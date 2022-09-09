ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

acua.com

ACUA's CDL Training Program Expands

Atlantic County is coming together to solve the CDL Driver shortage!. Since January, ACUA has partnered with the Atlantic County Workforce Development Office and Mike’s Driving School to offer on-site CDL Training for ACUA employees. Now, the successful program is expanding to include neighboring municipal and county workers seeking CDL training.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WBOC

Man Hit by Truck Riding Bike, Killed

KENT COUNTY, Del.- A Pennsylvania man was killed after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. Delaware State Police say that a group of bicyclists were riding in two rows going northbound on Apple Grove School Rd. away from Allabands Mill Rd. around 8:30 a.m. At the same time, a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was going southbound on Apple Grove School Rd.
CAMDEN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

State Police investigate Hares Corner shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at the intersection of Routes 273 and 13 at Hares Corner. Troopers said just before 9 a.m. a 29-year old New Castle man went into the McDonalds suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

Bicyclist killed in Camden Wyoming after being struck, dragged short distance

CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that happened Saturday morning. Police say around 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the same time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, according to police.
CAMDEN, DE
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigating Slot Machine Damage

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that caused substantial damage to a slot machine on the floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Friday (Sept. 9, 2022). A suspect, not publicly identified by troopers from the Troop...
SKIPPACK, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE HOME INVASION – PINE VALLEY APARTMENTS

(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation. Officers arrived and contacted the 51-year-old female...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman in Delaware

NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her. The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night.
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

EastSide Charter School receives $1 million donation

Barclays Bank US is sending $1 million to Wilmington’s EastSide Charter School as the two institutions mark 20 years working on EastSide’s mentoring program together. And part of that new funding will go toward expanding the program they launched in 2002. Naseem Matthews is among the 850 students...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON MAN

(Wilmington, DE 19810) The New Castle County Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Nazir Shafiky, 28, of Wilmington. On Monday September 12, 2022, at 09:08 AM, New Castle County Police were dispatched to the unit block of North Rockfield Road – Devonshire – in response to Nazir making comments that were of a concern for his welfare. Police arrived on scene but were unable to locate Nazir.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion

On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

