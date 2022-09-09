Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on party artists. You may recognize the distinctive vocals of the California-based singer from Justin Bieber’s hit single “Peaches.” And now, after releasing two critically acclaimed EPs, the R&B artist finally released his first solo album over the summer and is taking it on the road. Just think of how wild it’ll be when you get to boast you saw him in a small theater in Tempe before he blew up. 8 p.m. Check website for prices. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-1300, luckymanonline.com.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO