2022 CMA Awards Nominations: The Most Blatant Snubs and the Most Refreshing Surprises
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards show voter bias toward a certain kind of country music. This annual list of snubs and surprises shines a bright light on a favored sound. Women in country music might still be struggling to get airplay, but they're leading all nominees for the...
Luke Bryan Announces Lineup for 2023 Crash My Playa Festival
Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa Festival is back for its eighth year in 2023, returning to Riviera Cancun, Mexico, and the star is spilling the details. The four-day, all-inclusive event will run Jan. 19-22, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun, and the lineup features some of country's biggest stars. Bryan will...
Hardy Dons an Orange Jumpsuit for Live Debut of ‘Wait in the Truck’ at Seven Peaks Festival [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson joined forces on the stage of Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Musical Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 3), giving the first-ever live performance of their much-buzzed-about duet single, "Wait in the Truck." To celebrate the occasion, both artists wore outfits reminiscent of their song's music video. Wilson...
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
Brooke Eden Reveals the ‘Lie’ That Almost Caused Her to Quit Country Music
Brooke Eden released her five-song EP, Choosing You, in July, and as she embarks on a new era in her country music career, she's looking back on the early years of working her way up in the industry. She began in her hometown of West Palm Beach, Fla., and eventually...
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
LeAnn Rimes on Turning 40: ‘Wouldn’t Be 22 Again If You Paid Me!’
LeAnn Rimes celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend, and in marking the special occasion, she offered her thoughts about what that day means to her. In a chat with People, the country-artist-turned-reality-star and wife of Eddy Cibrian shared her excitement about leaving her 30s — and her 20s — behind and entering into a new phase of life.
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Walker Hayes Drops Energetic Tribute to Late Dog, ‘That Dog’ll Hunt’ [Listen]
Walker Hayes is remembering his favorite four-legged friend in a new song titled "That Dog'll Hunt." However, he has opted for a different vibe for this tribute: Rather than choosing a slow ballad akin to Chris Stapleton's "Run, Maggie, Run," the country singer's new song is upbeat, and he's reminiscing about riding in the truck with his late dog, Skeeter, and wife Laney.
Miranda Lambert Digs Up Perfect Old Photos for the Teenage Dirtbag Trend [Watch]
Miranda Lambert has never been known to follow the crowd, but she did decide to partake in the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on social media, and the photos she picked show that she hasn't changed much since her younger years. The Texas native resurrected several photos of her younger self —...
Tyler Hubbard Is ‘Excited’ About New Music, Keith Urban Tour
Tyler Hubbard's solo career is well underway with the release of his debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," and other tracks including "35's" and "Way Home." The former Florida Georgia Line duo member also shared that his debut solo album will drop in early 2023, but first, he has treated fans to a six-track EP titled Dancin' in the Country, which dropped on Aug. 19.
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Is Engaged: ‘Overwhelmingly Thankful, Excited and Thrilled’
Alan Jackson and his wife Denise are preparing to welcome a new son-in-law into the family. Their oldest daughter, 32-year-old Mattie Jackson Selecman, got engaged to her boyfriend Connor Smith during a recent birthday trip to Palm Beach, Fla. "Came down for a beach week to celebrate my sweet man's...
Miranda Lambert Takes a Girls Trip to Texas, Her ‘Favorite Place on Earth’ [Pictures]
Fresh off receiving the Triple Crown Award at this year's ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert took a girls' trip to her "favorite place on Earth." The Texas native celebrated with a weekend in Gruene, Texas, alongside 12 of her girlfriends. "Take me back Texas," she writes on Instagram. "We had the...
Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’ Cover [Watch]
In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.
Farmer Blake Shelton Shares Tractor Video From ‘Out in the Middle’ of His Fields [Watch]
Blake Shelton is back at it! The country music superstar turned to social media early on Aug. 24 to share another video from the field. While gently bouncing inside his beloved Kubota tractor, Shelton films himself explaining the goal of the day; get that field plowed!. “This is not a...
‘American Idol’ Singer Just Sam Is ‘No Longer in the Hospital’ After Health Scare
American Idol champ Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz posted a reassuring update for fans on her social channels on Saturday (Aug. 27), following a hospital stay for an undisclosed illness. According to the Los Angeles Times, Diaz is doing "okay" and "no longer in the hospital" as of this weekend, though...
Gabby Barrett Is Ready to Work on Her Second Album While Waiting on Second Baby
Fresh off her gig as opener on Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Gabby Barrett says she is now excited to get to work on a brand new album. "We are going to spend much of September focusing a lot on getting recordings and producing done for album No. 2," Barrett tells Taste of Country in a recent interview about the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Goldmine. "So, I'll be writing and recording a lot in September and just preparing for next year before going on maternity leave."
Walker Hayes + Wife Laney ‘Renew’ Their Wedding Vows With Help From Their Daughter [Watch]
Walker Hayes and his wife Laney have been married for 18 years, but as of Saturday (Sept. 3), they're newlyweds all over again -- well, kind of. The couple "renewed" their vows in a spontaneous, low-key ceremony in their kitchen over the weekend, with help from (and, it seems, at the behest of) their young daughter, Everly.
Thomas Rhett Says He’s Cleared to Sing After 10 Days of Vocal Rest: ‘Glad to Be Back’
Thomas Rhett is picking up where he left off after taking a 10-day break from his Bring the Bar to Your Tour for some doctor-mandated vocal rest. Rhett shared the good news with fans on social media, also providing a little bit more information about the vocal cord irritation that forced him to cancel a San Diego tour stop on Aug. 27 just hours before the show.
Lainey Wilson Is ‘Speechless’ After Receiving Six CMA Awards Nominations
The nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday morning (Sept. 7), and this year not only marks Lainey Wilson's first time being nominated at the event, but she came away with six nods in six different categories. Wilson is up for Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist...
