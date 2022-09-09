ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland

By The Associated Press
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds at northeast Maryland home on Friday.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades.

The five were found in the home after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said.

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said in an email that five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line.

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies, Holmes said.

There was no threat to the public, Holmes said. The sheriff was planning to release more information in the afternoon.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore.

