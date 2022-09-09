Read full article on original website
Road Closure planned for State Road 358 in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 358 near Plainville. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 21, State Road 358 will close west of Plainville. This closure will allow crews to perform a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather.
Local property owners request lots revert to acreage, crews laying pavement preservation
BEDFORD – Paula and Dean Stewart requested property they own in Bono be changed from lots to acreage during the Tuesday morning commissioners’ meeting. The four lots are located on Tunnelton Bono Road. The commissioner agreed to hold a public hearing on the request. If there are no...
Bedford Redevelopment Commission provides updates to New Police Station progress
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission discussed updates to the new Police Station at 2308 16th Street during their regular meeting Monday afternoon. Midwestern Engineers Inc. has provided design services for the new building, which is on track to open in September or October of 2023. The Commission approved a payment of $51,100 for these services.
Orleans Town Council votes to advertise commercial space available downtown and upgrade downtown lighting
ORLEANS – The Orleans Town Council met for its regular monthly work/study session on Wednesday morning at town hall. Council agreed to advertise for proposals to lease the small commercial space available downtown in the former Boyer Building. The space recently housed a small retail shop and before that an office. Proposals will be accepted at the Orleans Town offices through October 4th.
Road work continues in Southern Indiana
Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
UPDATE: State Road 58 closure postponed in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — The State Road 58 bridge closure over Branch Runt Run has been postponed in Jackson County. A new start date will be announced. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 near Spraytown. The closure will last up to 90 days with an official detour route that follows S.R. 135, U.S. 50, and I-65.
Knox County road work starts Wednesday
Drivers in Knox County may notice a road closure on Wednesday, September 14. Knox County officials say on September 14, Keller Road at the intersection of Elkhorn Road will close. Crews will be reconstructing a portion of Keller Road. During this time, Elkhorn road will remain open. Then on September...
Bridge work begins on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Expect delays if you travel on North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 to improve the bridge over Lost Creek. This is South of Maple Avenue near the Beech Street intersection. The bridge has had weight restrictions due to...
City of Bloomington provides the ADA Transition Plan for community review
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) invites community members to review and provide feedback on the City’s ADA Transition Plan until September 30, 2022, available at bloomington.in.gov/accessible. The feedback form is available at https://bton.in/TZArS. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted on...
Bedford Parks Department Outdoor Series: Leasing Hunting Rights on Private Land set for September 27th
BEDFORD – In part with the Bedford Parks Department Outdoor Series, a specialist will be on-site to discuss the pros and cons of leasing the hunting rights to their properties to hunters on Tuesday, September 27th, at the Otis Park Bath House. Rob Haubry with Haubry Wildlife & Forestry...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
Commissioners pass an ordinance to vacate two alleys in Leesville
BEDFORD – Monte Goen requested to vacate two alleys in Leesville that are bordered on both sides by land he owns in Leesville. The commissioners Tuesday morning passed an ordinance approving that request. A public hearing was held last month to address any support or concerns with vacating two...
Police Log: September 12, 2022
9:40 p.m. Sean Sarnecki, 39, Bloomington burglary, auto theft,theft. 2:13 p.m. Jason Phillips, 38, Bedford, criminal trespass. 1:01 a.m. Traffic stop at 5th Street and Bell Back Road. 1:53 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard. 3:40 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the...
Orange County Historic Museum featuring a display on the”Lick Creek African American Settlement”
PAOLI – The Orange County Historic Museum in Paoli is featuring a special temporary display on the “Lick Creek African American Settlement”. A number of related rare items and artifacts are presently on loan for display purposes from the Indiana State Museum, in cooperation with the Hoosier National Forest.
Health Department looking at moving to the former Public Defenders’ Office
BEDFORD – Paul Edwards, Registrar at Lawrence County Health Department, and Public Health Nurse Mindy Hopkins presented the commissioners with a request to move into the former Public Defenders’ Office on Mitchell Road. “We are currently busting at the seams at our current location,” Edwards said. But...
Results from the 16th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show released
BEDFORD – The 16th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show saw multiple vehicles enter the show, to support the Bedford Parks Department on Saturday. The weather turned out to be perfect for show participants and attendees, with great cars and great...
$50 fee evolves into class action lawsuit in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A family is hoping to get their money back after they say county animal services issued them a $50 fee. The class action lawsuit was filed against the Gibson County Animal Services and the county. The family says they filed the suit because there was no way to appeal the […]
The Bloomington Common Council will meet in Special Session and Committee of the Whole on Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet in Special Session immediately followed by a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda:. I. ROLL CALL. II. AGENDA SUMMATION. III. LEGISLATION FOR FIRST READINGS. Ordinance 22-24 – To Amend Title...
Greene County forms a caring coalition to address suicide prevention needs
GREENE CO. – “If I had only known” – All too often these are words spoken by those left behind when someone. takes their life. Seeing the need, and wanting others to know something is being done in Greene County, to get information to not only those who are thinking of suicide but to family and friends of those at risk, Greene County Emergency Management Agency along with Erin’s Purpose and Greene County Veterans Affairs Office is forming a caring coalition to meet this need.
Power restored to Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
