Try Cider Sangria From this Charming Virginia CideryTravel MavenAlbemarle County, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Augusta Free Press
Note to Virginia coach Tony Elliott: It’s ‘us,’ not ‘them’
"That was a rough day at the office right there," Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said after his team's loss to Illinois on Saturday, and he wasn't just talking about the football part of things.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia outclassed by Illinois in 24-3 setback that wasn’t even that close
Virginia couldn't block, and had trouble tackling. Brennan Armstrong had happy feet. His receivers had trouble getting open, and when they were open, had the dropsies. Coach Tony Elliott was caught on the TV cameras yelling...
Augusta Free Press
Who woulda thunk it, that we’d end up missing Robert Anae?
Virginia fans couldn't wait for Robert Anae to put his name into the coaching transfer portal. Now they're looking at the sputtering Des Kitchings offense and thinking, you know, that Bobby Haskins lateral wasn't really that big a deal.
Augusta Free Press
Hero ball doesn’t work for UVA in two notable instances in loss at Illinois
You talk to most coaches, whatever the sport, they'll tell you, they don't want their guys making hero plays. Two guys trying to make hero plays cost Virginia big-time in the Cavaliers' 24-3 loss at Illinois on Saturday.
Augusta Free Press
UVA lacrosse welcomes 2019 starter Logan Greco as volunteer assistant coach
Former UVA defenseman Logan Greco is returning to Grounds to serve as a volunteer assistant with the men's lacrosse program. Greco was a member of the Cavaliers' 2019 NCAA Championship team and served as the volunteer...
streakingthelawn.com
COMMITMENT: UVA women’s basketball lands 2023 four star Kymora Johnson
The Virginia Cavaliers’ women’s basketball team is staying hot on the recruiting trail as Coach Mox picked up a big-time commitment from the 30th ranked player in the 2023 class in Charlottesville native Kymora “Mo” Johnson. Out of STAB, Johnson is a four star, 5’7” point guard and is the second commit of UVA’s 2023 class and only further evidence of Coach Mox’s incredible success at not only recruiting top-ranked players, but also at getting the best players in the Commonwealth to stay home and play in the orange (the women’s uniforms actually include the color) and blue.
Augusta Free Press
JMU cruises to 2-0 start, crushing Norfolk State, 63-7
You couldn't ask for a better start to life in the FBS if you're a JMU football fan. The Dukes moved to 2-0 on Saturday, pounding FCS-school Norfolk State 63-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU has...
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed
Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
Augusta Free Press
VMI takes down Bucknell, 24-14, to notch win in 2022 home opener
VMI evened its record at 1-1 with a 24-14 win over Bucknell in the home opener for the Keydets at Foster Stadium in Lexington on Saturday. The defense and special teams played major roles in the win,...
What sparked barn fire that killed 9 Virginia horses
"Bystanders reported multiple horses trapped inside, and one had escaped with minor burns, which were treated. Unfortunately, 9 horses are deceased as a result of the fire."
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville photographer reflects on moment captured with the queen
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Charlottesville man is reflecting on the moments he shared with her, and how it impacted his hometown. Photographer Jim Carpenter had a front row seat when the queen made her first visit to Charlottesville in...
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Insider opens office on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first private-public visitor center is up and running on the Downtown Mall. Tourism is a major economic driver for the Charlottesville area. Now, Charlottesville Insider hopes to showcase all that the city has to offer. “We realized very quickly how important it was for...
NBC 29 News
Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering you the opportunity to freely toss out old electronics this coming weekend. Thing like televisions, computers, and stereo equipment can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17. “First, you...
Augusta Free Press
White Oak Lavender Farm inspires Orange County farmer to diversify
Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where...
NBC 29 News
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
Augusta Free Press
Popeye’s finally opens its Waynesboro location: And you can bet I was there
I hate to admit that I've been looking forward for more than a year for the new Popeye's in Waynesboro to finally open its doors. That's goofy me, on the left, waiting for my tenders,...
Comments / 0