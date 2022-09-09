Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Man arrested, accused of using drone to deliver contraband to prisoner
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Corrections says a man is arrested after attempting to use a drone to provide contraband to a prisoner. LOCAL FIRST | Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Columbia. Officials say on Sunday, Yah'quann Gantt, 26, was charged with...
Orangeburg deputies searching for catalytic converter thief
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are looking for a person of interest caught on camera during a catalytic converter theft. The person, seen driving an Audi A4, was seen on security cameras at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, around 7:10 a.m. on September 6. LOCAL FIRST | Three...
Man accused of pointing gun at SC McDonald's employees charged
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man accused of pointing a gun at McDonald's employees in Aug. has been arrested and charged, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say investigators were able to identify the man as 22-year-old Calvin McGill. McGill has been charged with pointing and presenting...
Lexington flea market manager charged for stealing roughly $45,000 from employer
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — SC Law Enforcement (SLED) officials have charged a Lexington County woman accused of stealing roughly $45,000 from the Barnyard Flea Market from December 2020 to September 2021. 46-year-old Kathryn Ward of Lexington, is being charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, after an internal...
Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
Three teens charged in fight at Spring Valley High School football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Three teen have been charged in a fight that shut down a high school football game, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say the fight broke out during Ridge View versus Spring Valley game on Friday night at Spring Valley High School. MORE...
Man hit and killed by car early Tuesday morning in Columbia
A man is dead after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning. The accident happened at Broad River Rd. and Omarest Dr. We're told the driver did remain on scene. The accident remains under investigation. WACH FOX will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest...
Lugoff-Elgin HS students fighting and posting them on social media
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting at school is going to another level. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department has had to file charges against several students at Lugoff-Elgin High School for fighting on school grounds, just five weeks into the school year. It is believed to be a part...
Richland County Sheriff's Department phones are down
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The phone lines to the Richland County Sheriff's Department are temporarily down. Anyone who is calling with an emergency that requires law enforcement please call 911, officials said. For non-emergent calls please dial 803-252-2911. The Sheriff's Department is working to resolve this issue.
Motorcycle groups holds memorial ride to raise money for 4-year-old girl
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Dozens took a ride to benefit a 4-year-old girl from Lugoff. It was the 6th annual Harold Kennington Memorial Ride put on by the Punishers LE/MC Swamp Foxes chapter. The motorcycle group works with the family of Harold Kennington, a fellow biker who died in a motorcycle accident in 2016, to figure out who their ride will benefit each year in his honor.
Eastover woman sentenced for stealing $258,000 in Social Security funds
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Eastover Woman will see just over a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing over $258,000 in Social Security, according to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina (USAO SC). LOCAL FIRST | USC African American Studies program now a department.
68 without power after early morning transformer fire in Midlands
Update as of 2:15 p.m.: Power has been restored and there are currently 68 meters without power. Original coverage: An early morning transformer fire is leaving thousands without power in the Midlands Monday morning. According to, Fairfield Electric Cooperative Inc. over 8,000 customers are without power between Kershaw and Richland...
Lex-Rich 5 unanimously approves to arm its security team
CHAPIN, SC (WACH) -- Lexington-Richland School District Five unanimously approved to arm three of its safety officers in an effort to add an extra layer of security for students at schools. The three men, who were at Monday's (Sept.12, 2022) district board meeting, will be assigned to schools in Chapin,...
South Carolina sees its first West Nile Virus death of 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control says a Midlands person has died from West Nile Virus, the first in South Carolina this year. To date, DHEC has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in the state, with 9 from the Midlands. Six of those confirmed Midlands cases are Richland County residents, according to a September 9 news release by DHEC.
Forge Consulting claims to be another victim of Murdaugh, Bank of America fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorneys representing Forge Consulting, LLC. Monday said they're preparing to take legal action against Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America for allegedly using their brand in bank fraud schemes. The financial firm says its business reputation and credibility were harmed by "their parts in a...
"Dance the night away": Blue Moon Ballroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Are you looking for something fun to do on Friday nights? You can dance the night away at the Blue Moon Ballroom for an experience of a lifetime. Owner Jim Williamson invites everyone to come out and learn a variety of dances. They teach everything from Line, Shag and even Swing; to get you ready for your next event.
Pauling pulls in Player of the Game honors
CAMDEN, SC (WACH) -- For the second week in a row it was play on the defensive side of the ball that took home the Atkins Law Player of the Game honors. This week it was Gray Collegiate's Justin Pauling receiving the honors. Pauling had 3 interceptions in the game, including one returned 75 yards for a touchdown.
USC African American Studies program now a department
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — After 50 years the African American Studies program at USC is now a department. The change happened on Friday Sept. 9th. USC students will now see department on their diplomas instead of program. According to Associate Professor of African American Studies Todd Shaw, the African...
Gray Collegiate tops Camden
CAMDEN, SC (WACH) -- Gray Collegiate played spoiler as they visited the Camden Bulldogs. The War Eagles took the Sonic Friday Night Rivals victory 22-7.
