abc12.com
Name change surprises Fenton Township lakeside community
FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Fenton Township's many lakes now sports a new name. As of Friday, Squaw Lake is called Aanikegamaa Lake. It's part of a renaming effort by a branch of the U.S. Geological Survey to remove an offensive word from the map. All of the locations contained the word "squaw" in their names -- a slur for Native American women.
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan
Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
abc12.com
Motorcyclists unite to support third-grade bullying victim in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A band of motorcyclists came to together to help a Swartz Creek third grader. Jacob Matias goes to Elms Road Elementary in Swartz Creek, where his mother said he was a victim of bullying. She put out a plea for help and 30 men escorted him home from school Monday afternoon.
The Soothing Tunes Room brings lively jazz music to the Flint area
BURTON, MI - Sheldon T. Banks is no stranger to running a business. He owns multiple funeral homes in Genesee County.
Arab American News
Two D7 School Board members resign on rumors that they aren’t residents of the district
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — During a recent Dearborn Heights’ District 7 School Board of Education meeting, it was announced that two board members resigned. It was announced by a former board member, Virginia Morgan, at the beginning of the meeting that two members of the board had resigned from their positions because they do not and have not lived in the district.
HometownLife.com
Wayne County COVID cases fall 16.8%; Oakland County cases drop 12%; Michigan plummets 17%
Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 15,854 new cases. That's down 17.2% from the previous week's tally of 19,158 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked 12th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
abc12.com
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
WNEM
Proposed development in Grand Blanc gets $4.95M funding boost
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – A proposed development in Grand Blanc has received millions of dollars in funding. Erik Perkins is the lead investor and manager of the Garden Building in Grand Blanc. Perkins said the $4,950,000 grant came from the Michigan Economic Development Council. “Having this award come...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th
With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
fox2detroit.com
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
abc12.com
Families left homeless after Flint Township apartment fire
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Several families are worried about where they are going to live after a fire swept through their apartment building Thursday evening. Everyone escaped the fire unharmed, but some families at Western Pines Apartments on Noble Avenue south of Corunna Road lost all of their possessions.
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans. Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
thelivingstonpost.com
Spaghetti dinner set to raise funds for Cassandra Schmidt’s family
A spaghetti dinner is set for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 141, 3265 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell, to raise funds for the family of Cassandra Schmidt. Schmidt, who died Sept. 5 at the age of 42, was a paramedic with the Livingston County EMS for 10 years before completing her degree and becoming a charge nurse at Trinity St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell.
abc12.com
Residents react to Bay City’s Liberty Bridge opening delays
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City has been undergoing maintenance since last December. The bridge has been completely closed off to traffic since February amid numerous delays caused by supply chain issues. The current projected opening for the south lanes is this fall and full...
WNEM
Southbound US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
GENESEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound US-23 in Genesee County are back open following a crash. The crash was reported about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The highway was closed after M-21/Corunna Road, Exit 118, but has since reopened.
abc12.com
Secord Dam repairs continue in Gladwin County as full lake water is expected back in 2024
GLADWIN COUNTY (WJRT) - As another summer winds down, its another summer of little or no water for people who used four lakes in mid-Michigan for recreation, but there is hope the water will return. More than two years ago, the catastrophic failure of dams pretty much wiped out four...
The Oakland Press
Thousands lose power in Rochester area
DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
