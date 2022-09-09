Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
State ‘on track’ to distribute taxpayer refund checks by early October
INDIANA – Payments from the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund continue to hit bank accounts and mailboxes. The Auditor of State’s Office said the printing and mailing process for checks is well underway and remains on schedule. The state can print up to 50,000 checks per day. The officials...
wbiw.com
Treasurer Kelly Mitchell will celebrate 5 years of INvestABLE at a Statehouse event
INDIANAPOLIS – State officials and stakeholders with INvestABLE Indiana will host a press conference next week marking five years of successful operation. The event will be held on September 14th at 1 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse 2nd floor South Atrium at 200 West Washington Street in Indianapolis. The...
wbiw.com
Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund aids Hoosiers to keep their homes
INDIANA – The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund has approved nearly 1,300 households for assistance. Eligible Hoosier homeowners can receive 6 months of assistance not to exceed $35,000. This assistance includes reinstatement fees, property taxes, and condominium fees in addition to up to 6 months of mortgage assistance. Homeowners in...
wbiw.com
Estimated tax payments are due Thursday
INDIANA – If you are one of many Hoosiers that make estimated tax payments throughout the year, keep an eye on the calendar – the next due date is Thursday, Sept. 15. It’s important to know how to successfully make your payment so you are not subjected to penalties.
wbiw.com
Indiana Chamber says pending national rail strike would be ‘economic disaster’
INDIANA — Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar comment on the negotiations between the nation’s six largest freight railroads and 12 unions. “We are on the verge of an economic disaster if a national rail strike occurs. This will have devastating consequences for Indiana manufacturers, especially those in the agribusiness and automobile industries, with those perishable commodities being impacted almost immediately since there is no ability to delay those shipments. Hoosiers also will feel the effects given the country’s already compromised food chain.
wbiw.com
Indiana hosts US Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders to advance collaboration
INDIANAPOLIS – On Sept. 8-9, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) hosted entrepreneurship ecosystem builders from around the nation for the Ecosystem Building Leadership Project (EBLP). The project and event were led by InBIA, a global network of incubators, accelerators, and other entrepreneurship centers. Seventy participants gathered in Indianapolis to build nine pilot projects and nominate a provisional council to continue the project. The IEDC was chosen to host the event given the state’s focus on developing greater infrastructure and support for entrepreneurs.
wbiw.com
Semifinalists announced for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 21 high school seniors have been selected as semifinalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. Congratulations to these exceptional students:. Brooke Bailey, Bloomington High School North. Felicia Bolander, Edgewood High School.
wbiw.com
State Rep. May invites local college students to apply for paid Statehouse internship
STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) invites local college students and recent graduates of all majors to apply for a paid internship with Indiana House Republicans. May said House interns will be paid $800 bi-weekly as they work at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis during the 2023...
wbiw.com
Indiana average gasoline prices have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.7 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 7.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 68.0 cents...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education awards up to $4.21 million to schools to celebrate student success
INDIANA – At the first-ever Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) awarded up to $4.21 million to schools across the state to celebrate their progress and achievement in supporting student excellence and growth. “Indiana’s educators bring passion and energy to classrooms across the state...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington provides the ADA Transition Plan for community review
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Council for Community Accessibility (CCA) invites community members to review and provide feedback on the City’s ADA Transition Plan until September 30, 2022, available at bloomington.in.gov/accessible. The feedback form is available at https://bton.in/TZArS. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted on...
wbiw.com
Purdue sets all-time student enrollment record in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE — Growing up in Indianapolis, Victor Chukwuocha dreamed of becoming an engineer and an entrepreneur. Chukwuocha and the 50,000-plus students at Purdue University this year who are persistently pursuing a Purdue education have been influenced and shaped by several strategic decisions made by Purdue’s Board of Trustees and President Mitch Daniels.
wbiw.com
“Person of interest” in connection to September Lafayette murder case found in Arkansas
LAFAYETTE – A man wanted for questioning in a Lafayette murder case has been located in Arkansas. The Lafayette Police Department had been searching for 28-year-old Anthony Perez. He was identified as a “person of interest” after a woman was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot on September 4th. The woman was later identified as 33-year-old Casey Lewis.
wbiw.com
DNR advises waterfowl hunters to be aware of possible highly pathogenic avian influenza surge
INDIANA – Indiana, along with many other states, was affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza earlier this year. Avian influenza declined through the summer months; however, some states have had a recent increase in wild bird deaths associated with the disease. DNR advises hunters to be aware of a potential resurgence of avian influenza as the waterfowl hunting seasons progress.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita wins settlement with the company over alleged deceptive emails
INDIANA – After filing a lawsuit over alleged misconduct, Attorney General Todd Rokita has secured an agreement from a Nevada-based company to cease solicitations to Indiana public employees. Attorney General Rokita alleged that PERA LLC sent more than 70,000 deceptive email solicitations to Indiana public employees giving the misleading...
wbiw.com
First Steps Interagency Coordinating Council meeting Sept. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – The First Steps Interagency Coordinating Council will be held in person and via Zoom, on Sept.14, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT. The meeting agenda is available by clicking here. Please note this meeting is open to the public but is not a mandatory meeting.
wbiw.com
The Bloomington Common Council will meet in Special Session and Committee of the Whole on Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet in Special Session immediately followed by a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda:. I. ROLL CALL. II. AGENDA SUMMATION. III. LEGISLATION FOR FIRST READINGS. Ordinance 22-24 – To Amend Title...
wbiw.com
I-69 Finish Line update
INDIANA – Another stoplight is on track to be removed for State Road 37 through traffic later this week. Crews are preparing to shift State Road 144 onto the new pavement and the bridge over future I-69 in Greenwood. The new bridge and stoplight removal will change S.R. 144...
wbiw.com
Family of four escape house fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
wbiw.com
Columbus woman injured in kitchen fire
COLUMBUS – A Columbus woman suffered minor burns in a kitchen fire Monday afternoon. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Keller Avenue at 12:36 p.m. after a report of a kitchen fire. Firefighters discovered smoke and flames at the rear of...
