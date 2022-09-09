Read full article on original website
Trump's SPAC Partner For Truth Social Deal Faces Setback As Shareholders Reject Time Extension: Report
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC could face the risk of being liquidated, as the special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) which was to merge with Trump Media & Technology — the company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform — failed to get shareholder support for a year’s extension to complete the deal, Reuters reported.
NEWSBTC
5 Cryptocurrency that Might Succeed Despite the Current Market Conditions
Several cryptos have proven to be resilient during the recent market crash and show significant upside potential. The current crypto market has made many investors lose hope in numerous blockchain projects, but let’s explore the 5 cryptos that could prevail and set all-time highs. Cryptos That Could Set All-Time...
CNBC
JPMorgan Chase acquires payments fintech Renovite to help it battle Stripe and Block
JPMorgan Chase has agreed to acquire a payments startup called Renovite to fend off threats from fintech firms including Stripe and Block, CNBC has learned. While JPMorgan is often content to partner with fintechs and take relatively small stakes in them, the bank felt that Renovite's product was too important not to own outright, according to a JPMorgan executive.
notebookcheck.net
Ethereum Merge event may land early to cut electricity use 99% as Norway explores ETH-based digital currency
According to Google's tracking queries, Ethereum's long-awaited Merge event may happen on Thursday, September 15, instead of the "soft" deadline of September 19 or later listed on the cryptocurrency's own website. The Merge is nothing more than moving from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake transaction concept that will cut electricity usage by 99.95% and make validations much faster:
CoinDesk
Celsius CEO Mulls Crypto Custody Pivot After Lending Business Imploded: Report
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky recently proposed revamping the failed crypto lending business as a digital asset custody firm, according to a New York Times report. Celsius is one of a handful of crypto companies to file for bankruptcy protection in recent months after falling victim to the market crash and imploding counterparties. It’s still working through how to make depositors – who bet on Celsius’ high yields and lost – whole.
Huobi To Delist 7 Privacy Tokens Beginning Sept. 19, Citing Financial Regulations
Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi on Monday announced the delisting of seven tokens, citing financial regulations. The crypto exchange stated that trading services for privacy tokens including DASH, DCR, FIRO, XMR, XVG, ZEC, and ZEN were terminated on Sept. 6 and their delisting will be initiated on Sept. 19. Starting Sept....
ambcrypto.com
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Firm BitGo Files $100M Lawsuit Against Galaxy Digital for Breaching Merger Agreement
Cryptocurrency custody firm BitGo has filed a lawsuit against crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital, seeking more than $100 million in damages as it alleges that Galaxy Digital intentionally breached the firms' $1.2 billion merger agreement, which was announced in May last year. The complaint was filed in Delaware Chancery...
kitco.com
Leading financial institutions back the launch of a new digital asset exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This move by the consortium comes as traditional financial institutions are making a concerted push into the realm...
zycrypto.com
SEC’s Hurdles Against BTC Spot ETF Highly Suspicious, Chamber Of Digital Commerce Warns
The Chamber of Digital Commerce has criticized the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission for rebuffing a Bitcoin ETF despite numerous applications being made to approve them. In a Tuesday report, the organization questioned the regulator’s decisions to put on hold or reject over 16 Bitcoin spot ETF applications made since 2013 without a clear explanation.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) on PoS Already Under 51% Attack: Investor Jason Williams
Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0" Community concerned about centralization of post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Prominent investor and writer Jason A. Williams, a founding partner of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, slams the decentralization of the soon-to-be post-Merge Ethereum (ETH). Jason Williams warns about "51% attack on ETH 2.0"
coingeek.com
US SEC establishes ‘Office of Crypto Assets’ to focus on company filings
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to establish a new office under its Disclosure Review Program (DRP), focusing exclusively on digital asset company filings. Known as the “Office of Crypto Assets,” the new space was established alongside the Office of Industrial Applications and Services, adding to the seven...
CoinTelegraph
Algorand Foundation outlines $35M exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut
The Algorand Foundation has revealed a $35 million in USD Coin (USDC) hole in its balance sheet as a result of exposure to embattled cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut, which has paused withdraws since Aug. 8. Algorand is an institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure with embedded smart contract functionality. The Algorand Foundation is...
investing.com
Stack Launches App for NFT & Crypto Generation to Start Trading At As Early As 13
Mobile software company Stack has launched “the first crypto education and trading app for teens and their parents.” Using the app, crypto-curious adolescents will be able to learn how to trade and HODL crypto, as well as try their hand at genuine crypto trading. Stack’s CEO Will Rush...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Fidelity To Allow Its 34 Million Individual Investors To Buy Bitcoin: Report
Fidelity Investments is considering allowing individual investors to buy bitcoin. Investors would be able to purchase the asset through the company’s online brokerage. Fidelity has over 34 million individual investors on its platform. Fidelity Investments is reportedly considering allowing individual investors to invest in bitcoin on its brokerage platform,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Specialist Anchorage Digital Offers Japanese Yen Stablecoin
Regulated cryptocurrency custody platform Anchorage Digital is supporting a Japanese yen (JPY) stablecoin, adding to its digital U.S. dollar and euro custodial offerings and fostering fintech use cases from payments to payroll in Japan. Anchorage custody of the GYEN stablecoin results from a partnership with GMO-Z.com Trust Company, a subsidiary...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Association Sets Up New Crypto Industry PAC
The Blockchain Association is adding its own political action committee to the crypto industry’s growing array of campaign-finance efforts seeking to steer the U.S. government’s debate over digital assets. The BA PAC will contribute to the campaigns of “pro-crypto candidates” from both parties, according to Kristin Smith, the...
u.today
New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair Launched by Pantera Capital-Backed Crypto Trading Platform
South African cryptocurrency exchange VALR announced that its users can now trade meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) against Circle's USDC coin earlier this Tuesday. This is not the first SHIB pair listed by the trading platform. As reported by U.Today, VALR allowed users to trade the SHIB token against the South African rand (ZAR) back in April. Coinbase Ventures and Alameda Research were among the participants who took part in the race.
dailyhodl.com
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for New NFT Platform’s Native Token
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is adding support for the native asset of a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Minted (MTD) a Cronos Labs startup that allows users to list and purchase more than 10 million NFTs on the Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.
CoinDesk
US Treasury Explains How Americans Can Recover Crypto Locked in Tornado Cash
U.S. residents and citizens can apply for a license to recover any funds they have that are locked in Tornado Cash, the Treasury Department said Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), its sanctions watchdog, updated its "frequently asked questions" (FAQs) document Tuesday to provide guidance for the crypto industry on how people and companies can remain compliant with sanctions against Tornado Cash, the Ethereum privacy mixer blacklisted last month on allegations that North Korean hackers used it to launder funds.
