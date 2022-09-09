GREENE CO. – “If I had only known” – All too often these are words spoken by those left behind when someone. takes their life. Seeing the need, and wanting others to know something is being done in Greene County, to get information to not only those who are thinking of suicide but to family and friends of those at risk, Greene County Emergency Management Agency along with Erin’s Purpose and Greene County Veterans Affairs Office is forming a caring coalition to meet this need.

