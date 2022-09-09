Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
Related
phoenixmag.com
AZ Craft Beer Review with Keith Chapman at Bone Haus Brewing
Fall is in the air with the new Head Harvester Pumpkin Pie Amber Ale at Bone Haus Brewing. The seasonal release is a BIG autumnal beer, coming in at 13% ABV and full of pumpkin pie warmth from beginning to end. It’s just one of the many new releases that...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
German food, beer on tap at WCKD Oktoberfest
There’s no need to travel to Bavaria for traditional German food and beer this month for Oktoberfest: WCKD Brewery is hosting its second annual shindig in Ahwatukee Foothills, starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 and featuring a lager release and German-inspired menu. “We’re going to have another big party...
Phoenix New Times
Visit These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants, Delis, and Bakeries For Rosh Hashanah
The first day of fall is right around the corner, hopefully ushering in cooler weather starting September 22. That also means Rosh Hashana, or Jewish New Year, is approaching fast. The holiday runs from September 25 to 27. And for those who don't feel like cooking this High Holiday, there...
Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant
The Vegan restaurant maintains six locations in the Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phoenixmag.com
Visit Mesa Launches New Podcast
This summer, Visit Mesa launched For the Love of Mesa Podcast, a discussion-based show for listeners to get insight into the city – from historical tidbits to the latest buzz. Recent episodes cover topics including the new Bell Bank Park – the largest sports and entertainment venue in the country – and Mesa’s emergence as a craft beer hub. Listeners can stream the podcast on iTunes, Spotify and at visitmesa.com.
ABC 15 News
'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors
MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 12-18)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on party artists. You may recognize the distinctive vocals of the California-based singer from Justin Bieber’s hit single “Peaches.” And now, after releasing two critically acclaimed EPs, the R&B artist finally released his first solo album over the summer and is taking it on the road. Just think of how wild it’ll be when you get to boast you saw him in a small theater in Tempe before he blew up. 8 p.m. Check website for prices. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-1300, luckymanonline.com.
scottsdale.org
Comedian’s new film is a love letter to Arizona
Actor Rob Schneider has a love affair with the Valley, where he now resides. Because of this, he’s bringing a taste of Hollywood to the Grand Canyon State. His forthcoming movie “Daddy Daughter Trip” — which he produced, directed and stars in — will be shown exclusively in Harkins Theatres. Its world premiere is Sept. 27, at Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, and rolls out in the 15 Harkins Theatres on Sept. 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oucampus.org
Close to Everything & Great Price
We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
phoenixmag.com
Things To Do in the Valley This Week
September 11-18 Vegan restaurants are becoming more common in the Valley. To bring awareness of the bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, meal delivery services, ghost kitchens and pop-up kitchens serving foods free of animal products, many of them will be offering a special menu of foods at a sensible price. Check website for more information. phoenixvegan.com.
It's the little things that matter: UPS worker hides unsafe package
MESA, Ariz. — One deliveryman is reminding us that sometimes a little extra effort goes a long way. Robert and Diana Johnson of Mesa shared Ring doorbell footage that showed a UPS employee taking a few extra seconds to make sure their package was safe. According to the couple,...
luxury-houses.net
This $6,999,999 Paradise Valley Home Just Undergone An Exceptional Renovation to Make It Becomes A Perfect Place for Entertaining
The Paradise Valley Home, a luxurious desert oasis has been renovated in both inside and outside including an amazing kitchen, an exceptional great room and completely redone front landscaping is now available for sale. This home located at 6802 E Sunnyvale Rd, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Steimer (Phone: 602-430-8666) & Sean Steimer (Phone: 623-239-7276) at Realty Executives for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Paradise Valley Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Valley View
Family expands their franchise business
New to the Valley, Jeff Walters and his family acquired two Jimmy John’s restaurants in the Glendale area. They opened another in Buckeye on Friday, Sept. 9. “We have two stores that are open in Glendale already; We bought those from an existing franchisee,” Walters said. “So, opening...
oucampus.org
5253 W. Country Gables Dr
Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
Phoenix New Times
Birria Sonoran Hot Dogs Are a Slam Dunk in Mesa
Word on the streets this fall is there's a new birria contender that'll go mano-a-mano against other braised beef-infused ramen and taco favorites with a spicy punch. Enter the Birria Sonoran Hot Dog. This new creation can be found at Tacos & Hot Dogs Los Mayitos in Mesa. The restaurant,...
Queen Elizabeth's favorite drink being served at Phoenix English pub after news of her death
PHOENIX — David Wimberley said Queen Elizabeth II was always Great Britain’s best representative to the world. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. "It’s a sad day for...
kjzz.org
Valley shoppers turn to night markets for cooler browsing, arts and culture
A funny thing happens this time of year. People in our part of the world get really cranky. It’s been hot for months, and for many of us, the worst part is that it simply never cools off. In other parts of the United States, at least evenings bring...
santansun.com
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
Phoenix changing trash, recycling pickup days for most households starting Oct. 3
PHOENIX – If you live in Phoenix, you’ll probably have to remember to roll out your trash bins on a new day starting next month. New pickup days go into effect Oct. 3 for 80% of Phoenix’s trash, garbage and green organic pickup customers. The quarterly bulk trash pickup schedule is not affected.
AZFamily
Wedding photographer says items in his car went missing while using Arizona Biltmore valet service
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating a possible theft after a wedding photographer reported someone had gone through his car that was parked at the Arizona Biltmore resort. Wedding photographer Ethan Beazley photographed a wedding on Saturday at the Arizona Biltmore resort. He said it appeared someone rummaged...
Comments / 0