She Was Once Nominated for 'Teacher of the Year' Award. Now She's Charged with Statutory Rape of Child Under 15

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
After a months-long search, authorities have arrested a man who allegedly killed an 8-year-old girl in California. On Saturday, the California Attorney General's office and Merced Police Department announced the arrest of Dhante Jackson for the murder of Sophia Mason. Sophia's body was found March 11 by the Central Valley...
Texas Woman Allegedly Stabbed Mom-to-Be 100 Times, Then Tried to Steal Baby from Womb
Reagan Simmons Hancock was approximately seven-and-a-half months pregnant when the child she was carrying was taken from her womb This week, a 29-year-old Texas woman is being tried in court for allegedly killing her pregnant friend and then removing the child from the victim's womb and trying to pass the child off as her own. PEOPLE confirms that opening arguments were offered on Monday inside the New Boston courtroom where Taylor Rene Parker is standing trial. Parker was arrested in Oklahoma in 2020 and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping after Reagan...
Ind. Baby Vanished 3 Years Ago — Now Mom Is Arrested, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Co-Defendant in the Case
Amber Robertson waited seven days to report the disappearance of her 8-month-old daughter, Amiah, who is feared dead and whose remains have never been found, police allege A 23-year-old Indiana woman who reported her baby daughter missing in 2019 has been arrested and charged with neglect. On Saturday, more than three years after 8-month-old Amiah Robertson disappeared, her mother, Amber Robertson, was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury, online jail records show. The arrest came after...
'I ask for forgiveness': Man sentenced to another 93 years for murders committed in 2014
SEATTLE — A man charged with committing four murders back in 2014, was sentenced to 93 more years in prison in a King County Superior courtroom on Friday. Police say Ali Muhammad Brown went on a killing spree as part of his "jihad against Americans." Police say on April...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina
Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
Man allegedly beat 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A man allegedly beat his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat in Missouri. According to The Associated Press, Dustin L. Beechner, 37, has been arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in death. The St. Joseph News-Gazette reported, according to the AP, that on...
allongeorgia.com
Truck Driver Identified Through Genealogy DNA as Killer in 1988 Georgia Murder
According to the GBI, Henry Fredrick Wise, AKA Hoss Wise, has been identified through genealogy DNA as Stacey Chahorski’s killer. Wise would have been 34 at the time of Chahorski’s murder in 1988. Wise was a truck driver, traveling the route for Western Carolina trucking company, driving through Chattanooga to Birmingham to Nashville and was also a stunt driver. In 1999, Wise was killed in a car accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina and was burned to death. Wise had a criminal history in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, ranging from theft, assault, to obstruction of a police officer. Wise’s arrests predate mandatory DNA testing after felony arrest.
Indiana softball coach faces 30 years in prison for molesting girl
A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. Woman Was Found Slain in Home — and Days Later, 'Person of Interest' Boyfriend Is Found Dead by Suicide
Sheila Maguire was an advocate for women and children who'd been abused Four days after a New Jersey mother of two was killed in her home, her boyfriend –- a longtime high school teacher who was named softball coach of the year in 2019 by the media company NJ.com — was found dead by apparent suicide near an abandoned Pennsylvania barn, say authorities. On Aug. 29, police found the body Sheila Maguire, 54, a well-known advocate for women and children who'd been abused, inside her Florence Township home,...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Florida Man Shares Survival Story After Alligator Rips Off Arm and He Gets Lost in Swamp for 3 Days
"I was reborn for a reason, and I believe that is to motivate people," Eric Merda told WFLA about the July incident A Florida man is speaking out after a three-day-long ordeal in which he lost his arm in an alligator attack and then got lost in a swamp. On July 17, Eric Merda was swimming across Lake Manatee when an almost-seven-foot-long alligator bit and severed his arm, according to local station WFLA News Channel 8. "I looked over and there was a gator and I went to swim, like Olympic-style swim, and...
Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott Among 22 GOP Governors Asking Biden to Ditch Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Last month, the president announced up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for borrowers below a certain salary threshold Twenty-two Republican governors have sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday urging him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan. In the document, obtained by Business Insider via the Republican Governors' Association, the governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis and Texas' Greg Abbott, state that Biden's plan "rewards the rich and punishes the poor" and should not be moved further. "As governors, we support making higher education more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania Man Drowns in New Jersey Beach Ocean While Swimming with Son
"Anytime you swim by yourself or when lifeguards aren't present, I think you're taking a chance," said Ocean City Beach Patrol captain Stephen McNamara A 56-year-old man from Thornhurst Township, Pennsylvania, drowned Thursday while swimming with his son in Ocean City, New Jersey. The victim was identified by authorities as Shawn Reilly, NBC 10 reported. At the time, Reilly was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th Street, a section of the beach that was not being protected by lifeguards. At around 12:30 p.m., Reilly started struggling in the water...
Kansas teacher who was suspended after she refused to use student's preferred pronouns awarded $95,000 in suit
A Kansas teacher who sued the school district that suspended her for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns reached a settlement with the district Wednesday and will be awarded $95,000, her lawyers said. Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, which describes itself as advocating "for the right of people to...
Tennessee mother says special needs daughter was 'beaten and whipped' by classmates after years of bullying
A Tennessee woman alleges her special needs daughter was "beaten and whipped" by classmates last August after years of bullying that she said was ignored by school administrators. The woman, Chrystal Finney, is suing the Giles County Board of Education and its director, Vickie Beard, alleging negligence. The lawsuit was...
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
People
319K+
Followers
51K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1