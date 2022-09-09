ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dies after truck rolls over 125 feet down embankment

SALMON RIVER, ID. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash took place on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. The man was driving his truck westbound on American Bar Road. Drving on the narrow and rocky dirt road, the driver tried to make a turn around a previous rockslide.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wallowa County Fire Update: Jones Fire

JOSEPH – (Release from the U.S Forest Service) On September 4, initial attack resources responded to the Jones Creek Fire burning in the Jones Creek area 21 miles northwest of Riggins, Idaho on the east side of Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. Resources include approximately 40 ground fire fighters, helicopters dropping water and air tankers depositing retardant to slow fire growth.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Rainbow Fire burning on Brundage Mountain

MCCALL, Idaho — Wednesday evening, the Payette National Forest (PNF) is reporting that the Rainbow Fire is burning on top of Brundage Mountain. PNF said that smokejumpers and heli-rappelers dropped into the area before dark to get to the fire as soon as possible and three engines are on scene as well, with additional resources ordered.
MCCALL, ID
Big Country News

61-Year-Old man Dies After Rollover Crash on American Bar Road

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. Police say that just past 4:30 p.m., a 61-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on American Bar Road, an extremely narrow and rocky dirt road located west of Grangeville. The driver attempted to negotiate a narrow curve around a previous rockslide and slid off the roadway.
Post Register

Smoke filling the skies affecting air quality in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The mountains and the valley are dealing with more haze from the Ross Fork, Four Corners, Moose and other fires in Idaho. The air quality index in the Treasure Valley will be at 91 today, bordering on the "unsafe for sensitive groups" category. The air quality index in McCall will be 164, falling in the "unhealthy" category.
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

White Bird News: White Bird Store closes its doors

WHITE BIRD - Barbara Cleary, a Grangeville Community Health worker, wants everyone in the White Bird area to attend an upcoming screening, which the community health workers from St. Mary's and Clearwater Valley will be sponsoring. They will do free...
WHITE BIRD, ID
pullmanradio.com

47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase

A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

