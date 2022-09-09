Read full article on original website
Related
Work to Stabilize Slope Above US95 on White Bird Grade set to Begin Next Week
GRANGEVILLE - Rock scaling will begin Tuesday, September 20, at the top of White Bird Grade to stabilize the slope above U.S. Highway 95. Work over the next several weeks will intermittently affect the highway. Scaling involves knocking down loose debris proactively, with rocks falling from the hillside down to...
Man dies after truck rolls over 125 feet down embankment
SALMON RIVER, ID. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash took place on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. The man was driving his truck westbound on American Bar Road. Drving on the narrow and rocky dirt road, the driver tried to make a turn around a previous rockslide.
Williams Creek and Twin Lakes Fires Grow to a Combined 6,000 Acres Near Orogrande
OROGRANDE - A Level 2 – “SET” evacuation notice was issued by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening for the community of Orogrande due to fire behavior conditions and the proximity of the fire’s location, to the west side of the community. An...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wallowa County Fire Update: Jones Fire
JOSEPH – (Release from the U.S Forest Service) On September 4, initial attack resources responded to the Jones Creek Fire burning in the Jones Creek area 21 miles northwest of Riggins, Idaho on the east side of Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. Resources include approximately 40 ground fire fighters, helicopters dropping water and air tankers depositing retardant to slow fire growth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rainbow Fire burning on Brundage Mountain
MCCALL, Idaho — Wednesday evening, the Payette National Forest (PNF) is reporting that the Rainbow Fire is burning on top of Brundage Mountain. PNF said that smokejumpers and heli-rappelers dropped into the area before dark to get to the fire as soon as possible and three engines are on scene as well, with additional resources ordered.
61-Year-Old man Dies After Rollover Crash on American Bar Road
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. Police say that just past 4:30 p.m., a 61-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on American Bar Road, an extremely narrow and rocky dirt road located west of Grangeville. The driver attempted to negotiate a narrow curve around a previous rockslide and slid off the roadway.
KLEWTV
Updates for wildfires burning near Elk City, Grangeville, and Dixie
From the U.S. Forest Service on Monday, September 5, 2022:. The Star Fire is located five miles West of Elk City, ID. The fire size is 1/4 acre. The fire remains in containment status. The Snoose Creek Fire is located 18 miles Southeast of Grangeville, ID. The fire size is...
Post Register
Smoke filling the skies affecting air quality in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The mountains and the valley are dealing with more haze from the Ross Fork, Four Corners, Moose and other fires in Idaho. The air quality index in the Treasure Valley will be at 91 today, bordering on the "unsafe for sensitive groups" category. The air quality index in McCall will be 164, falling in the "unhealthy" category.
Lenore Woman Sustains Minor Injuries in Sunday Evening Crash
LENORE - Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a single vehicle accident near the intersection of New Hope Loop and Morning Star Lane in Lenore. Orofino Ambulance and Rescue were also dispatched. 54-year-old Shanon Lee, of Lenore, was the sole...
spotonidaho.com
White Bird News: White Bird Store closes its doors
WHITE BIRD - Barbara Cleary, a Grangeville Community Health worker, wants everyone in the White Bird area to attend an upcoming screening, which the community health workers from St. Mary's and Clearwater Valley will be sponsoring. They will do free...
pullmanradio.com
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase
A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
Comments / 0