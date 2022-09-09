Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
kiss951.com
6 Of The Best Places To Get Milkshakes In Charlotte
Growing up Milkshakes were my favorite! I could rank just about every place in Charlotte by the quality of their milkshake. As I got older I drifted away from them being my go-to beverage and dessert. But with today being National Chocolate Milkshake Day, I figured it was a good time to visit this frosty treat. There are many many places you can get milkshakes in Charlotte. Everyone knows to go to chains whether fast food or ice cream and their milkshake offerings. I will forever be a fan of Cookout milkshakes for one! But there are some more localized spots you may or may not have tried. And those places are what this list is about!
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Sports book opens at NC casino near Charlotte; site already has 1,000 slot machines
The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open 24 hours a day — just like the rest of the gambling facility which is just 35 miles west of Charlotte on I-85.
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
Charlotte Stories
Le Creuset Returning to Charlotte Next Month For Only Event in the Southeast
Is bringing its popular Factory to Table sale back to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the first time since 2019 with a four-day shopping event at The Park Expo and Conference Center this October 20-23. This one-of-a-kind sales event – the last Factory to Table of the year and the only sale in the Southeast – will feature exclusive access to a vast selection of Le Creuset’s premium cookware, including limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles not typically found in the U.S. Tickets are on sale now, starting with a VIP shopping evening on Thursday, October 20, and continuing with regular shopping sessions Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23.
theprp.com
In This Moment Postpone Immediate Shows Amid “Severe Illness”
Alternative metal band In This Moment have postponed tonight’s (September 09th) show in Charlotte, NC and tomorrow’s date Myrtle Beach, SC due to ‘severe illness.’ A statement shared on the matter by the band today reads as follows:. “Due to a severe illness, Maria Brink and...
$86 million project coming to SC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An $86 million project is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. State officials are looking to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard. It's all possible thanks to a $65 million grant from South Carolina and some matching funds from York County.
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
Charlotte’s Supperland makes Bon Appétit’s list of ‘50 Best New Restaurants’
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant that debuted during the height of the pandemic has landed on Bon Appétit’s 2022 list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in the country. Supperland, housed in an old church in Plaza Midwood, was the only restaurant in the Carolinas to make the cut.
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
charlottemagazine.com
Fresh Take: The Making of Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor—and What to Order
After its opening in July, Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor announced on Instagram that it would have to close for a day to restock its steak supply. Charlotteans, who for the past two years have enthusiastically inhaled Cheat’s cheesesteaks from pop-ups at local breweries and Panthers games, flocked to a new brick-and-mortar location on Pecan Avenue in Elizabeth, stood in long lines in 90-degree heat, and cleaned the place out.
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
Atrium Health seeks approval to build $85.8M hospital in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.C. — Atrium Health is looking to add another hospital in the Charlotte region amid a flurry of expansion activity in recent months. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced recently that Atrium, operating as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, filed a certificate-of-need application for a new satellite hospital in Harrisburg.
WYFF4.com
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
‘Disturbing’: Two women attacked on two different walking trails within a week
The Matthews man who spearheaded the effort says it started because he didn't want his wife and his two-year-old child to be alone on the trail.
cn2.com
Wrong Way Driving Accident Takes 4 lives
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on I-77 early Sunday morning led to the deaths of 4 people and even more injured. Parents of Thomas Grant III, 19, of Columbia who was killed told our news partners...
travelexperta.com
Top 4 Historic Hotels in North Carolina You Won’t Believe
If you enjoy staying at hotels with roots embedded in local history combined with modern conveniences, consider a tour of North Carolina’s hip hotels for your next vacation. Several North Carolina hotel owners have transformed classic structures into chic showplaces that offer luxurious accommodations and fine dining. Visit these historic places that cater to the sophisticated traveler. Here are some historic hotels in North Carolina for you to stay at!
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
Thieves in infamous Charlotte-area bank heist still owe as much as they stole in 1997
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During one overnight shift, a bumbling conspiracy of thieves just west of Charlotte stole more than $17 million from Loomis Fargo. Paying the money back has taken a lot longer, and time is running out for the U.S. government to collect. Turns out, most of the...
