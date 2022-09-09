ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Who woulda thunk it, that we’d end up missing Robert Anae?

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia fans couldn’t wait for Robert Anae to put his name into the coaching transfer portal. Now they’re looking at the sputtering Des Kitchings offense and thinking, you know, that Bobby Haskins lateral wasn’t really that big a deal.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Virginia Football
State
Illinois State
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Check, VA
streakingthelawn.com

COMMITMENT: UVA women’s basketball lands 2023 four star Kymora Johnson

The Virginia Cavaliers’ women’s basketball team is staying hot on the recruiting trail as Coach Mox picked up a big-time commitment from the 30th ranked player in the 2023 class in Charlottesville native Kymora “Mo” Johnson. Out of STAB, Johnson is a four star, 5’7” point guard and is the second commit of UVA’s 2023 class and only further evidence of Coach Mox’s incredible success at not only recruiting top-ranked players, but also at getting the best players in the Commonwealth to stay home and play in the orange (the women’s uniforms actually include the color) and blue.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

JMU cruises to 2-0 start, crushing Norfolk State, 63-7

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. You couldn’t ask for a better start to life in the FBS if you’re a JMU football fan. The Dukes moved to 2-0 on Saturday, pounding FCS-school Norfolk State 63-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU has...
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Williams
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed

Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

VMI takes down Bucknell, 24-14, to notch win in 2022 home opener

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. VMI evened its record at 1-1 with a 24-14 win over Bucknell in the home opener for the Keydets at Foster Stadium in Lexington on Saturday. The defense and special teams played major roles in the win,...
LEXINGTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Qb
pagevalleynews.com

Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify

RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Insider opens office on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first private-public visitor center is up and running on the Downtown Mall. Tourism is a major economic driver for the Charlottesville area. Now, Charlottesville Insider hopes to showcase all that the city has to offer. “We realized very quickly how important it was for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC 29 News

Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering you the opportunity to freely toss out old electronics this coming weekend. Thing like televisions, computers, and stereo equipment can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17. “First, you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

White Oak Lavender Farm inspires Orange County farmer to diversify

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC 29 News

ACPS considering changing bus driver pay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy