Byrdstown Special-Called Meeting To Submit TDEC ARP Project
The Byrdstown Board of Aldermen have scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday to officially submit its sewer and water project for state approval. The work requires approval by November 1st in order to use federal COVID money for the project. Mayor Sam Gibson said the city and county need to get on the same page before time runs out.
Algood Council Puts Big Mac Drive Project Out To Bid
The Algood City Council has taken the next step to extend Big Mac Drive. City Administrator Keith Morrison said the project has been put out for bid after council approval. “I’m sure they can start on it even in the winter months building the subgrade and getting some of the stuff built up,” Morrison said. “Of course, paving if it gets into the winter time it would have to wait until the spring. That just depends on the contractor that gets awarded the project.”
Crossville Council Donates Interchange Dr. Lot To TCAT
The Crossville City Council unanimously voted to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to TCAT Crossville. Mayor James Mayberry said the trade school has maintained the property and operated a truck driving program at the site for 11 years. “So they can build an additional building on it plus maintain...
Healthcare Group Expresses Interest In Reopening Cumberland River Hospital
A healthcare provider called Boa Vida has expressed interest in reopening the Cumberland River Hospital. Celina Mayor Luke Collins said the group wants to ensure that the local community would be invested, so he proposed a compensation plan that would pay the company to reopen the facility. “They just want...
Cookeville To Consider Updated Hazard Mitigation Plan
Cookeville City Council will consider approval of an updated Putnam County Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan. Community Development Director Jon Ward said the last plan was approved in July 2017. The plan details how the city will undertake hazard mitigation actions before natural disasters occur to reduce the potential for harm to people and property.
Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons
Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
Overton Ag Extension Highlighting Solar Water System Through Field Day
An Alpine Farmer has created a solar powered water system that will be highlighted by the Overton County Ag Extension Office Thursday. Chuck Anderson of Anderson Farms said the system works through 12-solar panels on a pump house at a natural spring. Anderson said it keeps the water line charged and pumps water across the farm to fill cattle waterers.
Porter: New Commission Will Face Decision On When To Move Forward With Park View
With their first meeting days away, Putnam County Commissioners already have a large task at hand: how to move forward with the Park View School. Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said the commission has several options to consider over the next couple of months. “Does the commission want to do...
Cookeville’s Spring Street Sidewalk Project Officially Begins
The first phase of the Spring Street sidewalk project has started construction. Cookeville City Manager James Mills said the city received grant funding for the project over eight years ago. “Originally, we were going to get the whole thing done from Old Kentucky Road to downtown for 1.2 million,” Mills...
UC Regional Airport Striping Project Ahead Of Schedule
Upper Cumberland Regional Airport closing its runway for the rest of the week while the new striping project is underway. Airport Manager Dean Selby said the closure will have a major impact on business, missing out on up to 800 operations. “And that was one of the reasons that TDOT...
Clay Co. Mayor Dale Reagan Re-Elected As Commission Chair
Clay County Mayor Dale Reagan elected as commission chair for the 17th year in a row Monday night. Reagan said that this year marks the beginning of his 5th term serving as the County Mayor. He said he’s hopeful that the continuity of leadership helps the county to run as smoothly as possible.
Twin Lakes Anticipates Broadband Project To Be Completed In 30-Months
Twin Lakes General Manager and CEO Jonathan West said the company is ready to start work on a some 30-month project to expand internet access to underserved and unserved Putnam County homes. The state awarded Putnam County over $10 million to install fiber internet to some 2,400 addresses. West said...
Putnam Schools Seeking Volunteer Mentors For tnAchieves Program
Putnam County Schools are in need of 121 volunteer mentors to support the graduating class of 2023. VITAL Personal Learning Supervisor Sam Brooks said tnAchieves created these positions to encourage seniors after high school, providing them with personalized guidance. Brooks said this is a small commitment for volunteers but causes a huge impact on students.
Putnam Awarded Broadband Grant For Twin Lakes To Expand Internet Access
The state awarded Putnam County a broadband grant that would expand internet services to some 2,400 residents. Mayor Randy Porter said the $14.8 million dollar project lead by Twin Lakes would mean that every Putnam County resident and business would have internet access. “They agreed to lock their pricing in...
School Nutrition Now Part Of Clay’s Work-Based Learning Program
Clay County School Board approved adding School Nutrition to the work-based learning program. Chair Benji Bailey said the work-based learning program will be a big asset when it comes to applying for future CTE grants. “This is just another opportunity 1. to help our system, and help our students get...
Work Delays On Fentress Standalone ER Could Push Opening Back To Early Winter
Work on major projects in Fentress County back on track after about three weeks of delays. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said the standalone ER had issues with a previously installed storm drain line. He said the developers weren’t aware of the line when the original plans were engineered. “The...
Innovative Internship Model Point Of Intrigue At National Conference
The innovative internship model was a presentation topic at the American Small Business Development Center Conference in San Diego last week. The topic was presented by three Upper Cumber representatives: Tyler Asher and Jodi Pitts of the Upper Cumberland Development District and Michael Aikens of Tennessee Tech’s Rural Reimagined program. Pitts said the innovative internship model is project-based, as opposed to business-based.
US News And World Report Recognizes TTU For Quality Ed
US News and World Report recognizing Tennessee Tech for the quality of its education and its cost-effectiveness. Tennessee public universities, Tennessee Tech ranked second for low student debt. Nationwide, Tech ranked 36th among the 100 schools. For its list of more than 100 schools nationwide whose students incur the least...
Today In The Upper Cumberland: The Biz Foundry
Learn more about how The Biz Foundry helps small businesses, and entrepreneurs. The Upper Cumberland is blessed with many resources to help those with a dream. Perhaps it’s a small shop. Perhaps it’s a product that you’ve always wanted to get created. Through the work of The Biz Foundry, that’s happening. Today we bring together several business owners who got their start through The Biz Foundry. Shehla Rooney, Scott Morrel, and The Biz Foundry’s Tiffany Anton are with us.
