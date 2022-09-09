Read full article on original website
SUV parked on I-69 shoulder leads to attempted murder arrest
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police were called to an SUV parked along the shoulder of Interstate 69 and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shaalea Davis, 38, faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing […]
wbiw.com
Inmate dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center
INDIANAPOLIS — An inmate was found dead at the Marion County Adult Detention Center on Friday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Jason Neace was found unresponsive by jail staff shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday. On-site medical staff started CPR until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived.
Silver Alert issued for missing Henry County man
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Knightstown, Indiana. The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Dwight Hood, who's described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and a long mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Woman pleads guilty to driving intoxicated in crash that killed Blackford County grandfather, grandson
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman pleaded guilty to driving through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandpa. Brandi Bare admitted to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
wbiw.com
ISP Trooper investigates fatal motorcycle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – A single-vehicle motorcycle crash claimed a man’s life Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis. Saturday, at 5:15 p.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers, began receiving emergency calls about a serious crash involving a motorcycle on the I-465 northbound ramp to Rockville Road. When Trooper Daryl...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man who ‘lured’ fiancée to house due to being on GPS monitoring gets 60 years for ‘executing’ her
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man whom family of the victim said “lured” his fiancée to a home on W. 33rd Street in order to “execute her” will serve more than half a century in prison for his crime. Kendale Abel was found guilty of...
Kokomo man shot, killed at Howard County Campground, deputies say
One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning in Greentown.
3 killed in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
Three people were killed in three separate shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning across Indianapolis, according to police
Man fatally shot at restaurant on Indy's northwest side
A man was shot to death late Sunday at a restaurant on the city's northwest side, police say, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WANE-TV
Indiana 19-year-old charged with reckless homicide 1 year after crash that killed man in parked truck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Pittsboro man has been charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving, more than one year after a Lebanon man in a parked truck was killed in a head-on crash in rural Boone County. On July 24, 2021, police responded to a crash at County...
WISH-TV
Fatal crash in Shelby County leaves 2 dead
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash Friday evening killed two people from Marion, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash in the area of North State Road 9 and County Road 750 North, police said. According...
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69
FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
1 dead after shooting at Howard County campground
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County said an argument may have preceded a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday. Officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds, located at 8313 E. 400 South, just after 5 a.m. First...
WIBC.com
Baby Amiah’s Mother Arrested
INDIANAPOLIS--Amiah Roberston has been missing since March 2019 and presumed murdered by Indianapolis Metro Police. That agency arrested the child’s mother Saturday. Booking records indicate Amber Roberston, 23, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two additional counts of neglect of a dependent.
Person critically injured in near east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is critically injured following a shooting Monday afternoon on the near east side of Indy. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the intersection of N. Rural Street and Massachusetts Avenue near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering […]
Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.
Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Thorntown/Sugar Creek TFD Investigate Suspicious Dull’s Fire
On Wednesday, at approximately 9:09 p.m., Boone County Communications received a report of a new building fire at Dull’s Tree Farm, on the north side of Boone County. Thorntown / Sugar Creek Fire Department, arrived and asked for assistance from other agencies. Center Township Fire Department and the Lebanon Fire Department assisted with extinguishing the fire. Witham Emergency Medical Services and BCSO Deputies also assisted with the incident. The.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash on I-465 ramp
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police. ISP Dispatchers got reports around 5:15 p.m. of a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle on the I-465 northbound ramp to Rockville Road, ISP said in a release.
