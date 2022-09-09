ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

wach.com

Orangeburg deputies searching for catalytic converter thief

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are looking for a person of interest caught on camera during a catalytic converter theft. The person, seen driving an Audi A4, was seen on security cameras at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, around 7:10 a.m. on September 6. LOCAL FIRST | Three...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man accused of pointing gun at SC McDonald's employees charged

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man accused of pointing a gun at McDonald's employees in Aug. has been arrested and charged, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say investigators were able to identify the man as 22-year-old Calvin McGill. McGill has been charged with pointing and presenting...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Irmo, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Irmo, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man hit and killed by car early Tuesday morning in Columbia

A man is dead after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning. The accident happened at Broad River Rd. and Omarest Dr. We're told the driver did remain on scene. The accident remains under investigation. WACH FOX will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland County Sheriff's Department phones are down

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The phone lines to the Richland County Sheriff's Department are temporarily down. Anyone who is calling with an emergency that requires law enforcement please call 911, officials said. For non-emergent calls please dial 803-252-2911. The Sheriff's Department is working to resolve this issue.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Motorcycle groups holds memorial ride to raise money for 4-year-old girl

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Dozens took a ride to benefit a 4-year-old girl from Lugoff. It was the 6th annual Harold Kennington Memorial Ride put on by the Punishers LE/MC Swamp Foxes chapter. The motorcycle group works with the family of Harold Kennington, a fellow biker who died in a motorcycle accident in 2016, to figure out who their ride will benefit each year in his honor.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Eastover woman sentenced for stealing $258,000 in Social Security funds

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Eastover Woman will see just over a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing over $258,000 in Social Security, according to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina (USAO SC). LOCAL FIRST | USC African American Studies program now a department.
EASTOVER, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

68 without power after early morning transformer fire in Midlands

Update as of 2:15 p.m.: Power has been restored and there are currently 68 meters without power. Original coverage: An early morning transformer fire is leaving thousands without power in the Midlands Monday morning. According to, Fairfield Electric Cooperative Inc. over 8,000 customers are without power between Kershaw and Richland...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lex-Rich 5 unanimously approves to arm its security team

CHAPIN, SC (WACH) -- Lexington-Richland School District Five unanimously approved to arm three of its safety officers in an effort to add an extra layer of security for students at schools. The three men, who were at Monday's (Sept.12, 2022) district board meeting, will be assigned to schools in Chapin,...
CHAPIN, SC
wach.com

South Carolina sees its first West Nile Virus death of 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control says a Midlands person has died from West Nile Virus, the first in South Carolina this year. To date, DHEC has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in the state, with 9 from the Midlands. Six of those confirmed Midlands cases are Richland County residents, according to a September 9 news release by DHEC.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

"Dance the night away": Blue Moon Ballroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Are you looking for something fun to do on Friday nights? You can dance the night away at the Blue Moon Ballroom for an experience of a lifetime. Owner Jim Williamson invites everyone to come out and learn a variety of dances. They teach everything from Line, Shag and even Swing; to get you ready for your next event.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Pauling pulls in Player of the Game honors

CAMDEN, SC (WACH) -- For the second week in a row it was play on the defensive side of the ball that took home the Atkins Law Player of the Game honors. This week it was Gray Collegiate's Justin Pauling receiving the honors. Pauling had 3 interceptions in the game, including one returned 75 yards for a touchdown.
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

USC African American Studies program now a department

Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — After 50 years the African American Studies program at USC is now a department. The change happened on Friday Sept. 9th. USC students will now see department on their diplomas instead of program. According to Associate Professor of African American Studies Todd Shaw, the African...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gray Collegiate tops Camden

CAMDEN, SC (WACH) -- Gray Collegiate played spoiler as they visited the Camden Bulldogs. The War Eagles took the Sonic Friday Night Rivals victory 22-7.
CAMDEN, SC

