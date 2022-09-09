Read full article on original website
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska: Josh Pate weighs in on Week 3 matchup after Scott Frost's firing
Nearly one week after firing head coach Scott Frost after five and a half seasons, the Nebraska Huskers welcome back one of their oldest rivals to Lincoln this weekend when they take on the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners. During this week’s edition of Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gave his take on what he thinks will happen in the contest.
Pregame P: Mozart, the White Buffalo and eloté
OUInsider’s Parker Thune gets you ready for the Sooners’ season opener with a comprehensive preview, complete with mailbag and betting lines.
WR Chester Rogers: Athletic Profile & Cleveland Browns Route To Success
Looking at the athletic profile of new Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Haeg and his route to success with the team.
GoVols247 staff picks: Akron at Tennessee, other Week 3 games
Every week throughout this season, GoVols247’s Patrick Brown, Ryan Callahan, Ben McKee, Grant Ramey and Wes Rucker will make their predictions for the biggest games in college football — focusing on the Southeastern Conference and top-25 teams — and, of course, weigh in on how Tennessee will fare.
DrummBeat: Know Your Foe| Huskers247 answers five pressing questions about Sooners/Huskers matchup on Saturday
Huskers247 analyst Brian Christopherson joined OUinsider to answer five pressing questions about this weekend's Sooners/Huskers matchup. Make sure you read through this.
OBR Roundtable: OBR Staff Key Matchup - Browns vs Jets
Sunday at 1:00 PM the Cleveland Browns welcome in the New York Jets for their home opener. The game is airing on CBS in local markets. The OBR staff has all weighed in with their key match-up for the Browns and the Jets so read on to find the match-up that will define the game according to our writers.
