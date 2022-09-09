ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Grab the Latest Asus ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop for Under $1300: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago

If you want to enjoy more gaming on the go and take your games with you to a friend's house, you need a solid gaming laptop. Today we have the 16-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus for only $1,299 from Best Buy. This laptop is normally over the price for being one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 , but with this discount, it's in contention with the rest of the laptops on that list. With a powerful 12th Gen CPU and graphics powered by an RTX 3060 , this laptop should play all the latest titles on high settings.

Small and refined, the Lian Li O11 is a great case for smaller builds. You can pick up the airflow variant - which has more mesh panels - for a fantastic price right now. The Lian Li O11 Air Mini Case (in white) is currently $99 from Newegg. See our review of the Lian Li O11 for more details.

If you are after a small and compact wireless mouse, but still want it to be accurate and responsive for gaming then how about the Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse for only $34 ? Not only does this mouse feature outstanding battery life, but it's also 50% off of the usual price.

Check out our other offers on mice and gaming headsets in today's Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29U5bk_0hoyvELZ00

Asus ROG Zephyrus 16-Inch (12th Gen - RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop: was $1,649, now $1,299 at Best Buy
This Zephyrus laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for graphics, 16GBs of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage.  The 16-inch screen supports an FHD resolution with a superfast 165Hz refresh rate that's ideal for esports titles. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bjv2_0hoyvELZ00

Lian Li O11 Air Mini Case (White): was $124, now $99 at Newegg
This stylish mini case from Lian Li has a tempered glass side panel and an airflow-inspired mesh front, to help keep your components cool in the small enclosure.  This case also includes 3 fans - 2 x 140mm PWM fans in the front, and a 120mm PWM exhaust fan at the rear. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoLLe_0hoyvELZ00

Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $34 at Amazon
Designed with mobility in mind, the Razer Orochi is a wireless mouse designed for gaming on the go, which makes this mouse ideal for transporting around with a gaming laptop.
With a very long battery life of up to 950 hours via Bluetooth, and an 18K DPI optical sensor, this mouse does not scrimp on tech. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGVYB_0hoyvELZ00

HyperX Cloud II  Gaming Headset: was $99, now $49 at Amazon
The HyperX Cloud II has large 53mm drivers in each ear cup to proved clear sound and pretty decent bass. These sturdy headphones use an aluminium frame with memory foam leatherette ear cushions.

Thanks to an inline dongle adapter on the cable of this headset, you can also use 7.1 virtual surround sound. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Fsdg_0hoyvELZ00

EVGA X15 MMO Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $24 at Amazon
This MMO mouse from EVGA features 12 buttons, and 5 customizable onboard profiles with on-the-fly DPI settings to allow you to alter the sensitivity at any moment. There is also a "Layer Control" function that can multiply the number of commands those 12 buttons can carry out, thanks to the EVGA Unleash RGB software. View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Rog#Laptop#Cloud Gaming#Gaming Laptops#Zephyrus#Electronics Deals#Tl#Newegg Razer
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Shows Up in Early Retail Listings

According to a Facebook post by Kccshop and a Twitter post by @momomo_us, three retailers have reportedly received orders of 24GB RTX 4090 graphics cards from Gigabyte. The retailers consist of KCCshop, Computers Perth, and Perth Computer and Office Supplies — the first from Vietnam, the other two from Australia. While these are likely early listings with inflated prices, all indications are that the RTX 4090 will soon be vying for a spot among the best graphics cards.
RETAIL
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia’s Geforce RTX 3090 Ti Is Down to Its Lowest Price: Real Deals

It's definitely a halo product; it's large, expensive, and over the top in many use-case scenarios. Nvidia's flagship GPU, the RTX 3090 Ti, is $1,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). You can theoretically get it even cheaper, but that involves either taking out a Best Buy Credit Card or already possessing one to add a 10% discount. You can find out where the RTX 3090 Ti ranks on our GPU Hierarchy (opens in new tab) to get an idea of its performance.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Tom's Hardware

Intel Dishes Out Game and App Codes Bundle for PCs With Arc GPUs

Intel is preparing to push its Arc Alchemist discrete graphics via the tried and tested promotional technique of software bundling. Intel’s bundles look generous with a mix of four modern games and a choice of three out of five apps. However, to qualify for the bundles, you must purchase both an Intel Arc GPU and higher-end 12th Gen Core ‘Alder Lake’ CPU.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Funky VRM Fan Setup Is Actually Super Useful

Nagao Industries has created an innovative new cooling system for motherboard VRMs, that works in almost every single chassis. Dubbed the N-VRM-FSTY60, the cooling system relies on twin 60mm fans mounted to a 120mm/140mm chassis fan bracket, which in turn gets installed onto the rear 120mm or 140mm chassis fan mount in your case next to the rear I/O panel.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy