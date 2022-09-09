ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden recommends admitting 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023 -State Dept

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gc0gB_0hoyxYFv00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is recommending a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for fiscal year 2023, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

The proposed target - the same as for the current fiscal year - will “address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe, including the more than 100 million displaced persons around the world,” Price said in a statement.

Biden, a Democrat, who took office in January 2021, promised to reverse course after his predecessor Republican President Donald Trump cut the refugee cap to just 15,000, the lowest level in the history of the modern refugee program.

The Biden administration has admitted far fewer than the 125,000 cap for the current fiscal year that ends Sept. 30. As of Aug. 31, the United States had admitted only 19,919 refugees, according to U.S. government data.

Comments / 492

Mark Potts
3d ago

American citizens this president is letting are country being taken over and not one shot fired and we the people don't stop this May God help us all because he wants this and New World Order

Reply(36)
403
WYO1890
3d ago

hes far exceeded this number every month. time to take a pause...we aren't the only country in the world! take care of our own for a change!!!

Reply(13)
209
Kimmie
3d ago

Anyone is actually believe this biden clown show administration has done a good job for USA,seriously need their heads examined. You can hate Donald Trump all you want,but you can not say these democrats care about anyone. Those mini hitlers only care about themselves,and thrive on all you who follow them. They will lead you right for that cliff and not care 1 iota. Wake up. Your hate has eaten you alive.

Reply(16)
190
