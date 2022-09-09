ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Ahwatukee Foothills News

German food, beer on tap at WCKD Oktoberfest

There’s no need to travel to Bavaria for traditional German food and beer this month for Oktoberfest: WCKD Brewery is hosting its second annual shindig in Ahwatukee Foothills, starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 and featuring a lager release and German-inspired menu. “We’re going to have another big party...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Visit Mesa Launches New Podcast

This summer, Visit Mesa launched For the Love of Mesa Podcast, a discussion-based show for listeners to get insight into the city – from historical tidbits to the latest buzz. Recent episodes cover topics including the new Bell Bank Park – the largest sports and entertainment venue in the country – and Mesa’s emergence as a craft beer hub. Listeners can stream the podcast on iTunes, Spotify and at visitmesa.com.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors

MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
MESA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 12-18)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on party artists. You may recognize the distinctive vocals of the California-based singer from Justin Bieber’s hit single “Peaches.” And now, after releasing two critically acclaimed EPs, the R&B artist finally released his first solo album over the summer and is taking it on the road. Just think of how wild it’ll be when you get to boast you saw him in a small theater in Tempe before he blew up. 8 p.m. Check website for prices. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-1300, luckymanonline.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Comedian’s new film is a love letter to Arizona

Actor Rob Schneider has a love affair with the Valley, where he now resides. Because of this, he’s bringing a taste of Hollywood to the Grand Canyon State. His forthcoming movie “Daddy Daughter Trip” — which he produced, directed and stars in — will be shown exclusively in Harkins Theatres. Its world premiere is Sept. 27, at Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, and rolls out in the 15 Harkins Theatres on Sept. 30.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
MESA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Things To Do in the Valley This Week

September 11-18 Vegan restaurants are becoming more common in the Valley. To bring awareness of the bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, meal delivery services, ghost kitchens and pop-up kitchens serving foods free of animal products, many of them will be offering a special menu of foods at a sensible price. Check website for more information. phoenixvegan.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $6,999,999 Paradise Valley Home Just Undergone An Exceptional Renovation to Make It Becomes A Perfect Place for Entertaining

The Paradise Valley Home, a luxurious desert oasis has been renovated in both inside and outside including an amazing kitchen, an exceptional great room and completely redone front landscaping is now available for sale. This home located at 6802 E Sunnyvale Rd, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Steimer (Phone: 602-430-8666) & Sean Steimer (Phone: 623-239-7276) at Realty Executives for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Paradise Valley Home.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
West Valley View

Family expands their franchise business

New to the Valley, Jeff Walters and his family acquired two Jimmy John’s restaurants in the Glendale area. They opened another in Buckeye on Friday, Sept. 9. “We have two stores that are open in Glendale already; We bought those from an existing franchisee,” Walters said. “So, opening...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Birria Sonoran Hot Dogs Are a Slam Dunk in Mesa

Word on the streets this fall is there's a new birria contender that'll go mano-a-mano against other braised beef-infused ramen and taco favorites with a spicy punch. Enter the Birria Sonoran Hot Dog. This new creation can be found at Tacos & Hot Dogs Los Mayitos in Mesa. The restaurant,...
MESA, AZ
santansun.com

Valley food banks getting some additional help

With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
ARIZONA STATE

