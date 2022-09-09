ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wbiw.com

Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund aids Hoosiers to keep their homes

INDIANA – The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund has approved nearly 1,300 households for assistance. Eligible Hoosier homeowners can receive 6 months of assistance not to exceed $35,000. This assistance includes reinstatement fees, property taxes, and condominium fees in addition to up to 6 months of mortgage assistance. Homeowners in...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Estimated tax payments are due Thursday

INDIANA – If you are one of many Hoosiers that make estimated tax payments throughout the year, keep an eye on the calendar – the next due date is Thursday, Sept. 15. It’s important to know how to successfully make your payment so you are not subjected to penalties.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Chamber says pending national rail strike would be ‘economic disaster’

INDIANA — Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar comment on the negotiations between the nation’s six largest freight railroads and 12 unions. “We are on the verge of an economic disaster if a national rail strike occurs. This will have devastating consequences for Indiana manufacturers, especially those in the agribusiness and automobile industries, with those perishable commodities being impacted almost immediately since there is no ability to delay those shipments. Hoosiers also will feel the effects given the country’s already compromised food chain.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana hosts US Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders to advance collaboration

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sept. 8-9, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) hosted entrepreneurship ecosystem builders from around the nation for the Ecosystem Building Leadership Project (EBLP). The project and event were led by InBIA, a global network of incubators, accelerators, and other entrepreneurship centers. Seventy participants gathered in Indianapolis to build nine pilot projects and nominate a provisional council to continue the project. The IEDC was chosen to host the event given the state’s focus on developing greater infrastructure and support for entrepreneurs.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Semifinalists announced for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships

BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 21 high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. Congratulations to these exceptional students:. Brooke Bailey, Bloomington High School North. Felicia Bolander, Edgewood High School.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington provides the ADA Transition Plan for community review

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) invites community members to review and provide feedback on the City’s ADA Transition Plan until September 30, 2022, available at bloomington.in.gov/accessible. The feedback form is available at https://bton.in/TZArS. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted on...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Purdue sets all-time student enrollment record in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE — Growing up in Indianapolis, Victor Chukwuocha dreamed of becoming an engineer and an entrepreneur. Chukwuocha and the 50,000-plus students at Purdue University this year who are persistently pursuing a Purdue education have been influenced and shaped by several strategic decisions made by Purdue’s Board of Trustees and President Mitch Daniels.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

DNR advises waterfowl hunters to be aware of possible highly pathogenic avian influenza surge

INDIANA – Indiana, along with many other states, was affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza earlier this year. Avian influenza declined through the summer months; however, some states have had a recent increase in wild bird deaths associated with the disease. DNR advises hunters to be aware of a potential resurgence of avian influenza as the waterfowl hunting seasons progress.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line update

INDIANA – Another stoplight is on track to be removed for State Road 37 through traffic later this week. Crews are preparing to shift State Road 144 onto the new pavement and the bridge over future I-69 in Greenwood. The new bridge and stoplight removal will change S.R. 144...
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Family of four escape house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Columbus woman injured in kitchen fire

COLUMBUS – A Columbus woman suffered minor burns in a kitchen fire Monday afternoon. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Keller Avenue at 12:36 p.m. after a report of a kitchen fire. Firefighters discovered smoke and flames at the rear of...
COLUMBUS, IN

