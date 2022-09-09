Read full article on original website
KDRV
Incident Command: A city within a city for all things wildfires
YREKA, Cal. -- Incident Command at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds serves as a home base for firefighters. But it's also a city within a city, complete with everything crews need while they're out battling wildfires. "They set it up kind of just like a community," said Eric Hankins, a battalion...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire whirl witnessed on Northern California wildfire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders remain in place west of Gazelle, in Siskiyou County on Monday after a spot fire ignited in heavy brush and timber over the weekend. 'Erratic' fire behavior was described by firefighters working out on the line. A fire whirl caught on camera can be seen in a video provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office late Saturday night, taken from Macks Gulch Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County, 12,635 acres, 60% contained
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. 9:43 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says that the Mountain Fire spot fire has burned in the Macks Gulch drainage overnight. Fire activity was active with wind gusts over 30 mph and dry conditions led to uphill runs and short range spotting in heavy brush and timber.
KDRV
FireWatch: Coyote Fire is burning near Dorris with 55% containment
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire in northeast Siskiyou County is burning a few miles southeast of Dorris in northeast Siskiyou County. CalFire says the Coyote Fire is burning at Coyote Ridge, west of Red Rock Lakes. Its morning update says the vegetation fire had burned 297 acres and was...
actionnewsnow.com
All evacuations have been lifted for deadly Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. - All evacuation orders and warnings for the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have been lifted, the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said on Monday. Fire crews will remain in the area for several days or weeks. People returning are asked to be cautious of hazards and to check...
KTVL
Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire
GAZELLE, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for residents southwest of Gazelle in zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203, beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area,...
KDRV
FireWatch: Mountain Fire burns another 1,300 acres, new Evacuation Orders & Warnings issued
UPDATE: The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuations due to the Mountain Fire. According to the Sheriff's Office, new Evacuation Orders have been issued to Zone SIS-2218-B, which includes north of Mcconaughy Gulch Road, Noyes Valley Road, east of Duezl Creek and west of Winters Gulch Road. Scarface...
shastascout.org
Sheriff’s Office Provides Little Response To New Distribution of Antisemitic Materials In City Of Shasta Lake
Before 7 am on the morning of August 18, Jennie Dougherty says she was walking in her neighborhood in the City of Shasta Lake when she noticed flyers on the doorsteps of many of her neighbors’ houses. “I started walking around 6:20 and it didn’t hit me (what I...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward Fire near Manton burns 160 acres, all evacuations orders reduced to warnings
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:45 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says that the Forward Fire has burned 160 acres and is 20% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that the evacuation warnings in Shasta County have been lifted. CAL FIRE says that all evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings.
KTVL
Firefighters in Lake Shastina help residents sift through ashes of burnt homes
Siskiyou County, Calif. — Chief Pappas with the Lake Shastina Fire Department addressed the community today and provided the following message to residents who are returning to their homes after the Mill Fire destruction:. "For those of you who lost a home or have fire damage you will be...
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 traffic returns to normal after police activity in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 11:02 A.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was diverted onto South Bonnyview Road due to police activity on the overpass Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 11 a.m., traffic returned to normal. It is not clear what the police activity was for. This is a...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire crews contain a vegetation fire less than 1 acre on Friday night.
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they responded to a vegetation fire at 7:40 p.m. on Friday at 11080 Rhyolite Dr. When crews arrived they saw a fire burning around one quarter of an acre of vegetation. Redding Fire says that there was no immediate threat to structures.
actionnewsnow.com
Nearly 150 PG&E customers without power in Shasta Lake after car crashes into pole
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - 141 PG&E customers are without power in the Shasta Lake area near Old Oregon Trail on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at about 10:11 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. on Sunday.
KDRV
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Deadly police shooting in Shasta County justified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney ruled a deadly police shooting justified. On Dec. 24, 2020, prosecutors say Tara Liubakka called 911 saying she was on drugs, had been assaulted, was suicidal and that she shot someone. Tim Valdez, a shooting victim, survived and said Liubakka shot...
KTVL
Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
krcrtv.com
The Asphalt Cowboys receive good turnout for BBQ fundraiser
REDDING, CA.- The Asphalt cowboys are taking to Lake Redding Park today in an effort to bring folks together with a good ol' fashioned BBQ. The Fundraiser is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a last call at 5:30 p.m. for any food or concessions offered. Dave Tappan told KRCR that the cowboys are honored to host the event explaining that he couldn’t ask for a better team or community.
oregontoday.net
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Rightwing Extremist Candidates Target Shasta County Board of Education
Our vision for all students in Shasta County: A supportive, rigorous education that results in resilient, resourceful young people who think critically, work collaboratively, embrace diversity, and maintain lifelong curiosity. —Shasta County Office of Education vision statement. Shasta County Board of Education candidate Rich Gallardo is on a mission to...
Tri-City Herald
A California golf course is in escrow. What does that mean for the course?
REDDING, California — Tucker Oaks Golf Course has been in business since 1965. At the south end of Churn Creek Bottom between Redding and Anderson, it’s one of the most popular nine-hole public courses in the North State. So, when news hit the community that the property Tucker...
