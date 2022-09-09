ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
ABC4

UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah County Sheriff’s Department issue shelter in place while searching for suspect

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A shelter in place was issued in Spanish Fork Sunday, following a suspect fleeing from police. The Spanish Fork Police Department says the incident began when an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop near 2700 N. Main Street. Police say the car fled from the officer. Following this, officers did not pursue a chase. According to police, there were other officers in the area keeping an eye on the vehicle.
SPANISH FORK, UT
kjzz.com

Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Second attempted kidnapping reported in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Friday morning Layton police reported the second attempted child kidnapping this week. Both incidents involved adult males with differing descriptions approaching children alone and asking them to get into their vehicles, according to the department post on social media. “We are asking for anyone with information regarding the two incidents to contact Layton PD at 801-497-8300. We also want to release this information to raise public awareness and encourage our community members to continue to be vigilant and teach our kids how to keep themselves safe.”
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Pleasant Grove Police: Man jailed after found in bloody garage with critically injured victim, admitted he ‘was going to kill her’

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was jailed Sunday after he was found in a bloody garage with a woman who had suffered severe head trauma. Pleasant Grove police were alerted by dispatch operators who heard screaming on a phone line which had been intentionally left open once the call was made.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Standoff in West Haven ends as suspect is found dead

WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT standoff in West Haven ended early Friday morning after the suspect was found dead. On Thursday evening, deputies from the WCSO responded to a residence on a report of a protective order violation. According to a...
WEST HAVEN, UT
ksl.com

Teen who died in Saturday shooting identified

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday and later died has been identified. Sunday afternoon, police identified him as 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

West Valley mom did nothing to stop her kids from being abused, charges say

WEST VALLEY CITY — A mother who prosecutors say "would not do anything to protect her children" while they were being abused by her boyfriend is now facing criminal charges herself. Candace Marie Greenlee, 39, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with four counts of aggravated child abuse,...
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

