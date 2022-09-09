ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

KDRV

Incident Command: A city within a city for all things wildfires

YREKA, Cal. -- Incident Command at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds serves as a home base for firefighters. But it's also a city within a city, complete with everything crews need while they're out battling wildfires. "They set it up kind of just like a community," said Eric Hankins, a battalion...
YREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire whirl witnessed on Northern California wildfire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders remain in place west of Gazelle, in Siskiyou County on Monday after a spot fire ignited in heavy brush and timber over the weekend. 'Erratic' fire behavior was described by firefighters working out on the line. A fire whirl caught on camera can be seen in a video provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office late Saturday night, taken from Macks Gulch Road.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County, 12,635 acres, 60% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 9:43 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says that the Mountain Fire spot fire has burned in the Macks Gulch drainage overnight. Fire activity was active with wind gusts over 30 mph and dry conditions led to uphill runs and short range spotting in heavy brush and timber.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

All evacuations have been lifted for deadly Mill Fire

WEED, Calif. - All evacuation orders and warnings for the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have been lifted, the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said on Monday. Fire crews will remain in the area for several days or weeks. People returning are asked to be cautious of hazards and to check...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire

GAZELLE, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for residents southwest of Gazelle in zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203, beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area,...
GAZELLE, CA
KDRV

Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
ASHLAND, OR
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Deadly police shooting in Shasta County justified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney ruled a deadly police shooting justified. On Dec. 24, 2020, prosecutors say Tara Liubakka called 911 saying she was on drugs, had been assaulted, was suicidal and that she shot someone. Tim Valdez, a shooting victim, survived and said Liubakka shot...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
WEED, CA
krcrtv.com

The Asphalt Cowboys receive good turnout for BBQ fundraiser

REDDING, CA.- The Asphalt cowboys are taking to Lake Redding Park today in an effort to bring folks together with a good ol' fashioned BBQ. The Fundraiser is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a last call at 5:30 p.m. for any food or concessions offered. Dave Tappan told KRCR that the cowboys are honored to host the event explaining that he couldn’t ask for a better team or community.
REDDING, CA
oregontoday.net

Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Rightwing Extremist Candidates Target Shasta County Board of Education

Our vision for all students in Shasta County: A supportive, rigorous education that results in resilient, resourceful young people who think critically, work collaboratively, embrace diversity, and maintain lifelong curiosity. —Shasta County Office of Education vision statement. Shasta County Board of Education candidate Rich Gallardo is on a mission to...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

