Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
phoenixmag.com
AZ Craft Beer Review with Keith Chapman at Bone Haus Brewing
Fall is in the air with the new Head Harvester Pumpkin Pie Amber Ale at Bone Haus Brewing. The seasonal release is a BIG autumnal beer, coming in at 13% ABV and full of pumpkin pie warmth from beginning to end. It’s just one of the many new releases that...
Eater
12 Indispensable, Classic Phoenix Restaurants
Phoenix enjoys a vibrant dining scene these days, but 50 years ago (heck, maybe 25), it was considered a cow town specializing in steakhouses, Mexican restaurants, and little else of any interest. Although great restaurants were harder to come by back then, they did exist.: You just had to know where to find them. From foie gras splashed with Sauternes to lobster chimichangas, here are a dozen spots that have been around at least three decades (a lifetime by Phoenix measurement), all of them still popular and vital today.
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza Lovers
Grab yourself pizza at the upcoming pizza festival.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Who doesn’t like pizza? Whether you’re a thin crust or thick crust lover, prefer New York Style or Chicago Style, have a hankering for all meat or you seek out vegan options, there truly is a slice of pizza for everyone out there. However, not every pizza joint is going to have a pizza slice for everyone. If there’s a specific kind of 'za you’re looking for it can sometimes be a challenge, and with so many spots here in metro Phoenix it can be a chore, at times, to find that exact pizza style you’re hungry for. Thankfully, if you are a lover of pizza, all of that is going to get so much easier in the coming months.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best Breakfast Restaurants In America (Nationwide Delights!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. America is home to several great breakfast restaurants. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you should be treating yourself to the best restaurants to enjoy it. If you’re a breakfast fanatic, you might be wondering what the best and most popular breakfast restaurants in America are.
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Proof Canteen
Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North is a long-adored Valley treasure for celebrating the special moments in life–including a Saturday-morning meal with the family. The breakfast menu at Proof Canteen–the resort’s casual comfort-food eatery–offers some of the best under-the-radar a.m. eats that might just rival its famed pretzel knots and barbecue dishes.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa restaurants have beef over parking
Owners the steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse asked the Mesa Planning and Zoning board to approve construction of a larger restaurant east of their current spot at the southwest corner of Stapley Drive and the U.S. 60. The landlord for Charleston’s, a restaurant just south, opposed the plans at a recent...
ABC 15 News
'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors
MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
phoenixmag.com
Visit Mesa Launches New Podcast
This summer, Visit Mesa launched For the Love of Mesa Podcast, a discussion-based show for listeners to get insight into the city – from historical tidbits to the latest buzz. Recent episodes cover topics including the new Bell Bank Park – the largest sports and entertainment venue in the country – and Mesa’s emergence as a craft beer hub. Listeners can stream the podcast on iTunes, Spotify and at visitmesa.com.
scottsdale.org
Comedian’s new film is a love letter to Arizona
Actor Rob Schneider has a love affair with the Valley, where he now resides. Because of this, he’s bringing a taste of Hollywood to the Grand Canyon State. His forthcoming movie “Daddy Daughter Trip” — which he produced, directed and stars in — will be shown exclusively in Harkins Theatres. Its world premiere is Sept. 27, at Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale, and rolls out in the 15 Harkins Theatres on Sept. 30.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Maricopa County Parks offers BOGO camping passes
Starting October 1, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its popular Buy One, Get One camping promotion, which allows park visitors who pay the camping fee at a participating desert mountain county park to receive a free night of equal or lesser value during that same stay.
phoenixmag.com
Things To Do in the Valley This Week
September 11-18 Vegan restaurants are becoming more common in the Valley. To bring awareness of the bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, meal delivery services, ghost kitchens and pop-up kitchens serving foods free of animal products, many of them will be offering a special menu of foods at a sensible price. Check website for more information. phoenixvegan.com.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
kjzz.org
Valley shoppers turn to night markets for cooler browsing, arts and culture
A funny thing happens this time of year. People in our part of the world get really cranky. It’s been hot for months, and for many of us, the worst part is that it simply never cools off. In other parts of the United States, at least evenings bring...
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 12-18)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on party artists. You may recognize the distinctive vocals of the California-based singer from Justin Bieber’s hit single “Peaches.” And now, after releasing two critically acclaimed EPs, the R&B artist finally released his first solo album over the summer and is taking it on the road. Just think of how wild it’ll be when you get to boast you saw him in a small theater in Tempe before he blew up. 8 p.m. Check website for prices. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-1300, luckymanonline.com.
gilbertsunnews.com
Morrison Ranch readies industrial site fight
Morrison Ranch residents are gearing up to block light industrial buildings on 311 agricultural acres at the northwest corner of Power and Warner roads near their homes. IndiCap is seeking a major General Plan amendment and rezone on land classified Light Industrial on 50.5 acres, general office on 179.8 acres and general commercial on 24.7 acres. The site is adjacent to the eastern edge of the master-planned community.
scottsdale.org
Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood
The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
AZFamily
Electric bill going up for SRP customers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - SRP has announced it will be increasing monthly utility costs for the rest of 2022 and into 2023. Effective by the November 2022 billing cycle, the SRP board has approved an overall 4.7% average annual increase in utility bill costs. The specific impact will be varied depending on customer plans and usage, but on average, customers can expect to see a $5.58 increase in a typical residential monthly bill in 2022. An adjustment for the same amount will be effective one year later, starting November 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Moving laborers now earn an average of $110 per hour, study shows
With nearly half of Americans now turning to side-hustles to make ends meet, I thought you would be interested in a new study that identifies moving work as potentially the most lucrative side-hustle of them all — and Arizona as a hotbed for moving business. Based on current data research from HireAHelper, moving laborers are now earning an average of $110 per hour – and moving companies earn upwards of $352 per move.
Valley flights diverted during Sunday's monsoon storm
One Valley man is finally back home after a massive wall of dust diverted his flight to Las Vegas Sunday night.
Phoenix New Times
Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week: Dave Matthews, of Montreal, iDKHOW
Up for seeing a concert this week? There are certainly several notable ones scheduled to happen at metro Phoenix music venues from Monday, September 12, to Thursday, September 15, including shows by radio favorites Dave Matthews Band, influential indie pop act of Montreal, and pop-rockers iDKHOW. You can also catch singer-songwriter/composer Laufey, R&B artist Kehlani, and a jazzy tribute to the music of Cowboy Bebop by local band 8-Bit Mammoth.
