sunday September 11, 2022, at 04:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Palermo Drive – Pine Woods Townhouses in reference to a burglary investigation. When officers arrived, they contacted the 29-year-old male victim. The...
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON MAN
(Wilmington, DE 19810) The New Castle County Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Nazir Shafiky, 28, of Wilmington. On Monday September 12, 2022, at 09:08 AM, New Castle County Police were dispatched to the unit block of North Rockfield Road – Devonshire – in response to Nazir making comments that were of a concern for his welfare. Police arrived on scene but were unable to locate Nazir.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion
On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m. According to police reports, the crash involved one car...
