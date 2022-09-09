Read full article on original website
Oregon wildfire growth slows, evacuation orders reduced, but smoke still thick in some communities
The power is back on and evacuation orders are being lifted across Oregon as easing winds and cooler, wetter weather help limit the spread of wildfires Monday, while leaving some communities blanketed in heavy, dense smoke. The state Department of Environmental Quality issued an “air quality advisory” for central, northeast...
opb.org
Weekend of wildfires in Oregon forces evacuees to flee their homes
Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires. It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year. For some, this wasn’t their first time fleeing oncoming flames. Barbara Gaines had...
Double Creek Fire expands, threatens multiple structures
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Oregon's lone mega fire burning in the northeastern part of the state has surpassed 155,000 acres and is 15% contained, fire officials announced Monday.
opb.org
Wildfires continue in Oregon, but much of state to see improved air quality soon
Calmer winds and cooler temperatures on Sunday helped firefighters gain ground on several wildfires burning in Oregon. From Estacada to Oakridge, evacuation orders for communities in different parts of Oregon were either downgraded or lifted altogether Sunday, following two days of extreme wildfire activity and smoky air. The National Weather...
WWEEK
Winds Neared 60 Miles per Hour in the Gorge After Oregon Electrical Utilities Shut Off Power Lines
Portland General Electric has fully restored power to the city’s West Hills, along with 90% of the 32,000 customers who saw their electrical service disconnected in order to prevent fires if high winds toppled transformers and power lines into dry brush. PacifiCorp made the same decision for 12,000 of...
newslincolncounty.com
Watch Out for Power Outages – Oregon Rep. David Gomberg tells us why…
Two years ago this week, wildfires devastated Oregon and raged through northern Lincoln County, forever changing lives and landscapes. In a cruel irony, nature chose this anniversary to duplicate fire conditions with heavy winds, high temperatures, and low humidity. But one major difference this year is that power utilities around the state were proactively turning off the electricity and that may have made all the difference.
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
opb.org
Oregon wildfires spur evacuations and planned outages over the weekend
Your browser does not support the audio element. Two years ago, high east winds ripped through a large swath of bone-dry western Oregon, intensifying wildfires and sparking new blazes. So Oregonians had plenty of reasons to be fearful heading into this past weekend when all of those same elements were in play. While fires increased, and many Oregonians had to evacuate, the emergency response this time around was much different than the response during the Labor Day fires in 2020. Andrew Phelps is the director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. He joins us to talk about the latest emergency response to the wildfires, and lessons learned from previous disasters.
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
KTVZ
After nearly 3 years without a buyer, 33,000-acre Skyline Forest sales price is slashed 25% — to $95 million
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The vast, 33,000-acre Bull Springs Skyline Forest west of Bend has been on the sales block for close to three years, at a daunting price. So the private owners announced Monday a dramatic, 25% price drop -- to "just" $95 million. The privately held tree farm...
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Like smoking 15 cigarettes’: Central Oregon air quality among world’s worst
Heavy wildfire smoke rolled into Central Oregon Monday, moving much of the region into the hazardous air quality territory. It ranked Central Oregon among the worst air quality levels in the world. There were signs of improvement on Tuesday. These were the air quality levels in Central Oregon cities Monday...
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Air Quality Advisory for Central, Northeast and Southeast Oregon
Location: Baker, Crook, Deschutes, eastern Lane, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday, Sept. 12, for Baker, Crook, Deschutes, eastern Lane, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties due to smoke primarily from the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge and the Double Mountain fire near Joseph.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
How to find out if you’re impacted by power shutoffs
Portland General Electric and Pacific Power customers can find out whether they're in impacted areas online with the utility companies' maps.
WWEEK
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
