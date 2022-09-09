ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

She Was Once Nominated for 'Teacher of the Year' Award. Now She's Charged with Statutory Rape of Child Under 15

By Tristan Balagtas
People
People
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Texas Woman Allegedly Stabbed Mom-to-Be 100 Times, Then Tried to Steal Baby from Womb

Reagan Simmons Hancock was approximately seven-and-a-half months pregnant when the child she was carrying was taken from her womb This week, a 29-year-old Texas woman is being tried in court for allegedly killing her pregnant friend and then removing the child from the victim's womb and trying to pass the child off as her own. PEOPLE confirms that opening arguments were offered on Monday inside the New Boston courtroom where Taylor Rene Parker is standing trial. Parker was arrested in Oklahoma in 2020 and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping after Reagan...
NEW BOSTON, TX
People

Ind. Baby Vanished 3 Years Ago — Now Mom Is Arrested, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Co-Defendant in the Case

Amber Robertson waited seven days to report the disappearance of her 8-month-old daughter, Amiah, who is feared dead and whose remains have never been found, police allege A 23-year-old Indiana woman who reported her baby daughter missing in 2019 has been arrested and charged with neglect. On Saturday, more than three years after 8-month-old Amiah Robertson disappeared, her mother, Amber Robertson, was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury, online jail records show. The arrest came after...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benson, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Benson, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
People

Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina

Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
FORT WORTH, TX
allongeorgia.com

Truck Driver Identified Through Genealogy DNA as Killer in 1988 Georgia Murder

According to the GBI, Henry Fredrick Wise, AKA Hoss Wise, has been identified through genealogy DNA as Stacey Chahorski’s killer. Wise would have been 34 at the time of Chahorski’s murder in 1988. Wise was a truck driver, traveling the route for Western Carolina trucking company, driving through Chattanooga to Birmingham to Nashville and was also a stunt driver. In 1999, Wise was killed in a car accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina and was burned to death. Wise had a criminal history in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, ranging from theft, assault, to obstruction of a police officer. Wise’s arrests predate mandatory DNA testing after felony arrest.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statutory Rape#Breaking Crime News#Violent Crime#County Sheriff#Wral Tv#Wtvd Tv
People

N.J. Woman Was Found Slain in Home — and Days Later, 'Person of Interest' Boyfriend Is Found Dead by Suicide

Sheila Maguire was an advocate for women and children who'd been abused Four days after a New Jersey mother of two was killed in her home, her boyfriend –- a longtime high school teacher who was named softball coach of the year in 2019 by the media company NJ.com — was found dead by apparent suicide near an abandoned Pennsylvania barn, say authorities. On Aug. 29, police found the body Sheila Maguire, 54, a well-known advocate for women and children who'd been abused, inside her Florence Township home,...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
B98.5

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
People

Florida Man Shares Survival Story After Alligator Rips Off Arm and He Gets Lost in Swamp for 3 Days

"I was reborn for a reason, and I believe that is to motivate people," Eric Merda told WFLA about the July incident A Florida man is speaking out after a three-day-long ordeal in which he lost his arm in an alligator attack and then got lost in a swamp. On July 17, Eric Merda was swimming across Lake Manatee when an almost-seven-foot-long alligator bit and severed his arm, according to local station WFLA News Channel 8. "I looked over and there was a gator and I went to swim, like Olympic-style swim, and...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott Among 22 GOP Governors Asking Biden to Ditch Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Last month, the president announced up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for borrowers below a certain salary threshold Twenty-two Republican governors have sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday urging him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan. In the document, obtained by Business Insider via the Republican Governors' Association, the governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott, state that Biden's plan "rewards the rich and punishes the poor" and should not be moved further. "As governors, we support making higher education more...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Pennsylvania Man Drowns in New Jersey Beach Ocean While Swimming with Son

"Anytime you swim by yourself or when lifeguards aren't present, I think you're taking a chance," said Ocean City Beach Patrol captain Stephen McNamara A 56-year-old man from Thornhurst Township, Pennsylvania, drowned Thursday while swimming with his son in Ocean City, New Jersey. The victim was identified by authorities as Shawn Reilly, NBC 10 reported. At the time, Reilly was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th Street, a section of the beach that was not being protected by lifeguards. At around 12:30 p.m., Reilly started struggling in the water...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
People

People

319K+
Followers
51K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy