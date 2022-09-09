ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Name change surprises Fenton Township lakeside community

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Fenton Township's many lakes now sports a new name. As of Friday, Squaw Lake is called Aanikegamaa Lake. It's part of a renaming effort by a branch of the U.S. Geological Survey to remove an offensive word from the map. All of the locations contained the word "squaw" in their names -- a slur for Native American women.
FENTON, MI
Flint, MI
Arab American News

Two D7 School Board members resign on rumors that they aren’t residents of the district

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — During a recent Dearborn Heights’ District 7 School Board of Education meeting, it was announced that two board members resigned. It was announced by a former board member, Virginia Morgan, at the beginning of the meeting that two members of the board had resigned from their positions because they do not and have not lived in the district.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WNEM

Proposed development in Grand Blanc gets $4.95M funding boost

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – A proposed development in Grand Blanc has received millions of dollars in funding. Erik Perkins is the lead investor and manager of the Garden Building in Grand Blanc. Perkins said the $4,950,000 grant came from the Michigan Economic Development Council. “Having this award come...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th

With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
News Break
Politics
abc12.com

Families left homeless after Flint Township apartment fire

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Several families are worried about where they are going to live after a fire swept through their apartment building Thursday evening. Everyone escaped the fire unharmed, but some families at Western Pines Apartments on Noble Avenue south of Corunna Road lost all of their possessions.
FLINT, MI
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Spaghetti dinner set to raise funds for Cassandra Schmidt’s family

A spaghetti dinner is set for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post 141, 3265 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell, to raise funds for the family of Cassandra Schmidt. Schmidt, who died Sept. 5 at the age of 42, was a paramedic with the Livingston County EMS for 10 years before completing her degree and becoming a charge nurse at Trinity St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell.
HOWELL, MI
abc12.com

Residents react to Bay City’s Liberty Bridge opening delays

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City has been undergoing maintenance since last December. The bridge has been completely closed off to traffic since February amid numerous delays caused by supply chain issues. The current projected opening for the south lanes is this fall and full...
BAY CITY, MI
The Oakland Press

Thousands lose power in Rochester area

DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
ROCHESTER, MI

