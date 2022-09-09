Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Orange County Historic Museum featuring a display on the”Lick Creek African American Settlement”
PAOLI – The Orange County Historic Museum in Paoli is featuring a special temporary display on the “Lick Creek African American Settlement”. A number of related rare items and artifacts are presently on loan for display purposes from the Indiana State Museum, in cooperation with the Hoosier National Forest.
wbiw.com
Bedford Parks Department Outdoor Series: Leasing Hunting Rights on Private Land set for September 27th
BEDFORD – In part with the Bedford Parks Department Outdoor Series, a specialist will be on-site to discuss the pros and cons of leasing the hunting rights to their properties to hunters on Tuesday, September 27th, at the Otis Park Bath House. Rob Haubry with Haubry Wildlife & Forestry...
wbiw.com
Fall Trash ‘N Treasure event coming to Thornton Park on Friday, September 16th
BEDFORD – One man’s trash, is another man’s treasure as the Bedford Parks Department is set to hold the Fall Trash ‘N Treasure sale on Friday, September 16th from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Thornton Park. Turn your unwanted items into cash and find everything...
The World’s Best Watercoaster is Located in Santa Claus, Indiana
Those of us who live in southern Indiana and western Kentucky have known for years a day spent at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is a day well spent. The theme park in Santa Claus is regularly recognized for being one of the cleanest in the nation and features amenities you typically don't find at most theme parks, including free parking, free sunscreen, and free soft drinks. We also know it offers a wide variety of rides for guests of all ages and thrill levels, many of which have been recognized for being some of the best in the theme park industry. That includes one of their watercoasters which was recently recognized as the best of its kind on the planet.
wbiw.com
Results from the 16th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show released
BEDFORD – The 16th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show saw multiple vehicles enter the show, to support the Bedford Parks Department on Saturday. The weather turned out to be perfect for show participants and attendees, with great cars and great...
wbiw.com
Orleans Town Council votes to advertise commercial space available downtown and upgrade downtown lighting
ORLEANS – The Orleans Town Council met for its regular monthly work/study session on Wednesday morning at town hall. Council agreed to advertise for proposals to lease the small commercial space available downtown in the former Boyer Building. The space recently housed a small retail shop and before that an office. Proposals will be accepted at the Orleans Town offices through October 4th.
wbiw.com
4th Annual Williams Covered Bridge Dinner brings in 180 attendees
WILLIAMS – The 4th Annual Williams Covered Bridge Dinner, sponsored by the Lawrence County Tourism and Williams Community Association, saw 180 attendees at the annual event. Guests began to arrive at the bridge around 3:30 p.m., according to Lawrence County Tourism Director Tonya Chastain. Guests parked their vehicles along the roadway leading to the bridge as well as the Williams Dam parking lot.
wbiw.com
Mitchell Community School board approves Holiday Shop Fundraiser for STEAM/ Collab Labs at Hatfield and Burris Elementary Schools
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School board approved a request for the Hatfield and Burris Elementary School Holiday Shop Fundraiser to help fund the STEAM and Collab Labs at the schools. The Holiday Shop will be open from December 5th through 9th for Burris Elementary students and staff, and...
wbiw.com
Finalists for the WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol are announced
BEDFORD – Who will be the next WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol?. The finalists listed below will compete on the Main Street Stage on Monday, September 19th at 7:30 p.m. WQRK Southern Indiana‘s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol is set to showcase singing...
wbiw.com
Road Closure planned for State Road 358 in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 358 near Plainville. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 21, State Road 358 will close west of Plainville. This closure will allow crews to perform a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather.
vincennespbs.org
Road work continues in Southern Indiana
Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
wbiw.com
Shawswick VFD participate in mock disaster drill Saturday morning
BEDFORD – The Shawswick Volunteer Fire Department held a mock disaster training on Saturday, in part with the Lawrence County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) to better prepare the department in case of a major emergency. The plan is to teach VFD Firefighters how to best react in certain...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington provides the ADA Transition Plan for community review
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) invites community members to review and provide feedback on the City’s ADA Transition Plan until September 30, 2022, available at bloomington.in.gov/accessible. The feedback form is available at https://bton.in/TZArS. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted on...
wbiw.com
UPDATE: State Road 58 closure postponed in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — The State Road 58 bridge closure over Branch Runt Run has been postponed in Jackson County. A new start date will be announced. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 near Spraytown. The closure will last up to 90 days with an official detour route that follows S.R. 135, U.S. 50, and I-65.
Wave 3
Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
wbiw.com
Multicultural lessons for today from a thousand years ago, Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, September 15th from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Joshua Wells, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Social Informatics at IU South Bend, will discuss an indigenous culture called the Vincennes Phase that provides intriguing evidence about multicultural identities, their formation, negotiation, and maintenance from almost one thousand years ago.
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
wbiw.com
Family of four escape house fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
wbiw.com
Semifinalists announced for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 21 high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. Congratulations to these exceptional students:. Brooke Bailey, Bloomington High School North. Felicia Bolander, Edgewood High School.
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
