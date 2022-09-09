The Virginia Cavaliers’ women’s basketball team is staying hot on the recruiting trail as Coach Mox picked up a big-time commitment from the 30th ranked player in the 2023 class in Charlottesville native Kymora “Mo” Johnson. Out of STAB, Johnson is a four star, 5’7” point guard and is the second commit of UVA’s 2023 class and only further evidence of Coach Mox’s incredible success at not only recruiting top-ranked players, but also at getting the best players in the Commonwealth to stay home and play in the orange (the women’s uniforms actually include the color) and blue.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO